Latest macOS Update Disables DisplayLink, Rendering Thousands of Monitors Dead

Posted by BeauHD
rh2600 writes: Four days ago, Apple's latest macOS 10.13.4 update broke DisplayLink protocol support (perhaps permanently), turning what may be hundreds of thousands of external monitors connected to MacBook Pros via DisplayLink into paperweights. Some days in, DisplayLink has yet to announce any solution, and most worryingly there are indications that this is a permanent change to macOS moving forward. Mac Rumors is reporting that "users of the popular Mac desktop extension app Duet Display are being advised not to update to macOS 10.13.4, due to 'critical bugs' that prevent the software from communicating with connected iOS devices used as extra displays." Users of other desktop extensions apps like Air Display and iDisplay are also reporting incompatibility with the latest version of macOS.

  • Rename the app? (Score:5, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 04, 2018 @07:07AM (#56378997)

    JustWontDuet
     
    Thanks, I'll be here all week!

  • Dead or just temporarily unusable? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 04, 2018 @07:16AM (#56379035)

    Is the external screen hardware bricked beyond repair or simply unusable until some driver software fixed? Dead sounds like click bait if a simple reinstall or patch rollback gets it working again.

    • Re:Dead or just temporarily unusable? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Ogive17 ( 691899 ) on Wednesday April 04, 2018 @08:42AM (#56379515)
      Well.. based on my limited experience with Apple and their products.. rendering "older" hardware useless is a key ploy to get people to buy brand new Apple products.

      If I'm going to pay a premium for a product that "just works".. it better keep working for as long as the hardware holds up. They basically used an obsolete OS version to hold my wife's macbook hostage unless we paid around $100 to update it.

    • Is the external screen hardware bricked beyond repair or simply unusable until some driver software fixed? Dead sounds like click bait if a simple reinstall or patch rollback gets it working again.

      The latter. And DisplayLink and Apple are already working on a Driver Update.

  • Why Apple gets away with this bullshit (Score:5, Insightful)

    by DeplorableCodeMonkey ( 4828467 ) on Wednesday April 04, 2018 @07:18AM (#56379043)

    One of the commenters in the first link is a perfect example of the blame-everyone-but-Apple mentality:

    I must have macOS 10.13.4 to run the version of Xcode that allows me to develop for iOS 11.3.

    Rolling back my OS, even if I wanted to which I don't, is not an option. My options are 1. wait for a fix, again I might add, DisplayLink died on the last macOS update as well. Or 2. Buy a USB video adapter from another more reliable source.

    While I don't want to go spend potentially hundreds, I also will not accept that a thousand dollar monitor is now sitting blank.

    I should mention as a macOS and iOS developer, as others have that macOS has a beta program and you could easily have identified this issue weeks ago. Also as a developer, I will always need to update to the new macOS and xCode on the day of their release.

    This issue is already 4 days old, waiting on an update from Apple is 100% unacceptable. Having this issue even crop up in the first place is about 98% unacceptable.

    Who makes a good USB video adapter capable of between 1080p and 2k? I'll have an answer to this in the next 10 minutes. My relationship with DisplayLink that has lasted years is within 48 hours of being over. Nothing personal, but this is simply untenable.

    Yes, blame a peripheral manufacturer for thinking that an update (10.13.3 ->10.13.4) wouldn't do something like break the subsystem that their drivers depend on. Couldn't possibly expect Apple to put some more QA on macOS updates and stop treating the OS like it's a legacy product WRT support.

    Dude, I get why you're upset. Your livelihood has just been hit by Apple. However, you should be blaming Apple for doing stupid shit like breaking your drivers in an update and then forcing you to have that particular point release to run an IDE.

    You want proof that Apple is now firmly a cult? People would be howling from the rafters if Visual Studio updates required a highly particular set of bleeding edge patches from Microsoft to run. No one outside of the SCADA space would tolerate this level of tied-at-the-hip releasing.

    Re:Why Apple gets away with this bullshit

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 04, 2018 @07:37AM (#56379135)

      One of the commenters in the first link is a perfect example of the blame-everyone-but-Apple mentality:

      I must have macOS 10.13.4 to run the version of Xcode that allows me to develop for iOS 11.3.

      Rolling back my OS, even if I wanted to which I don't, is not an option. My options are 1. wait for a fix, again I might add, DisplayLink died on the last macOS update as well. Or 2. Buy a USB video adapter from another more reliable source.

      While I don't want to go spend potentially hundreds, I also will not accept that a thousand dollar monitor is now sitting blank.

      I should mention as a macOS and iOS developer, as others have that macOS has a beta program and you could easily have identified this issue weeks ago. Also as a developer, I will always need to update to the new macOS and xCode on the day of their release.

      This issue is already 4 days old, waiting on an update from Apple is 100% unacceptable. Having this issue even crop up in the first place is about 98% unacceptable.

      Who makes a good USB video adapter capable of between 1080p and 2k? I'll have an answer to this in the next 10 minutes. My relationship with DisplayLink that has lasted years is within 48 hours of being over. Nothing personal, but this is simply untenable.

      Yes, blame a peripheral manufacturer for thinking that an update (10.13.3 ->10.13.4) wouldn't do something like break the subsystem that their drivers depend on. Couldn't possibly expect Apple to put some more QA on macOS updates and stop treating the OS like it's a legacy product WRT support.

      Dude, I get why you're upset. Your livelihood has just been hit by Apple. However, you should be blaming Apple for doing stupid shit like breaking your drivers in an update and then forcing you to have that particular point release to run an IDE.

      You want proof that Apple is now firmly a cult? People would be howling from the rafters if Visual Studio updates required a highly particular set of bleeding edge patches from Microsoft to run. No one outside of the SCADA space would tolerate this level of tied-at-the-hip releasing.

      It should have been asked by any professional long ago what exactly their intent is to support ANY 3rd party. The latest I/O changes make it VERY clear they want you running running hardware made by Apple, Apple, Apple, or Apple. Between that and removing a headphone jack standard in favor of their proprietary bullshit, I will likely have nothing to do with them going forward. Their arrogance has become too much for the professional world which demands a certain level of interoperability. I'm fucking surprised they haven't been arrogant enough to create their own voltage standard in order to sell iPower transformers to everyone who dares not run at 77V/127hz.

      Wake up professionals and stop giving them money. They clearly have little intention of supporting you in the long run.

      Re: Why Apple gets away with this bullshit

        by Anonymous Coward

        Apple should make their own voltage standard. It would be far superior to the crap we have now.

      • The price of inter-operability is the introduction of attack surface, back doors, and other vulnerabilities. Perhaps Apple is shooting for the stronger security crowd. I think that is a factor, along with what you said. Hey, why not do both right?

      • Their arrogance has become too much for the professional world which demands a certain level of interoperability.

        Wait, what? There are many examples in the software / hardware community of exactly this, why are you complaining about Apple?

        • Microsoft XBox is an entry-level PC with a Palladium chip. There is no technical reason a PC (with certain minimum specs) couldn't be used instead. But you must buy Microsoft's locked-down PC. You may not use that PC for other tasks or install other software on it. This is an example of artificially created vendor hardware lock-in
        • Microsoft software in the Enterprise often has inter

    Re:Why Apple gets away with this bullshit

      by Joce640k ( 829181 ) on Wednesday April 04, 2018 @07:56AM (#56379227) Homepage

      In other news: People pay $1000 for a monitor.

      • If you want more than 1920x1080 (and who doesn't?), things get more expensive quickly. I've got a Dell 27" 2560x1440 that cost $600 last year.

        • The same in 25 inches cost me less than 400

        Re:

          by dfghjk ( 711126 )

          I just bought a 50" 4K IPS monitor for $600. Sure, you *can* spend $1000+ for a monitor, but why would you want to drive it over a single USB port with an entire dock of peripherals?

      • In other news: People pay $1000 for a monitor.

        As far as I know Apple discontinued their monitor line. The newest Apple brand displays that are still available sell on Amazon for around $550. The one this Apple user bought was a 27 inch 4k Asus display for around $450. I don't know a single Apple who bought a display at the Apple store any more than I know anybody who bought their Bluetooth earplugs. In all cases you can get better products from 3rd party suppliers.

      Re:

        by dfghjk ( 711126 )

        a $1000 secondary monitor that can only be used through DisplayLink!

      Re:

        by Desler ( 1608317 )

        Of course they do. People have done so for decades. Reference screens for doing any sort of professional video work costs multiple thousand dollars a piece and not even for a large screen.

      • A really crappy monitor that can't even be driven by something that uses a GPU. I have a 4-year-old MacBook Pro and a few of my colleagues have newer ones. They'll all quite happily drive a pair of external 4K monitors (we've been buying 4K as standard for 2-3 years, because they're not much more expensive than 1080 ones). I've no idea why you'd want to buy a display that didn't have a standard DisplayPort or HDMI interface.
    • Is it okay if I blame the peripheral manufacturer for deliberately making the peripheral nigh impossible to use without their specific proprietary software? Because DisplayLink is one of many that do. They advertise it as a feature that their devices are hard to use.

      • Is it okay if I blame the peripheral manufacturer for deliberately making the peripheral nigh impossible to use without their specific proprietary software? Because DisplayLink is one of many that do. They advertise it as a feature that their devices are hard to use.

        No doubt. The only reason this is even an issue is that a lot of the cheapie USB-C docks with video output use their chipsets.

    • The release notes in the 'App store' aren't cut-and-pasteable, but they're replicated here: https://support.apple.com/en-g... [apple.com]

      No mention of anything to do with DisplayLink (the only 'display' related stuff is the addition of GPU support). Most of the release looks like it's a Safari update (one of the reasons I haven't yet applied it - it doesn't look important as I don't use Safari directly).

      A pretty poor show from Apple on this one.

      • The release notes in the 'App store' aren't cut-and-pasteable, but they're replicated here: https://support.apple.com/en-g... [apple.com]

        No mention of anything to do with DisplayLink (the only 'display' related stuff is the addition of GPU support). Most of the release looks like it's a Safari update (one of the reasons I haven't yet applied it - it doesn't look important as I don't use Safari directly).

        A pretty poor show from Apple on this one.

        The addition of eGPU support, which is kind of a big deal in some circles, and OBVIOUSLY required a rather major rewrite of the Display Frameworks.

        Bit feel free to ignore the most important feature of the update.

      • The reason there’s no mention of DisplayLink is because DisplayLink isn’t part of the system any more than Adobe Flash or other unsupported third-party products are. I suspect that you and many others may be confused and thinking of DisplayPort instead.

        DisplayLink is a third-party company that I know as one that produces chips and drivers for use in USB devices that allows those devices (e.g. adapters or hubs) to appear as displays to the computer. I used a USB adapter of theirs to add a third m

    • You want proof that Apple is now firmly a cult?

      You want proof that Apple is now firmly a cunt? There, fixed that for you.

    • To be fair, this is some guy who dropped $1K on a "display", apparently unaware that you can pick up a 49" UHD TV at Costco or Best Buy for $300.

      • you can pick up a 49" UHD TV at Costco or Best Buy for $300.

        Do they have the same features? When you purchase a laptop, do you go to a store, see there's one for $200, another for $3k, then buy the $200 one thinking to yourself how you managed to just save $2,800 for a machine that's exactly as good as the other?

        • They display 4k. Not sure what more features you want? I have 2x 42" TVs that I got on blackfriday for under $300.

          Displays 4k@60Hz. I don't game and that's the realestate of 8 1080p screens for under $600.

          4 HDMI in that can easily be switched. CEC to control what computer is displayed

          • They display 4k. Not sure what more features you want?

            TVs have their color balance usually optimized for highlighting stuff that matters in movies, sports and stuff. Professional displays tend to be optimized for absurdly accurate colors, so that you can visually notice the difference between #A78B15 and #A88C14. They also tend to have a bigger colors range than normal displays have, being literally capable of showing many colors that exist in paper but most displays aren't capable of showing.

            For most people those features aren't necessary, so it'd be nonsensi

        • The cheap display will most likely support HDMI and DisplayPort. You can drive it via the in-built GPU on your graphics card. With the latest macOS, you can also use eGPU, which means an external GPU connected via PCIe over Thunderbolt, so you get a more powerful GPU in an enclosure that's easier to cool. Or you can get a DisplayLink piece of crap, which uses USB and a weird hodgepodge of software or render-to-texture in the GPU then pulls the data out, compresses it and sends it over a proprietary proto

      • To be fair, this is some guy who dropped $1K on a "display", apparently unaware that you can pick up a 49" UHD TV at Costco or Best Buy for $300.

        Your Username says it all.

    • Not sure what the poster is saying, but you donâ(TM)t need the latest os to use the latest Xcode.

    Re:

      by NFN_NLN ( 633283 )

      > I will always need to update to the new macOS and xCode on the day of their release.

      If this guy was a mouse he would be the first to get his head snapped in a trap too.

  • Unbelievable (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This is why I would never use an Apple product.

  • That used to break stuff every time they updated.

    Full circle, eh?

    Re:

      by Greyfox ( 87712 )
      I know, right? I hurt myself laughing at the title. And all those Apple users. I was also laughing at them. Maybe I can use this to sell my company on giving me a proper Linux laptop with a proper fucking keyboard when all their Display Link monitors stop working.

    • It does, right up to the point where it doesn't.

    Re:

      by OzPeter ( 195038 )

      ROFLMAO.

      Sure does. On Monday I upgraded my early 2001 MacBook Pro and haven't had a single issue with the external monitor I have.

      And even if I did have an issue I could have rolled back to one of 2 complete backups I made prior to the upgrade (made using the built in Time Machine functionality)

      Re:

        by OzPeter ( 195038 )

        I mean 2011 .. I hate typos.

        • If you were talking about Windows, the original "2001" might have been correct. You can run Windows 10 on a Pentium IV, which released in 2000. It's painful, it's slow - but it would still work.

    • It does!

      It just stops working at some point.

  • Buy Apple.. (Score:3, Funny)

    by Daemonik ( 171801 ) on Wednesday April 04, 2018 @07:32AM (#56379107) Homepage

    ..It Just Works! So simple a grandmother can use it!

    • That used to be the truth for Apple.

      Apple computers were something that you could buy and hand to your grandma, with little more concern than doing a backup of her stuff from time to time just in case. Not because it was necessary because even if she fucked up, there was nearly no way she could possibly actually cause any damage.

      It kinda went downhill when Timmy took over. What you have now is the stability of Windows with the elitist attitude and compatibility of Linux.

  • Thousands of white slabs all measuring 1x4x9, have neen spotted floating in orbit
     
    Happy fiftieth to 2001: A Space Odyssey

  • I used to run MacOS as my main Desktop OS and run Linux in multiple VMs. When I updated to High Sierra I noticed my MacPro was not as fast as it used to be. With all the hoopla about Apple throttling old iPhones I no longer trusted Apple. I now run Ubuntu 17.10 bare metal on my Macpro. One of my D700's are used for my Virtual machines, the other for the Host OS applications. it's fast! It's a better development environment. I run Simplify3d for my Robo R1+ printer on the native OS. I use my 2nd

    Re:

      by Known Nutter ( 988758 )
      Can you create paragraphs on your Linux MacPro desktop? Sure doesn't seem like it.

      Re:

        by OzPeter ( 195038 )

        Can you create paragraphs on your Linux MacPro desktop? Sure doesn't seem like it.

        Give him a break. He bought a Trashcan Mac Pro to run Linux. I am seriously concerned about his/her/it cognitive abilities over that decision alone.

        Either that or he's a troll, as the iPhone throttling was a trade off between battery capacity and phone performance.

  • Courage! (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Only Apple has the courage to break shit for no reason, and their users love it.

  • Title is clickbait. It is slashdot so I guess this should be expected.

    No monitors are broken. Every last one of them still works fine, including with Apple products.

    Apple just stopped playing nice with a 3rd party protocol that has been buggy on OSX for several releases now. DisplayLink is not DisplayPort.

  • The truth of the matter is, DisplayLink driver support for OS X has always been rather shoddy.

    I purchased a $100 or so docking station a while back, from "j5create" (who makes a lot of products that specifically claim Mac compatibility). They rely on rebranded/customized DisplayLink drivers to make their video ports on their docks work. When I installed the latest Mac drivers from them for it, I found out that screen rotation wasn't supported -- so I couldn't use my second display that was rotated to "portr

  • Back in '85 or '86, all apps compiled with a popular compiler suddenly stopped working because the compiler vendor didn't follow all of the rules in Inside Macintosh [wikipedia.org].

    As a result, all the applications built with their tools also stopped working.

    Back in those days, when an app crashed, it usually took your computer with it.

    On the bright side, your built-in monitor - the only monitor you had - still worked after a reboot.

