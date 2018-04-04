Latest macOS Update Disables DisplayLink, Rendering Thousands of Monitors Dead (displaylink.com) 149
rh2600 writes: Four days ago, Apple's latest macOS 10.13.4 update broke DisplayLink protocol support (perhaps permanently), turning what may be hundreds of thousands of external monitors connected to MacBook Pros via DisplayLink into paperweights. Some days in, DisplayLink has yet to announce any solution, and most worryingly there are indications that this is a permanent change to macOS moving forward. Mac Rumors is reporting that "users of the popular Mac desktop extension app Duet Display are being advised not to update to macOS 10.13.4, due to 'critical bugs' that prevent the software from communicating with connected iOS devices used as extra displays." Users of other desktop extensions apps like Air Display and iDisplay are also reporting incompatibility with the latest version of macOS.
If you stay with the previous release of macOS, YouCanDuet
Dead or just temporarily unusable? (Score:3, Insightful)
Is the external screen hardware bricked beyond repair or simply unusable until some driver software fixed? Dead sounds like click bait if a simple reinstall or patch rollback gets it working again.
Re:Dead or just temporarily unusable? (Score:4, Insightful)
If I'm going to pay a premium for a product that "just works".. it better keep working for as long as the hardware holds up. They basically used an obsolete OS version to hold my wife's macbook hostage unless we paid around $100 to update it.
Does Apple offer a comparable product?
Is the external screen hardware bricked beyond repair or simply unusable until some driver software fixed? Dead sounds like click bait if a simple reinstall or patch rollback gets it working again.
The latter. And DisplayLink and Apple are already working on a Driver Update.
Re:Dead or just temporarily unusable? (Score:5, Informative)
Wait. What do you mean by "no choice"?
It's annoying to have to use a dongle, I guess (I choose to write code on my laptop's screen only), but plenty of people in the office just have a dock or dongle to connect to their monitors, just like everyone else who is plugging into HDMI and/or docking.
This is a driver problem, not a hardware design and implementation issue as that was.
Re: Dead or just temporarily unusable? (Score:3)
Don't confuse display port which works fine with display link which is a USB custom display and sometimes you monitor.
Display link =/= display port.
Different tech. Display link existed before display port was widespread. (While convient it uses wierd teh to make it barely work
Note that TFA is talking about DisplayLink, not DisplayPort. Entirely unrelated, aside from both involving Displays.
Why Apple gets away with this bullshit (Score:5, Insightful)
One of the commenters in the first link is a perfect example of the blame-everyone-but-Apple mentality:
Yes, blame a peripheral manufacturer for thinking that an update (10.13.3 ->10.13.4) wouldn't do something like break the subsystem that their drivers depend on. Couldn't possibly expect Apple to put some more QA on macOS updates and stop treating the OS like it's a legacy product WRT support.
Dude, I get why you're upset. Your livelihood has just been hit by Apple. However, you should be blaming Apple for doing stupid shit like breaking your drivers in an update and then forcing you to have that particular point release to run an IDE.
You want proof that Apple is now firmly a cult? People would be howling from the rafters if Visual Studio updates required a highly particular set of bleeding edge patches from Microsoft to run. No one outside of the SCADA space would tolerate this level of tied-at-the-hip releasing.
Also as a developer, I will always need to update to the new macOS and xCode on the day of their release.
I'm so freaking sick of this crap. Fuck "rolling releases". That is the same level of utter stupidity which PLAGUES everything from corporate to OSS. UNIX, nor Linux (yes, even GNU/LInux), was like this. It wasn't until Apple pinheads did it become "normal".
Wrong.
Windows just calls them "Patch Tuesdays", and have been doing the same thing and with NO vast Beta Test Program, and regularly BREAKING things, for DECADES.
I don't know about it breaking generalized external displays, but every Windows update breaks DisplayLink.
DisplayLink is janky AF.
Re:Why Apple gets away with this bullshit (Score:4, Insightful)
It should have been asked by any professional long ago what exactly their intent is to support ANY 3rd party. The latest I/O changes make it VERY clear they want you running running hardware made by Apple, Apple, Apple, or Apple. Between that and removing a headphone jack standard in favor of their proprietary bullshit, I will likely have nothing to do with them going forward. Their arrogance has become too much for the professional world which demands a certain level of interoperability. I'm fucking surprised they haven't been arrogant enough to create their own voltage standard in order to sell iPower transformers to everyone who dares not run at 77V/127hz.
Wake up professionals and stop giving them money. They clearly have little intention of supporting you in the long run.
Re: Why Apple gets away with this bullshit (Score:2, Funny)
Apple should make their own voltage standard. It would be far superior to the crap we have now.
it's a miserable downgrade in many ways and i miss a lot of MacOS's clever features
Which ones? I never found anything in OSX that couldn't be replicated.
having sound and wifi flake out every time you upgrade the kernel.
but more seriously, having a high-level scripting language which is deeply integrated with the GUI has been handy more than once (despite applescript having the worst syntax since cobol). also tools like mac os' "open" should just be standard, imho.
yes, this can all be replicated, but it'll be a bodgy hack which will break within a year because your distribution moves from one hacked-up framework to another one.
from my experience, some people
i really don't understand why this post is "flamebait", btw. linux is not a stable operating system, and anyone who can't admit that is either ignorant or shell-shocked. this is completely obvious, and yet i still use it.
rather than troll me on slashdot, turn your technical wizardry into cold hard cash. i'm ready to pay not once, not twice, but thrice the Apple Tax for anyone willing to provide a stable linux environment for me (and by extension, everyone else who wants to use it under a permissive license)
i've been keeping my linux escape hatch available for the past 10 years of primarily MacOS-use, just in case. starting a few months ago i have begun finally using it; this shit has gotten ridiculous.
it's a miserable downgrade in many ways and i miss a lot of MacOS's clever features from before it was focused on being luxury spyware, but meh, it's worth it. now if i could magically find the right kernel options to compile a debian kernel that both boots and supports my video card, i'll be relatively happy. oh yeah, don't use Xfce if you use displayport and want to turn your monitor off and back on; you're welcome.
Do you actually HEAR yourself?!?
"This shit is getting ridiculous. Linux here I come!"
"Now, if I could only find the right kernel options to compile a Debian Kernel THAT WILL WORK WITH MY VIDEO CARD, I'd be relatively happy..."
You do see how those two statements are laughably self-cancelling, don't you?
Of course you don't.
That's ok, we'll still be here when you realize the driver issues with Linux make Apple's occasional hiccup seem as minor an issue as it really is, by comparison.
Yeah, I'll have to agree with the previous post. Excoriating Apple because their system doesn't work with some external monitor and saying Debian is better but
...now if i could magically find the right kernel options to compile a debian kernel that both boots and supports my video card, i'll be relatively happy. oh yeah, don't use Xfce if you use displayport and want to turn your monitor off and back on; you're welcome.
is rather self-contradictory. So, the problem with Apple is that it doesn't support some external monitors, and therefore Debian is better except it doesn't support some external monitors.
Unless that was intended as irony? It does read like irony. On the internet it is hard to tell.
no, debian just makes it difficult to get the exact source and build environment used for compiling the stock kernel, which makes it difficult to use up-to-date proprietary nvidia drivers. i don't know why this is, but it can be worked around. i don't particularly enjoy working around it, but i can, slowly. with Apple, i increasing don't have that option.
and i'm currently using ubuntu which, apart from a few hiccups, works... mostly okay. strictly speaking, i can't use nvidia on Apple either (well, at least
Their arrogance has become too much for the professional world which demands a certain level of interoperability.
Wait, what? There are many examples in the software / hardware community of exactly this, why are you complaining about Apple?
Re:Why Apple gets away with this bullshit (Score:5, Insightful)
In other news: People pay $1000 for a monitor.
So will I, soon. Well, as soon as this [samsung.com] got a revision or two.
Dell currently sells more than a dozen monitors over $1000. Your claim is that only Apple users are buying them? Also, people doing professional video and image work easily pay more than $1000 bucks for a calibrated monitor.
Shitty troll is shitty.
*Apple users pay $1000 for a monitor.
And one that doesn't even have a DVI/HDMI connector.
If you want more than 1920x1080 (and who doesn't?), things get more expensive quickly. I've got a Dell 27" 2560x1440 that cost $600 last year.
I just bought a 50" 4K IPS monitor for $600. Sure, you *can* spend $1000+ for a monitor, but why would you want to drive it over a single USB port with an entire dock of peripherals?
In other news: People pay $1000 for a monitor.
As far as I know Apple discontinued their monitor line. The newest Apple brand displays that are still available sell on Amazon for around $550. The one this Apple user bought was a 27 inch 4k Asus display for around $450. I don't know a single Apple who bought a display at the Apple store any more than I know anybody who bought their Bluetooth earplugs. In all cases you can get better products from 3rd party suppliers.
Of course they do. People have done so for decades. Reference screens for doing any sort of professional video work costs multiple thousand dollars a piece and not even for a large screen.
Re: (Score:2)
Is it okay if I blame the peripheral manufacturer for deliberately making the peripheral nigh impossible to use without their specific proprietary software? Because DisplayLink is one of many that do. They advertise it as a feature that their devices are hard to use.
No doubt. The only reason this is even an issue is that a lot of the cheapie USB-C docks with video output use their chipsets.
The release notes in the 'App store' aren't cut-and-pasteable, but they're replicated here: https://support.apple.com/en-g... [apple.com]
No mention of anything to do with DisplayLink (the only 'display' related stuff is the addition of GPU support). Most of the release looks like it's a Safari update (one of the reasons I haven't yet applied it - it doesn't look important as I don't use Safari directly).
A pretty poor show from Apple on this one.
The addition of eGPU support, which is kind of a big deal in some circles, and OBVIOUSLY required a rather major rewrite of the Display Frameworks.
Bit feel free to ignore the most important feature of the update.
The reason there’s no mention of DisplayLink is because DisplayLink isn’t part of the system any more than Adobe Flash or other unsupported third-party products are. I suspect that you and many others may be confused and thinking of DisplayPort instead.
DisplayLink is a third-party company that I know as one that produces chips and drivers for use in USB devices that allows those devices (e.g. adapters or hubs) to appear as displays to the computer. I used a USB adapter of theirs to add a third m
You want proof that Apple is now firmly a cult?
You want proof that Apple is now firmly a cunt? There, fixed that for you.
To be fair, this is some guy who dropped $1K on a "display", apparently unaware that you can pick up a 49" UHD TV at Costco or Best Buy for $300.
you can pick up a 49" UHD TV at Costco or Best Buy for $300.
Do they have the same features? When you purchase a laptop, do you go to a store, see there's one for $200, another for $3k, then buy the $200 one thinking to yourself how you managed to just save $2,800 for a machine that's exactly as good as the other?
They display 4k. Not sure what more features you want? I have 2x 42" TVs that I got on blackfriday for under $300.
Displays 4k@60Hz. I don't game and that's the realestate of 8 1080p screens for under $600.
4 HDMI in that can easily be switched. CEC to control what computer is displayed
They display 4k. Not sure what more features you want?
TVs have their color balance usually optimized for highlighting stuff that matters in movies, sports and stuff. Professional displays tend to be optimized for absurdly accurate colors, so that you can visually notice the difference between #A78B15 and #A88C14. They also tend to have a bigger colors range than normal displays have, being literally capable of showing many colors that exist in paper but most displays aren't capable of showing.
For most people those features aren't necessary, so it'd be nonsensi
To be fair, this is some guy who dropped $1K on a "display", apparently unaware that you can pick up a 49" UHD TV at Costco or Best Buy for $300.
Your Username says it all.
you donâ(TM)t need the latest OS to use the l (Score:2)
Not sure what the poster is saying, but you donâ(TM)t need the latest os to use the latest Xcode.
If this guy was a mouse he would be the first to get his head snapped in a trap too.
Re: Why Apple gets away with this bullshit (Score:4, Insightful)
Why is this a binary choice? A pox on both of their houses.
Re: (Score:3)
Why is this a binary choice? A pox on both of their houses.
Tunnel vision, caused by an abnormally passionate, visceral hatred of Apple. Yeah Apple screwed up, so does everybody, but there is a whole bunch of people here who should wipe the froth off their mouths, go to the doctor for a rabies shot and then get over themselves. I've had Microsoft updates brick computers, corrupt databases, destroy large and important Office documents and I've had Linux updates mess up my file system, irrecoverably screw up several virtual machines ,
... the list goes on. It's annoyi
People have this innate tendency to choose sides that just drives me nuts. If Stalin and Mao are in a fight, you don't make a choice to help one - you hand them dildos and laugh your ass off as they beat each other with them.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
that's why we make sequential backups at frequent intervals..
That's why I made 2 separate Time Machine backups prior to doing the upgrade on Monday, even though I never had an issue. Funny how Apple also provides you with the tools to protect yourself.
Re: Why Apple gets away with this bullshit (Score:5, Informative)
Paint it anyway you like it, but driver breakage of this level isn't to be expected on such minor update.
You can call it anti Apple BS, but this incident shows that development at Apple is a bit of a mess.
It may SEEM like a minor Update; but it rolled-out eGPU support for macOS; so OBVIOUSLY there were some fairly "deep" changes to the whole Display Framework; so, breaking a couple of THIRD PARTY display products is pretty much a foreseeable thing.
It may SEEM like a minor Update; but it rolled-out eGPU support for macOS; so OBVIOUSLY there were some fairly "deep" changes to the whole Display Framework; so, breaking a couple of THIRD PARTY display products is pretty much a foreseeable thing.
No, it is not. When Microsoft rolls out a new OS, it's pretty much 100% backwards compatible with all hardware as-is, and in the case that the default settings don't work, you can run it in an older compatibility mode and continue on. Even parallel and serial ports - heck, GPIB and 488! - are still supported.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Anti Apple is what it should be if they can not BETA Test there OS Better than this they need to Backup and Regroup, Pull The Update till they get it Fixed but I guess they are taking a Page from Microsoft on Updating there OS all USERS are BETA TESTERS!!!!!!!!
So, just HOW many THIRD PARTY display products SHOULD Apple test with?!?
THAT's why they have a Beta Test Program. Sounds like the Beta Testers either didn't report this to Apple, or didn't encounter the failure.
Re: (Score:2)
I can blame the peripheral manufacture for not using the betas that have been out for a while and noticing this issue before it went public then suddenly acting like it was entirely Apples fault.
They should have warned well before the final release of the OS update, they didnt'. I.E. they don't bother testing upgrades, i.e. its definitely at least partly their problem.
People would be howling from the rafters if Visual Studio updates required a highly particular set of bleeding edge patches from Microsoft to run.
You don't actually use VisualStudio do you? Its been pretty fucked up in this respect for the last couple years. Its tied to
.NET releases which ARE tied to OS releases now days.
Exactly.
Contrast DisplayLink's hand-waving with the similar "Don't Upgrade Yet" notice by the Duet display software publishers, who were obviously already on top of the situation, had already contacted Apple to work with them on a solution, and took a much less breathless "These things happen, we'll get it fixed" mindset.
Unbelievable (Score:1)
This is why I would never use an Apple product.
Reminds me of System 7 (Score:1)
That used to break stuff every time they updated.
Full circle, eh?
It just works! (Score:3)
ROFLMAO.
It does, right up to the point where it doesn't.
ROFLMAO.
Sure does. On Monday I upgraded my early 2001 MacBook Pro and haven't had a single issue with the external monitor I have.
And even if I did have an issue I could have rolled back to one of 2 complete backups I made prior to the upgrade (made using the built in Time Machine functionality)
Re: (Score:2)
It does!
Buy Apple.. (Score:3, Funny)
..It Just Works! So simple a grandmother can use it!
That used to be the truth for Apple.
Apple computers were something that you could buy and hand to your grandma, with little more concern than doing a backup of her stuff from time to time just in case. Not because it was necessary because even if she fucked up, there was nearly no way she could possibly actually cause any damage.
It kinda went downhill when Timmy took over. What you have now is the stability of Windows with the elitist attitude and compatibility of Linux.
eanwhile, somewhere beyond Jupiter (Score:2)
Thousands of white slabs all measuring 1x4x9, have neen spotted floating in orbit
Happy fiftieth to 2001: A Space Odyssey
This is why I run linux on my 2013 MacPro Desktop (Score:2)
Can you create paragraphs on your Linux MacPro desktop? Sure doesn't seem like it.
Give him a break. He bought a Trashcan Mac Pro to run Linux. I am seriously concerned about his/her/it cognitive abilities over that decision alone.
Either that or he's a troll, as the iPhone throttling was a trade off between battery capacity and phone performance.
Courage! (Score:2, Funny)
Only Apple has the courage to break shit for no reason, and their users love it.
DisplayLink is a 3rd party protocol not a product. (Score:1)
Title is clickbait. It is slashdot so I guess this should be expected.
No monitors are broken. Every last one of them still works fine, including with Apple products.
Apple just stopped playing nice with a 3rd party protocol that has been buggy on OSX for several releases now. DisplayLink is not DisplayPort.
Blame for ALL, but ..... (Score:2)
The truth of the matter is, DisplayLink driver support for OS X has always been rather shoddy.
I purchased a $100 or so docking station a while back, from "j5create" (who makes a lot of products that specifically claim Mac compatibility). They rely on rebranded/customized DisplayLink drivers to make their video ports on their docks work. When I installed the latest Mac drivers from them for it, I found out that screen rotation wasn't supported -- so I couldn't use my second display that was rotated to "portr
It could've been worse (Score:1)
Back in '85 or '86, all apps compiled with a popular compiler suddenly stopped working because the compiler vendor didn't follow all of the rules in Inside Macintosh [wikipedia.org].
As a result, all the applications built with their tools also stopped working.
Back in those days, when an app crashed, it usually took your computer with it.
On the bright side, your built-in monitor - the only monitor you had - still worked after a reboot.
https://www.displaylink.com/ [displaylink.com] Doesn't resolve.
https://displaylink.com/ [displaylink.com] SSL broken.