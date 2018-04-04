US' Proposed China Tariffs Would Target Robotics, Satellites (engadget.com) 24
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Engadget: The U.S. Trade Representative has published the list of Chinese products that would be subject to its proposed tech tariffs, and there are a few clear themes. The move would hike the costs of about 1,300 products, including industrial robots, communication satellites, spacecraft and a slew of semiconductors.The aim, as before, is to punish China for allegedly goading American companies into transferring their patents and technology to Chinese firms for the sake of claiming economic superiority. The USTR claimed the proposed tariffs would stymie Chinese plans while "minimizing the impact" on the American economy. The tariffs are still subject to a 60-day notice process that would include public comments until May 11th and a public hearing on May 15th.
Well regulated also meant that those who owned cannons took proper care of them and didn't fire cannon falls into the homes of those they disputed with.
Lastly fully automatic weapons are banned in most places. The weapon of choice now is rapid fire semi auto where you fire as fast as you pull the trigger.
Also prohibition doesn't work. Mental health expansion, and questioning(with police able to schedule one appointment would do far more for this country than banning gun models.
So... let me get this straight...
Importing cheap semiconductors to the EU, designing and assembling my technology in Romania and then selling the finished product to the US could well be cheaper and more profitable than producing it in China and importing it directly from China to the US because the tariffs are going to even out the cents I have to pay the Romanians more? And all that without risking having my designs stolen so the Chinese could crank out cheap knockoffs?
On behalf of the EU, I wish to express my gratitude towards dear leader across the pond.
I guess we're in a trade war
Don't discount the economic damage done by the cheap knockoff process - it's so common that it's become a meme. It's nigh impossible for anyone to make electronics in China any more, even small hobbyist designers (think Adafruit and Sparkfun) get their products copied and sold for pennies.
Then there's the direct theft of IP (trade secrets, business practices, and such) that the FBI estimates at $600B/year.
Then there's selling steel and aluminum at below-market prices until our domestic producers go out of b
And already losing it.
. . . as in any war . . . the little folks always lose . . . no matter what side they are on . . . none of the little folks win.
. . . maybe some big business folks and politicians win.
The rest, lose.
And we're all little folks.
And already losing it.
My president sent me a message that said "trade wars are good, and easy to win". You're not calling him a liar, are you?
FairTax isn't Universal Basic Income, its simply not taxing the poor. UBI _is_ a dumb idea, but this ain't that.
WTF? Troll? This speaks to the heart of the problem, which is our taxes. We've been damaging ourselves with income taxes for over 100 years. We need to stop, and gain great advantage over our international trading partners.
Just remember - there is no trade war
We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the U.S. Now we have a Trade Deficit of $500 Billion a year, with Intellectual Property Theft of another $300 Billion. We cannot let this continue!
When you’re already $500 Billion DOWN, you can’t lose!
And this folks, is what leadership has come to mean today.
Remember as well that imports make your citizens wealthier (and, if the differential is large enough, creates a net-increase in domestic jobs); exports draw money in (creates jobs directly, and gets cash for productivity); and your customers can move to another exporter if they find it cheaper elsewhere (e.g. buy from Indonesia instead of China), so exports are lucrative but also put you in the submissive position of the power dynamic and risk propping your economy up on a basis that may vanish at any time
Played correctly, the US has an advantage
The US has a trade imbalance with China... that means the US imports more from China than China does from the US. Therefore, quid pro quo... the US can deny China more revenue than China can deny the US.
Sure, the US can hurt ITSELF by denying ITSELF Chinese goods which the US ITSELF makes more expensive in the US through tariffs. However, with really no exceptions there are comparable trade partners that can offer the same good at either the same or very similar price point.
What is more, there really isn't
Making things more-expensive by producing them domestically when it's cheaper to do so abroad always hurts the poor and middle-class by reducing their purchasing power (making them more-poor).
When the differential is sufficiently large (this is pretty trivial to achieve: it's not even a viable living wage in the US, as of 2006; although better technology is narrowing the gap by reducing the labor-hours invested in manufacturing et al), you also suffer a net-loss in jobs by cutting off imports (yep!). An
