Schools Won't Like How Difficult the New iPad Is To Repair (ifixit.com) 42
Last week, Apple introduced a refreshed 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support. iFixit has published its teardown of the device this morning, and as The Verge points out, schools won't like how difficult it is to repair. From the report: The takeaway from all this is that the new iPad isn't going to be any easier to repair than prior generations, which were already borderline unrepairable. If an iPad breaks, there's almost no chance that a district will be able to repair it in-house; whereas on cheaper Chromebooks, there's a possibility an IT team could open them up to make some basic fixes. It's a weak point that it's hard to see Apple ever addressing. And since schools aren't exactly forgiving environments for a lent-out device, how well the iPad holds up to drops and dings, and how expensive it is to fix, are bound to be factors in a school's decision on which devices to adopt. Mac Rumors highlights the key findings from iFixit's teardown: The new iPad's lack of waterproofing, non-replaceable charging port, zero upgradeability, and use of glue throughout the internals added up to a "repair nightmare." iFixit then pointed towards the HP Elite x2 1012 G1 tablet, which got a perfect repairability score of 10 out of 10, summarizing that "Apple's 'education' iPad is still a case of won't -- not can't." One of the iPad's advantages in terms of repairability comes in the form of its digitizer panel easily separating from the display. iFixit pointed out that in the event that either component should break, repair will be easier for schools and educators. The sixth-gen iPad has the same battery as the previous model, with 32.9 Wh capacity. iFixit noted that while this allows Apple to reuse existing manufacturing lines to reduce waste, the battery is still locked behind a "repair-impeding adhesive" that greatly reduced the iPad's repairability score. Apple has provided easy battery removal before, in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but iFixit hasn't seen anything like it since. Ultimately, iFixit gave the 2018 iPad a repairability score of 2 out of 10, favoring the fairly easy repair options of its air-gapped, non-fused display and digitizer glass, but taking marks off for its heavy use of adhesive and sticky tape.
Can iFixit die already? (Score:1)
The teardowns are great, but the self-serving self-righteousness about repairability is such obvious bullshit.
Schools do not repair tablets. They buy them with service contracts and ship dead ones back.
Yes, iFixit wants to sell more repair toolkits. We get it. They should build their own devices, then, and let the market decide. I mean, how is that HP Elite x2 1001 G1-21 / S001 v2 selling? If repairability is so important, customers must be buying it in droves, right?
Re: (Score:1)
That HP tablet costs twice as much...just saying.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Thank you for this. I sit on a Board of Education for a 5,000+ student district and talk to many other districts. NOBODY is repairing their own tablets. most can't even be bothered to reload toner.
There's a service contract for everything and there isn't enough money in the budget to hire someone to work on this. Most districts I know struggle to keep their networks up and have technicians running at breakneck speed just to fix wireless connections and printer drivers. Repairability may be something a singl
But do they need repairing? (Score:2)
The real question is not how difficult it is to repair but does it need repairing. If you're used to things that break down a lot then you think along the lines of repairing. But if something is built right it doesn't break much so repairability is a minor issue. Things should be built right and real world tough.
Yes.. (Score:2)
You dont have children, do you.
Now consider a whole school DISTRICT full of them, with devices they dont own, and probably dont particularly like (because, school...)
Any device aimed at schools and NOT specifically designed to be both repairable and robust as hell is a conceptual failure.
This is in fact at least half the reason chromebooks are so successful in schools.. There are a wide range of chromebooks designed
to 'take the knocks' (and of course plenty that are crap, but those dont tend to last in mark
Re: (Score:1)
I do. I'm also on the Parents and Citizens Committee for my kids' school. Have a guess how many iPads we've had to replace of the 800-odd currently lent out to students in the past two and a half years?
Two. One got dropped off down the bus stairs and the screen cracked. Apple replaced the screen under warranty. The other mysteriously died during an update. Again, Apple replaced under warranty.
Re: (Score:2)
3-year-olds may not value their tablets in the way you're intending, but I can tell you that most grade school kids do. Most districts can barely afford a few of these for each classroom, and you can bet that when 4 kids have to share 1 tablet, there's going to be some long standing embarrassment if you're the kid that breaks that. Some districts have gone 1:1, usually by leasing the tablet to the child through a series of payments, and those all have (or at least offer) insurance plans to cover them agains
Re: (Score:2)
Who cares, it's a disposable item. Apple do swap out units at a fraction of the price. At that price point, an outside repairer is not warranted. I am sure Apple themselves have a recycling strategy. We need to stop thinking about these things as an investment, they are not. They provide a service and it's up to Apple to keep them running for their DESIGN life.
Aside from a Pink Pearl or a bottle of Liquid Paper, does anyone view a piece of paper as repairable?
Are we really devaluing computers to the point that a piece of paper at least has the hope of being rescued by Scotch Tape?
This is sad.
Re: (Score:2)
From the advance math class with a desktop computer looking at a graph during math class.
Consider the other end of that bell curve and what other students do to a free new computer.
Re: (Score:1)
"Iâ(TM)m so sick of hearing about repair. No school is going to repair $hit. Just like most average users. They will get a warranty program and Apple will exchange units in need of service."
found the lying Apple-using shill.
I worked in a repair depot. Specifically for supporting school districts using apple products (G3/G4 processor days.)
They don't exchange, they send it in for actual repairs if the on-site staff can't do it themselves. Exchanges do nothing but eat profit, repairs less so.
Re: (Score:3)
Redundant news - could have easily said "new iPad no harder to repair than previous models."
But that wouldn't be clickbaity enough.
Pay Teachers First (Score:3)
Here's an idea: instead of siphoning off education funds buying consumer bling, how about we pay teachers so the people who are responsible for educating your kids don't have to get food stamps to survive?
Today, I heard an Oklahoma teacher lamenting the fact that her school bought tablets for the kids, but couldn't afford wi-fi, so basically, the tablets were completely worthless. Meanwhile, public schools are being starved for funds which end up going to charter schools run by political cronies which actually such even more than the public schools.
Re: (Score:2)
god damned right! teachers are very underpaid. we have a screwed up sense of balance in this world when we underpay educators but overpay sports athletes.
apple stuff is hella expensive. schools have little money. I don't understand why they even CONSIDER apple shit, unless they get a 75% discount or something heavy like that.
sheesh. the thought of a school spending money so apple can be richer than rich - makes me sick to think of such a thing.
kids don't need tablets or laptops. let them learn the old
Re: (Score:2)
teachers are very underpaid.
Depends on the state. I don’t believe teachers are underpaid in my home state of Washington... at least west of the Cascades.
Now if you want to say that education is underfunded overall, then you probably have a stronger case. Or, for that matter, if you wanted to argue the state hasn’t hired enough teachers - class sizes are larger than is optimal. But that’s not the same thing.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm with you on bringing sanity to the table RE technology in school. It is used too much, too much money is spent on tech (and buildings) instead of on education/teachers.
Not so in agreement about charter schools. My kids go to them, they save the district money (educate kids for a fraction of the cost), many of them have appropriately-limited tech (no ipads, no laptops regularly in classroom - just chromebooks in a separate room that are used when needed), and if they really screw up we can take our kids
FWIW: That HP tablet starts at $1469 (Score:2)
Is repairability important in an iPad? (Score:3)
absolutes (Score:3)
We have now reached the era where students, when appropriate for their age and learning needs, now have access to equipment that's:
- more computationally capable than they ever had before,
- squeezed into a package smaller and longer lasting than ever before,
- available at a price undreamt of years ago,
- able to be connected to more resources than ever before?
Or is it just, "why is this thing so hard to fix?"
Now, whether they're appropriate for kids at a certain age of school is for a separate discussion.
The battery. (Score:2)
The sixth-gen iPad has the same battery as the previous model, with 32.9 Wh capacity. iFixit noted that while this allows Apple to reuse existing manufacturing lines to reduce waste, the battery is still locked behind a "repair-impeding adhesive" that greatly reduced the iPad's repairability score.
(emphasis mine)
So the single consumable part in these devices, the battery, might come from an older device but still can't be replaced.
And this is how they're reducing waste? Colour me unimpressed.
Hmmm, I thought everyone... (Score:1)