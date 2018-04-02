Ask Slashdot: Should CPU, GPU Name-Numbering Indicate Real World Performance? 43
dryriver writes: Anyone who has built a PC in recent years knows how confusing the letters and numbers that trail modern CPU and GPU names can be because they do not necessarily tell you how fast one electronic part is compared to another electronic part. A Zoomdaahl Core C-5 7780 is not necessarily faster than a Boomberg ElectronRipper V-6 6220 -- the number at the end, unlike a GFLOPS or TFLOPS number for example, tells you very little about the real-world performance of the part. It is not easy to create one unified, standardized performance benchmark that could change this. One part may be great for 3D gaming, a competing part may smoke the first part in a database server application, and a third part may compress 4K HEVC video 11% faster. So creating something like, say, a Standardized Real-World Application Performance Score (SRWAPS) and putting that score next to the part name, letters, or series number will probably never happen. A lot of competing companies would have to agree to a particular type of benchmark, make sure all benchmarking is done fairly and accurately, and so on and so forth.
But how are the average consumers just trying to buy the right home laptop or gaming PC for their kids supposed to cope with the "letters and numbers salad" that follows CPU, GPU and other computer part names? If you are computer literate, you can dive right into the different performance benchmarks for a certain part on a typical tech site that benchmarks parts. But what if you are "Computer Buyer Joe" or "Jane Average" and you just want to glean quickly which two products -- two budget priced laptops listed on Amazon.com for example -- have the better performance overall? Is there no way to create some kind of rough numeric indicator of real-world performance and put it into a product's specs for quick comparison?
What's "real world performance"? (Score:2)
As soon as someone gives me a definitive definition of what "real world performance" for a CPU/GPU is that doesn't change over time/software-version/user-care-ometer is, I might agree that it's feasible to use it to name models.
Exactly. Stupid idea for many reasons. (Score:2)
What exact 'performance' figure does dryriver suggest?
Raw GIPS/TFLOPS? pretty much meaningless and very easy to get an achievable peak number.
SPECINT/SPECFP? with what OS, compiler, flags, version, etc?
Anyone who knows much about cpu/gpu performance knows why this is a very very very silly 'suggestion'. It would be not more meaningful than the numbers they assign now.
The complain should be with the manufacturers - please come up with more sensible naming practices, but in the end, thats their decision.
Re:Exactly. Stupid idea for many reasons. (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly. As soon as someone comes up with a standard and an agreement by manufacturers to adhere to it, such as all iterations of a graphics card being something like GTX+1000, then GTX+1010, a company whose card *should* be GTX+1020 would name it GTX+1100 just to get better sales, and then you just have lawsuits that follow and a richer card manufacturer.
Passmark (Score:3)
Passmark. You're welcome. https://www.passmark.com/ [passmark.com]
Re: (Score:3)
That's useful AFTER you bought the machine.
What's useful BEFORE you buy the machine? Simple: CPUBoss and GPUBoss.
http://cpuboss.com/compare-cpu... [cpuboss.com]
http://gpuboss.com/compare-gpu... [gpuboss.com]
Re: (Score:2)
For those that want a more detailed answer. Literally type in any CPU/GPU model name/number into Google followed by the word "Passmark" - the top result will almost certainly be the product page on the Passmark web site. Each product has a simplistic single numerical overall score. Just compare those. Passmark isn't perfect, but is accurate enough to count as a general overview for basic purchasing requirements.
Re: (Score:3)
Yes, or more specifically:
https://www.cpubenchmark.net/c... [cpubenchmark.net]
https://www.videocardbenchmark... [videocardbenchmark.net]
Define 'real world performance' (Score:3)
Clock speed doesn't tell you the whole story and to the vast majority of people (read as: non-technical people) it wouldn't mean anything to them anyway, other than maybe one number is bigger than another number.
Same goes for so-called 'benchmark' test suites, which I think can be argued as being biased in one way or another (or a processor gaming the system to make it appear it's faster on such-and-such benchmark test).
I think that for the people such information matters to, they're going to already know what's what without anyone spelling it out for them.
It isn't possible (Score:2)
Marketing (Score:2)
I suspect Intel went to the i3/5/7 numbering because they could not continue to raise clock speeds. The new numbering obfuscates performance. For example, I'm running an i3 desktop that while 2 core, each core is faster than many i5 single cores. That means I get great performance out of a single thread at a much lower price. It's just not as good at handling numerous simultaneous processes.
The obfuscation goes back at least to the Core 2 (Score:2)
I got bitten by Intel Obfuscation Syndrome when I bought a Core 2 Quad Q8200, not realizing that it was the only one of the Core 2 Quads to not have virtualization. Yeah, I should have looked before I leaped. In the end, it was a bad buy all around, as the DG43NB motherboard I bought to go with it also ended up crapping out in a surprisingly short time, but lasting long enough to be out of warranty. Needless to say, all of my later builds have been AMD (with various makes of motherboards).
Well, the year of manufacture is on the box (Score:2)
Is there no way to create some kind of rough numeric indicator of real-world performance and put it into a product's specs for quick comparison?
If it was manufactured this or last year, it's probably better than Joe or Jane's 5-year-old laptop which was more than likely working just fine for them (modulo bloatware and registry cruft) until it broke. That's good enough, right?
Same as cars (Score:5, Insightful)
Cars are also complex, they don't have simple-to-understand names and variants and require you to document yourself and investigate for large amounts of time before committing to a purchase.
Don't try to dumb down complex machinery. It will never work.
Bogomips is the answer! (Score:2)
Oh yeah, I'm currently at 5808 bogomips on my I7-7820HQ.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
There's more to it than a number (Score:1)
Intel processor numbers (Score:2)
Seeing as it took Intel so long to go from i3 to i5 to i7 processors to only now releasing i9s they have a long way to go to get back to the glory version number days of i386 [wikipedia.org].
In all seriousness though, I've kind of given up on making sense of the processor/GPU models and just paste it in Google to see the specs and compare that with another one I am already familiar with.
Is there no way.... (Score:1)
Well, sure, but... (Score:3)
2. Unlike the EPA/feds, there's nobody to punish corporations when they cheat.
It's really not hard to do a little research to see how CPUs compare. Yes, it's a PIA if you're buying spur-of-the-moment and comparing laptops at the Big Box Store. But you need to do research. Hyperthreading and multiprocs will speed up some apps and do very little for others, some standardized benchmark number printed in the specs won't really tell consumers anything very useful. Too many variables and dependencies.
CPU isn't the bottleneck for Jane/Joe (Score:2)
Just convince them that the HDD option isn't worth the $100 in savings.
The shoe doesn't always fit (Score:2)
I'll try a novel analogy instead of the typical car thing. Imagine these chips (CPUs, GPUs, etc.) as shoes. Yes, shoes. Now there are obviously shoes of all kinds of sizes and types, and no one shoe of a certain size/type can be said to fit a particular person's requirements. Too big, too small. Great (9) for the red carpet runway, not so much (2) the tarmac kind. Perfect (10) for the alpine, chafing and sweaty (1) on the beach.
User A does spreadsheets all day, B does FPS games, C does CAD, D AI resea
Well, game specs seem pretty clear (Score:2)
Somehow, game companies manage to figure out which CPUs/GPU are required and preferred for each of their games. Of course it's almost impossible to tell if my current hardware meets those specs because the numbering is completely out of order. i3, i5, i7, sure the i7 is somehow better, but how much better? Will my top end i5 beat the medium tear i7 that they ask for? It's maddening. At this point I only buy Nvidia GPU systems because I've sweated blood learning their numbering system and I don't want to
market solution (Score:2)
As "Computer Buyer Joe", I have found that the best approach is to get my computer nerd nephew to hook me up with the good shit. I tell him how much I can spend and which games I want to play and he does the rest. Then, I throw him $50, which he immediately spends on oxycontin or rap records or whatever it is that kids spend money on these days.
Already Done (Score:2)
They already do this. Always look for the standardised number following the dollar sign.
Educate yourself (Score:1)
Price == performance (Score:2)
But how are the average consumers just trying to buy the right home laptop or gaming PC for their kids supposed to cope
They don't need to. The average user will have their needs met by any computer built in the past 10 years.
if you want high-end or specialised stuff, just let the price guide you. The more expensive (so long as you don't get suckered into paying a brand premium) a generic computer is, the better it will perform.
Most people buy to a budget, anyway - not to a specification. That is why the first question a sales-droid will ask you is "how much do you have to spend?".
It already exists, ... to a point (Score:2)
The model names are mostly standardized now, even across different manufacturers.
Intel has, for example Core i7-4790K, and Core i7-8700K. AMD would have Ryzen 2950x, and nVidia would have GTX 1070 Ti. There is a similar pattern in all of them.
Intel (desktop) chips read like 4-7-90-K, 4th generation, i7, last iteration (highest performance variant), unlocked (non-K versions are not enabled for overclocking). Then 8-7-00-K would be 8th generation, i7, first iteration.
AMD copied this to an extend. 2-9-50X woul
Here's A Tip (Score:2)
Bonus Tip: The two budget priced laptops listed on Amazon.com? Performance sucks on both.