Move Over Moore's Law, Make Way For Huang's Law

Tekla Perry writes: Are graphics processors a law unto themselves? Nvidia's Jensen Huang says a 25-times speedup over five years is evidence that they are. He calls this the 'supercharged law,' and says it's time to start counting advances on multiple fronts, including architecture, interconnects, memory technology, and algorithms, not just circuits on a chip.
Moore's Law: the density of devices (transistors) that can be packed into a microchip doubles roughly every 18 months.
Or phrased more colloquially, if partially inaccurately:
Moore's Law: every 18 months, the speed of hardware doubles.
Gates' Law: every 18 months, the speed of software halves.
Bitcoin's Law. It's all about hashes per second and still a pointless metric!
I don't think we need a Huang's law. If you asks what Huang's Law is, everyone will just say it's like Moore's law except applied to GPU's.
Same applies to all those other people who want to name things after themselves.
Hobbiests have for a while, ever since last-generation AMD stumbled and Intel slowed down the processor speed increases for a while. Now that Ryzen is out, graphics chips are ruling desktops, and no one cares about Intel in the mobile space, we're finally seeing progress get back toward Moore's Law's long-term trend line.
