Cloud Hardware Technology

Move Over Moore's Law, Make Way For Huang's Law (ieee.org) 11

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
Tekla Perry writes: Are graphics processors a law unto themselves? Nvidia's Jensen Huang says a 25-times speedup over five years is evidence that they are. He calls this the 'supercharged law,' and says it's time to start counting advances on multiple fronts, including architecture, interconnects, memory technology, and algorithms, not just circuits on a chip.

  • I didn't realize Moore's Law was about circuits on a chip. Can you please explain? I didn't read the article but they must be talking about "AI" processing.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by imgod2u ( 812837 )

      Moore's Law: the density of devices (transistors) that can be packed into a microchip doubles roughly every 18 months.

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Or phrased more colloquially, if partially inaccurately:

        Moore's Law: every 18 months, the speed of hardware doubles.
        Gates' Law: every 18 months, the speed of software halves.

      • Interesting. Thanks for the info.

  • Bitcoin's Law. It's all about hashes per second and still a pointless metric!

  • I think the attractive aspect of Moore's law was that it was simple and everyone got the general gist. Some people like to argue about the details but they mostly don't have anything else to do with their time.

    I don't think we need a Huang's law. If you asks what Huang's Law is, everyone will just say it's like Moore's law except applied to GPU's.

    Same applies to all those other people who want to name things after themselves.

  • we kind of have (Score:3)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Monday April 02, 2018 @02:23PM (#56367889)
    >> t's time to start counting advances on multiple fronts

    Hobbiests have for a while, ever since last-generation AMD stumbled and Intel slowed down the processor speed increases for a while. Now that Ryzen is out, graphics chips are ruling desktops, and no one cares about Intel in the mobile space, we're finally seeing progress get back toward Moore's Law's long-term trend line.
  • I thought Moore's comments had to do with the impact of transistor counts on cost. Huang seems to be talking about increased performance without reference to cost. I'm not a gamer, but isn't there a lot of squawking about GPU costs? I wasn't at the talk, so maybe Huang addressed that as well. [Maybe he also assumed people would do the cost vs performance calculation in their heads.]

