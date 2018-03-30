Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Intel Bitcoin Hardware

Intel Files Patent For Energy-Efficient Bitcoin Mining Hardware (crn.com) 30

Posted by msmash from the how-about-that dept.
Intel is exploring the creation of specialty hardware for mining the popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin, according to a U.S. patent application released Thursday. From a report: The patent, filed on Sept. 23, 2016, describes a Bitcoin mining hardware accelerator that may include a processor core with a hardware accelerator coupled with it. Bitcoin mining is the process of using powerful computer processors to record Bitcoin transactions on a public ledger, which is done by attempting to solve cryptographic puzzles. If the miner becomes the first to solve the puzzle and record the next transaction, it is rewarded with newly released Bitcoin. The high energy and equipment costs associated with mining have brought into question whether the activity can be profitable, especially as the price of Bitcoin has nose-dived in the past few months, as noted by Forbes. But that hasn't stopped people from hoarding equipment -- one report from Coherent Market Insights pegged the cryptocurrency mining market at $610 million in 2016 and expects it to grow to $38 billion by 2025. The current issues faced by miners also has propelled companies and individuals to find new technologies and methods for making mining more efficient.

  • Another broad patent of the obvious... (Score:3)

    by kbonin ( 58917 ) on Friday March 30, 2018 @01:42PM (#56354301) Homepage
    Patent claims an SOC with a hash engine that includes a message scheduler, which is what anyone skilled in the art would come up with when asked to design a mining SOC.

    appft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO2&Sect2=HITOFF&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsearch-adv.html&r=1&p=1&f=G&l=50&d=PG01&S1=20180089642.PGNR.&OS=dn/20180089642&RS=DN/20180089642

    • which is what anyone skilled in the art would come up with when asked to design a mining SOC

      Yeah, here's the researcher [google.com]. He looks like a legit chip guy. Probably some lawyers went looking for Bitcoin patents when the fiat value started to rise so this happened.

      That said, nobody is going to be making SoC miners as ASIC miners are always going to be more profitable. Probably Intel could improve the power efficiency of Bitmain's ASIC chips, but patent-locked SoC chips that can do SHA256 aren't really going

    • It's first to file, not first to invent. Apparently prior art doesn't come in play

  • failing to understand the problem (Score:4, Insightful)

    by c6gunner ( 950153 ) on Friday March 30, 2018 @01:48PM (#56354341)

    The miners are competing. If you make the hardware cheaper and more energy efficient, they'll just buy more of it.

    Good businnes for Intel; does nothing to lower energy or other resource usage.

  • Will it make any difference? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by quantaman ( 517394 ) on Friday March 30, 2018 @01:48PM (#56354343)

    Mining cryptocurrency isn't like mining gold, double the number of gold miners in the world and you double* the amount of gold, but if you double the number of crypto miners the amount of cryptocurrency is exactly the same.

    If you make bitcoin mining twice as energy efficient, people will buy twice as many** mining rigs, and the total energy usage will be about the same.

    * Not really double, but you get the point.
    ** Again not quite, equipment cost factors into it.

  • Then you increase the diffuculty. And so on and so forth.
  • The best definition of a bubble is when a large group of a population engages in profit-seeking behavior that has no net economic benefit. Tulip craze, flooz, housing bubble, and now cryptocurrency.

  • that the price of a BC starts approaching its true value, namely, zero.

  • but this is an awful lot of effort and electricity being put into what is essentially a vehicle for money laundering. I don't even see this helping blockchaining, since isn't mining separate from blockchain tech?

    Yeah, I know that's not popular to say, I can't see crypto currencies replacing credit cards much less cash. They're too slow, and by design get slower. There are ways to fix that but their difficult and expensive. As soon as you start implementing them you have to the same problem CCs have (hig

    • but this is an awful lot of effort and electricity being put into what is essentially a vehicle for money laundering. I don't even see this helping blockchaining, since isn't mining separate from blockchain tech?

      Yeah, I know that's not popular to say,

      Dude, you seriously don't understand anything about blockchain technology. That's why your opinions are unpopular.

      Proof-of-work mining is what solves the Byzantine Consensus Problem and all the work on Bitcoin Cash 0-conf solves your other problems for half a

  • In every gold rush... (Score:3)

    by mccrew ( 62494 ) on Friday March 30, 2018 @02:36PM (#56354563)
    In every gold rush, the ones who are guaranteed to make any money are those who sell the picks and shovels. Looks like that's Intel's strategy.
  • and then sell it to some country that wants to buy it. That country could give you a digital certificate in return, and you'd roughly have something like Bitcoin. Except of course that the electricity would probably be used for something useful that, too, aids in the creation of wealth. Precisely what does cryptocurrency do with the electricity? It just burns it on solving meaningless cryptopuzzles.
    • They should use the energy to build something useful, like laptops with two seperate systems onboard. That way, if one system gets hacked, the other one stays safe.

  • I'm still holding out for the Quantum Processing Unit (QPU) model, with the integrated solar panel, charge controller, and a Stirling engine to turn some of that hash engine wasted heat back into even more inefficiently waste-able electricity. What fun is it if I can't even waste the same electricity more than once? With the Quantum Processor your electric bill can be in a superposition of both wasted and not wasted all at the same time. That's a 50% savings! Right?

    In the mean time I'll get my latest QPU w

