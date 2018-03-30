Intel Files Patent For Energy-Efficient Bitcoin Mining Hardware (crn.com) 30
Intel is exploring the creation of specialty hardware for mining the popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin, according to a U.S. patent application released Thursday. From a report: The patent, filed on Sept. 23, 2016, describes a Bitcoin mining hardware accelerator that may include a processor core with a hardware accelerator coupled with it. Bitcoin mining is the process of using powerful computer processors to record Bitcoin transactions on a public ledger, which is done by attempting to solve cryptographic puzzles. If the miner becomes the first to solve the puzzle and record the next transaction, it is rewarded with newly released Bitcoin. The high energy and equipment costs associated with mining have brought into question whether the activity can be profitable, especially as the price of Bitcoin has nose-dived in the past few months, as noted by Forbes. But that hasn't stopped people from hoarding equipment -- one report from Coherent Market Insights pegged the cryptocurrency mining market at $610 million in 2016 and expects it to grow to $38 billion by 2025. The current issues faced by miners also has propelled companies and individuals to find new technologies and methods for making mining more efficient.
Another broad patent of the obvious... (Score:3)
appft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO2&Sect2=HITOFF&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsearch-adv.html&r=1&p=1&f=G&l=50&d=PG01&S1=20180089642.PGNR.&OS=dn/20180089642&RS=DN/20180089642
Re: (Score:2)
which is what anyone skilled in the art would come up with when asked to design a mining SOC
Yeah, here's the researcher [google.com]. He looks like a legit chip guy. Probably some lawyers went looking for Bitcoin patents when the fiat value started to rise so this happened.
That said, nobody is going to be making SoC miners as ASIC miners are always going to be more profitable. Probably Intel could improve the power efficiency of Bitmain's ASIC chips, but patent-locked SoC chips that can do SHA256 aren't really going
Re: (Score:2)
It's first to file, not first to invent. Apparently prior art doesn't come in play
failing to understand the problem (Score:4, Insightful)
The miners are competing. If you make the hardware cheaper and more energy efficient, they'll just buy more of it.
Good businnes for Intel; does nothing to lower energy or other resource usage.
Re: (Score:2)
Good businnes for Intel; does nothing to lower energy or other resource usage.
Intel: "With our rig, you can waste more energy faster!"
Will it make any difference? (Score:4, Insightful)
Mining cryptocurrency isn't like mining gold, double the number of gold miners in the world and you double* the amount of gold, but if you double the number of crypto miners the amount of cryptocurrency is exactly the same.
If you make bitcoin mining twice as energy efficient, people will buy twice as many** mining rigs, and the total energy usage will be about the same.
* Not really double, but you get the point.
** Again not quite, equipment cost factors into it.
Re:Will it make any difference? (Score:4, Informative)
There are only a certain amount of coins that are coming out per unit time. If fewer people are mining, coins become less difficult to mine. If more people are mining at the same time, the difficulty goes up.
One may be better off mining another cryptocurrency and trading for BTC if you absolute just have to have that currency. Other currencies give more bang for buck and have other advantages.
Ultimately, a Bitcoin 2.0 currency is going to show up. Bitcoin has a number of shortcomings, especially how expensive transactions are, coupled with the need to go through 160 gigs of blockchain to check if you are not double-spent (of course, you can trust some exchange... but we know how reliable exchanges can be.) It is only a matter of time before another currency becomes the de facto flagbearer.
First you increase the hardware (Score:1)
Bubble Definition: Behavior w/o economic benefit (Score:1)
Great! Make the cost of mining so low (Score:1)
that the price of a BC starts approaching its true value, namely, zero.
I suppose this helps (Score:1)
Yeah, I know that's not popular to say, I can't see crypto currencies replacing credit cards much less cash. They're too slow, and by design get slower. There are ways to fix that but their difficult and expensive. As soon as you start implementing them you have to the same problem CCs have (hig
Re: (Score:2)
but this is an awful lot of effort and electricity being put into what is essentially a vehicle for money laundering. I don't even see this helping blockchaining, since isn't mining separate from blockchain tech?
Yeah, I know that's not popular to say,
Dude, you seriously don't understand anything about blockchain technology. That's why your opinions are unpopular.
Proof-of-work mining is what solves the Byzantine Consensus Problem and all the work on Bitcoin Cash 0-conf solves your other problems for half a
In every gold rush... (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Don't forget the blackjack and hookers.
You could just buy a whole bunch of Electricity (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm still waiting for the self powerd QPU model (Score:2)
I'm still holding out for the Quantum Processing Unit (QPU) model, with the integrated solar panel, charge controller, and a Stirling engine to turn some of that hash engine wasted heat back into even more inefficiently waste-able electricity. What fun is it if I can't even waste the same electricity more than once? With the Quantum Processor your electric bill can be in a superposition of both wasted and not wasted all at the same time. That's a 50% savings! Right?
In the mean time I'll get my latest QPU w