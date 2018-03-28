Ask Slashdot: Why Are There No True Dual-System Laptops Or Tablet Computers? 54
dryriver writes: This is not a question about dual-booting OSs -- having 2 or more different OSs installed on the same machine. Rather, imagine that I'm a business person or product engineer or management consultant with a Windows 10 laptop that has confidential client emails, word documents, financial spreadsheets, product CAD files or similar on it. Business stuff that needs to stay confidential per my employment contract or NDAs or any other agreement I may have signed. When I have to access the internet from an untrusted internet access point that somebody else controls -- free WiFi in a restaurant, cafe or airport lounge in a foreign country for example -- I do not want my main Win 10 OS, Intel/AMD laptop hardware or other software exposed to this untrusted internet connection at all. Rather, I want to use a 2nd and completely separate System On Chip or SOC inside my Laptop running Linux or Android to do my internet accessing. In other words, I want to be able to switch to a small 2nd standalone Android/Linux computer inside my Windows 10 laptop, so that I can do my emailing and internet browsing just about anywhere without any worries at all, because in that mode, only the small SOC hardware and its RAM is exposed to the internet, not any of the rest of my laptop or tablet. A hardware switch on the laptop casing would let me turn the 2nd SOC computer on when I need to use it, and it would take over the screen, trackpad and keyboard when used. But the SOC computer would have no physical connection at all to my main OS, BIOS, CPU, RAM, SSD, USB ports and so on. Does something like this exist at all (if so, I've never seen it...)? And if not, isn't this a major oversight? Wouldn't it be worth sticking a 200 Dollar Android or Linux SOC computer into a laptop computer if that enables you access internet anywhere, without any worries that your main OS and hardware can be compromised by 3rd parties while you do this?
Run BOTH systems as VMs of a more secure system such as a Citrix or VMware Client Hypervisor or Qubes OS.
If you define security as aboslute safety and isolation, then you are correct. However, that is not the definition of security in the real world. In the real world, security is the achieved by incremental decreases in risk of harm to a system. What he proposes would have the potential to increase security by this measure. However, this only works if the following is true:
actually some companies have indeed exactly tried that, with products such as SplashTop:
some of the first Dell laptops to feature "Latitude On" where exactly that: a special custom SOC in a specially modified mini-PCIe card, that was able to run some restricted Linux (a web kiosk and a few built in apps. basically a distant ancestror of the chromebook concept), while accessing the nornal regular laptop screen and keyboard (but not much beyond that and certainly no access to any Sata mass storage).
It's in your pocket (Score:5, Interesting)
That second system you are looking for, to browse and email and such, it's in your pocket.
It's called your phone.
The need you are describing is apparently not widespread nor strong enough for anyone to invest in implementing it in the way you describe.
Use your phone.
Duct tape another laptop to your main laptop (Score:5, Informative)
'If the women don't find you handsome, they should at least find you handy.' — Red Green
ChromeBook. I love my Surface Pro, but for less money, hey.
Virtualization is the answer. (Score:4, Interesting)
Virtualization is the obvious answer. Inside your VMs you can run Linux, or Windows, or whatever. It's quite safe. You should run your work-related stuff in one VM, and your personal stuff in another VM, and not use the native OS for anything except the virtualization software.
This is the most secure option you will find, and modern virtualization platforms (VMware, etc) will even let you set flashpoints where the VM is saved, and if there's an issue, you can rewind to the safe point and continue.
There's little to no performance penalty as long as the hosted OSes run natively on Intel.
It's just easier to have a 2nd device (Score:2)
If it is that important that you don't trust a dual boot, you probably aren't going to trust anything that is in 1 package.
That being said, I carry 2 laptops (personal and business) and 2 phones. I have 2 phones as well, same reason.
Re: (Score:3)
What the hell is googling? Let me bing that...
There are 2-in-1 laptops (that flip into a tablet) but generally for various reasons they use the same chip. Just dual-boot or VM whatever you need. You can run Android or Linux on your x86 and boot Windows in a VM when you truly need it. Apply encryption to the hard drive with a strong password or even have your VM in a hidden partition/sectors of your system or if you have serious trouble with customs of various countries, have your data only available on a separate hosted server.
A system with 2 separate
VMs divide up your resources dynamically (Score:3)
A hardware division of your resources is problematic because they'll never be fully indepedent. They will at least share a keyboard, monitor and probably camera and microphone. So a route between each system is still possible to establish and may be difficult to protect with a hardware only solution.
From software side you can implement more complex policies and enforce them with virtualization. There are OSes specifically to address what you are looking for and do so at different layers, for example Qubes OS [qubes-os.org] lets you do a VM per window and color codes them. And something like BitVisor [bitvisor.org] has a narrower focus on protecting your VPN keys and encrypting your harddrive, from there you can dual-boot and have only your "business" system access certain encrypted partitions and use the VPN. without exposing that information to your personal system. (and vice versa if you choose)
But sadly there are a lot of problems with virtualization that is secure these days due to flaws in CPU architectures. I feel that these issues will be mostly if not completely resolved, but it may take two or three years.
there are a lot of problems with virtualization that is secure these days due to flaws in CPU architectures.
Actually, hypervisors can flush cache and TLB when switching guests, which prevents leaking. The guest OS can use the full spread of CPU technology as it sees fit and still can't pull off things like spectre and meltdown.
To Explain Where This Question Came From (Score:2)
Hardware vs Software (Score:2)
You're trying to solve a problem in hardware. We're about twenty years past that. Hardware doesn't do anything anymore.
Back in my day, "drivers" were a bad thing -- there were modems, and there were winmodems, that latter needed software drivers. That logic has flipped. Now hardware does nothing without software driving it.
You're trying to double your hardware, and then add more hardware to switch between them. That's just not the equation anymore.
And in truth, you wouldn't want that. You wouldn't wan
Actually, there was at least one (Score:2)
My now-ancient ASUS G50VT [asus.com] included ExpressGate [computerhope.com]. Based on Splashtop, burned into the BIOS ROM, manageable. Rudimentary Firefox browser, email client, Skype, and obviously hard to update. But it ran independently of any OS installed on storage.
Splashtop is now done, but it was also used by ASUS on some motherboards, and then endured obscurity, competition [phoronix.com], and finally turned into something else.
It did work. It was pretty minimal, and could have been cool. And it certainly is possible today, even in BIOS, wit
I've always thought it would be pretty neat to have ESX running on a laptop and swapping between the different OSes as needed.
Smartphone (Score:2)
I already have such a secured device, appropriately configured, with that added bonus that I can use it when my laptop's battery is empty, or the laptop is smashed up, or confiscated or in my checked baggage, or in front of me on the desk.
Live CD (Score:2)
Find/build a Live CD version of Linux that doesn't mount your hard drives, and you're pretty close.
Because solutions already exist (Score:2)