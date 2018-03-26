Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Google Starts Blocking 'Uncertified' Android Devices From Logging In (arstechnica.com) 24

Posted by BeauHD from the cease-and-desist dept.
Google logins on unlicensed devices will now fail at setup, and a warning message will pop up stating "Device is not certified by Google," reports Ars Technica. "This warning screen has appeared on and off in the past during a test phase, but XDA (and user reports) indicate it is now headed for a wider rollout." From the report: While the basic operating system code contained in the Android Open Source Project is free and open source, Google's apps that run on top of Android (like the Play Store, Gmail, Google Maps, etc.) and many others are not free. Google licenses these apps to device makers under a number of terms designed to give Google control over how the OS is used. Google's collection of default Android apps must all be bundled together, there are placement and default service requirements, and devices must pass an ever-growing list of compatibility requirements to ensure app compatibility. Android distributions that don't pass Google's compatibility requirements aren't allowed to be called "Android" (which is a registered trademark of Google), so they are Android forks. The most high-profile example of an Android fork is Amazon's Kindle Fire line of products, but most devices that ship in China (where Google doesn't do much business) fall under the umbrella of an "Android fork," too.

While Google's Android apps are only properly available as a pre-loaded app (or through the pre-loaded Play Store), they are openly distributed on forums, custom ROM sites, third-party app stores, and other places online. When a non-compatible device seller (or a user) loads these on a device, they can potentially trigger Google's new message at login. The message pops up when you try to log in to Google's services, which usually happens during the device setup. Users who purchased the device are warned that "the device manufacturer has preloaded Google apps and services without certification from Google," and users aren't given many options other than to complain to the manufacturer. At this point, logging in to Google services is blocked, and non-tech-savvy users will have to live without the Google apps. Users of custom Android ROMs -- which wipe out the stock software and load a modified version of Android -- will start seeing this message, too.

  • interesting (Score:3, Insightful)

    by gravewax ( 4772409 ) on Monday March 26, 2018 @07:04PM (#56330789)
    Geez they are really doing their absolute best to piss off and alienate their core fanbase.

    • The core fanbase buys legitimate stuff.

    • Geez they are really doing their absolute best to piss off and alienate their core fanbase.

      They learned from Apple that it's a totally safe an profitable thing to do if you have a "golden parachute" in another market.

      • Apple did it to the educational customers in the 1980s and early 1990s.
      • Apple did it to the publishing/print customers in the 1990s and early 2000s.
      • Apple did it to the audio/video content creators in the late 2000 and early 2010s.
      • Apple did it to the nerds shortly thereafter.

      Now, with their not

  • You can get .apks from 3rd party stores, and you're better off without Google's clown ... I mean cloud ... spyware. And you'll still be able to log into GMail using a real mail client (Outlook Mobile or K-9 mail) rather than Google's toylike GMail app.
    • Yeah but to get the actual APK you can use stores that trick google into thinking it's a particular device to get the apk from google play store directly. For example, I want to play minecraft on the nvidia shield tv, but it isn't supported on play store, so I use a third party play store client to trick it into thinking it's a Nexus 9 or something compatible with the shield's processor. It's safer than trusting some dodgy apk site (I think?).

  • Ha Ha to those who thought you had no wall (Score:3)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Monday March 26, 2018 @07:11PM (#56330833)

    Delightful to find that people have finally started to realize that all mobile ecosystems are a walled garden, if you thought it didn't have a wall you just didn't look.

    • All cloud or cloudish ecosystems, whether mobile or not, are padded cells. Chromebooks are just as bad or worse than Android or Apple devices.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sd4f ( 1891894 )
        Chromebook/ChromeOS is just google learning from their android past. While android was coming from behind, they had to do whatever they could to make it a success. That meant not only make it cost nothing, but it also meant they had nothing to lose either.
    • ALL corporate controlled ecosystems have walls. Including your precious Apple.

  • Seriously, this should take about a second. Simply have it always return 'Pixel 2' (or something similar).

  • Only a matter of time (Score:3)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Monday March 26, 2018 @07:19PM (#56330881) Homepage Journal
    It is only a matter of time before ISP's and mobile phone carriers start doing this too. Eventually you will only be able to connect to networks using "approved" devices manufactured by the handful of megacorporations that control the Internet. Of course, no one here thinks this can happen, but think of the children! And the terrorists, and the terrorist children...

