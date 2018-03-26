Google Unveils Acer's Chromebook Tab 10 Ahead of Apple's Education-Focused Event Tomorrow (cnet.com) 4
An anonymous reader shares a report: Maybe Acer knows what Apple is up to tomorrow, maybe not. Regardless the information and communication tech company announced today the world's first Chrome OS tablet made for the education market, the Chromebook Tab 10. Designed for use in K-12 classrooms, the 9.7-inch tablet could potentially add to Google's Chromebook lead in the US education market and take some of the wind out of Apple's education-focused press conference on March 27. [...] Acer's new tablet, which will sell for $329 in April, is built around a 2048x1536-resolution IPS touchscreen with 264 pixels per inch. A durable Wacom EMR stylus comes standard and stores in the tablet's chassis that's only 0.39-inch thick (9.98 mm). Running on a Rockchip OP1 processor, 4GB of memory and 32GB of storage, the Tab 10 fully supports Google Play giving schools access to educational Android apps.
Why does an education tablet... (Score:2)
...need cameras at all?
Re: (Score:3)
Most likely reason is that it's more expensive to maintain two different SKUs/product lines than just to pay for the extra cameras. Same reason why older laptops used to be sold without ethernet... except the electronics were all there, just covered by plastic.
Re: (Score:2)
Rear camera is maybe unnecessary, but a front camera is for video conferencing.
Yet another market... (Score:2)
I remember when it was received wisdom that one of the only two markets where Apple fought tooth and nail for was education. Now it seems more like Apple says if they can't give students a tablet, they'd rather cede the market. To them, if it's not a super profitable market, fuck it.
Here's why that's wrong...
At Apple's valuation, they could easily slice and dice the market to build a solid moat to protect their high end.
1. MacBook: $500-$1000. Simple, crappy specs, but solid design aimed at lower income peo