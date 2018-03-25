Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Sex Workers Say Porn On Google Drive Is Suddenly Disappearing (vice.com) 76

Posted by BeauHD from the magic-tricks dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: Porn performer Avey Moon was trying to send the lucky winner of her Chaturbate contest his prize -- one of her videos, titled "POV Blowjob" -- through her Google Drive account. But it wouldn't send, and Google wasn't telling her why. "I thought there was something wrong with my file and I got rather worried," Moon told me in a Twitter message. "I had promised this guy his content and he was so good to me. I was panicked because I thought if I couldn't give him his prize, he would feel like he got ripped off and never come back again or worse, he could actually file a complaint with Chaturbate about me and they can take money from me." She's not alone. Six porn performers I talked to and more on social media said that they suddenly can't download adult content they keep on Google Drive. They also said they can't a share that content with other accounts or send to clients. In some cases, the adult content is disappearing from Drive without warning or explanation. The porn performers I talked to started sounding the alarm on Twitter last week. They said that Google Drive no longer seemed sex-trade friendly, detailing error messages and sharing cloud storage alternatives with each other.

When I asked about sexual content being blocked on Drive, a spokesperson for Google directed me to the Drive policy page -- specifically the section on sexually explicit material, which says, "Do not publish sexually explicit or pornographic images or videos.... Additionally, we do not allow content that drives traffic to commercial pornography." Writing about porn and sex is permitted, the policy states, as long as it's not accompanied by sexually explicit images or videos. According to Google, Drive uses a combination of automated systems and manual review to decide what's in violation. One worker said they've been using Google Drive for most of the last five and a half years but just recently received an error message when sending a video, saying that the item may violate Google's Terms of Service, with a link to request a review. In this case, the video title was explicit, but other adult performers report similar messages when sending content with non-explicit titles. "Some sex workers are wondering if this has something to do with the impending vote on the SESTA-FOSTA bill," reports Motherboard. We now have learned that the Senate has passed the bill.

  • Not just sex workers, any explicitly named images (Score:4, Informative)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Sunday March 25, 2018 @01:38PM (#56323547)

    I follow a few cosplay people on Twitter, and some have been saying that even files that have no nudity but just filenames that contain explicit terms, are being locked such that they cannot be accessed nor downloaded.

    Some people were storing their ONLY copy of an image on Google Drive, for the cosplayers these may represent the results of expensive photoshoots they paid for...

    I never really got into using Google Drive and I'm pretty thankful I never did. It is absurd that any file you uploaded may suddenly be seized such that you will never see it again.

  • Is this what slashdot is reduced to, giving free advertising to some wank site?

  • do not trust the cloud (Score:4, Informative)

    by theheadlessrabbit ( 1022587 ) on Sunday March 25, 2018 @01:40PM (#56323557) Homepage Journal

    And this is exactly why people should not trust the cloud.

    'The cloud' is a fancy way of saying, "somebody else's computer". And they can control what stays on their computer. They control what security (if any) is in place to protect your data.

    These services and companies can not be trusted.

  • You get what you pay for? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by dave562 ( 969951 ) on Sunday March 25, 2018 @01:42PM (#56323571) Journal

    It is not clear whether or not those accounts are the free accounts, or if they are paid for.

    I switched from Drive to Dropbox a while ago. I wasn't cool with having a fair amount of important data locked up in a 'free' solution that could be turned off at any time. I'd rather pay the couple of dollars a month for Dropbox.

    • Re:You get what you pay for? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by epyT-R ( 613989 ) on Sunday March 25, 2018 @01:53PM (#56323639)

      Just because you pay for it doesn't mean it won't disappear or be subject to content 'shadow bans.'

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by dave562 ( 969951 )

        I'm not so worried about shadow bans of my spread sheets and family photos.

        If they start banning VeraCrypt containers, then I've got a real problem.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by epyT-R ( 613989 )

          Well, that's next, if those running these companies wish to push their political agendas strongly enough. You should be concerned about shadow deletes of any content on the service.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by mikael ( 484 )

          It's only a matter of time before they try and ban animated ASCII art.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DogDude ( 805747 )
        "Just because you pay for it" absolutely gives you a basis for a lawsuit.

        Generally, if you get something for free, you have no basis for a lawsuit.

        I'm not aware of companies taking things away from their customers without being sued. Do you have any evidence this is a thing?
    • Agreed with the fear of just having it turned off but there's always someone to tell you that your backups are not sufficient. Today, for you, that is me!

      Online backups are great but if you invest in a hardware backup system that you have control of then you'll get a lot more peace of mind and control. External hard disks are not expensive! Doesn't have to be a fancy RAID setup with redundancies. Dropbox + external disk = more than 99% of people seem to use and gives two layers of reassurance.

      I'm not ev

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by dave562 ( 969951 )

        I have a bin full of 1TB USB 3.0 drives.

        As naïve as this might sound, I have a lot more peace of mind in Dropbox. If I experience a drive failure, I lose what is on there. They have SANs.

        TBH, I am saving up for a 4 drive Synology NAS. With 4TB @ RAID5 I will get 12TB of storage. That's more than enough for what I am backing up.

  • If you need cloud hosting... (Score:5, Informative)

    by b0s0z0ku ( 752509 ) on Sunday March 25, 2018 @01:45PM (#56323587)

    If you need cloud hosting, go with a non-US provider. The US is gradually reverting to a pit of Puritanism and religious zealotry. More evolved societies only worry about what can actually harm people (i.e. terrorist recruitment material), not about the naked human body.

    Seems like violence and gunplay is fine in US media and TV shows, but the moment you see one-fifth of an areola, the Puritans get up in arms.

    • It was the Puritans who started the war on Christmas (or any European festivals). It's thanks to the raucous and irreverent waves of immigrants who arrived later that people in the USA are allowed to celebrate and enjoy themselves.

      I wonder if Google are also blocking images from art and literature that show the naked human form?

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      It's radical leftist feminists who are pushing for porn censorship these days because it "promotes sexual violence" and "objectifies women." The whole religious right puritan push died decades ago.

      I wonder if you even live here.

      • Nutbar Puritan zealots come from both sides of the left-right spectrum. The problem isn't the left-right axis for the libertarian-authoritarian one. The US is moving to the authoritarian side.

      • It's radical leftist feminists who are pushing for porn censorship these days

        Yes, they're currently the bigger enemy of free speech, but the religious kind has never stopped. We're being hit from both sides.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by dave562 ( 969951 )

        At the same time, I'm meeting more women than ever who are into porn, both consumption and production.

        I do live in Portland, Oregon though so my sample population is likely skewed from the 'norm' for America.

  • First they came for... (Score:3)

    by goose-incarnated ( 1145029 ) on Sunday March 25, 2018 @01:47PM (#56323599) Journal
    Everyone knows how that ends. Everyone who cheers when the big companies clamp down on thinking the wrong thoughts will soon find that no one will support them when they are silenced.

  • I wonder if you can store encrypted files on Drive? If so just email the key to the person you share it with.

  • Seriously, Google has a policy in place and it's their service. They have every right to throw you off if you violate their policy. If you don't like it, go elsewhere. Take your business and move it to somewhere else that doesn't have this policy. What's the problem here?
    • OK, hands up who's read Google Drive's terms of service?

    • While I would agree mostly, that if you dont like a TOS go somewhere else, but google and apple phones use their own services.

      Microsoft apps want to backup to microsoft drive. Google apps want to backup to gdrive. Apple to idrive. You get the idea.

      It's very dishonest when a company owns a majority of a market like android phones, combines services then tries to tell you how to use it.

      If they didn't like LGBT and started removing your LGBT apps would that be an issue? How about your hunting pictures, your s

  • Don't think for one nano second that your data is private on Google Drive.
  • I've been in the hosting market for a while and even though I've never had any directly pornographic contracts to fill I've had some that touch the edges, so to speak. One project I had was for a sex toy seller looking for a website, online transactions, marketing materials etc. I learned a lot in a few days reading T's and C's from hosting providers about what does and does not fly with certain providers. Given that the hosting sphere is basically dominated four or five big players and many thousands of th

  • First they banned (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    First they banned racists [slashdot.org], and I did not speak out because I was not a racist.
    Then they banned gun owners [slashdot.org], and I did not speak out because I was not a gun owner.
    Then they banned porn [slashdot.org], and I did not speak out because I did not distribute porn.
    Then then banned me, and there was no one left to speak for me.

    This is why if you believe in freedom of speech, you have to protect even speech you find reprehensible. If you do not, you are giving the morality police control over what speech is allowed. Reprehe

    • Then then banned me, and there was no one left to speak for me

      Ban evasion is a bannable offence.

  • Google enforces policy (Score:3)

    by ArchieBunker ( 132337 ) on Sunday March 25, 2018 @01:56PM (#56323657) Homepage

    Non story. See the subject line.

  • It was Tipper Gore who started it.

    And Dee Snider, Frank Zappa and John Denver who ended it.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

