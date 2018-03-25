Sex Workers Say Porn On Google Drive Is Suddenly Disappearing (vice.com) 76
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: Porn performer Avey Moon was trying to send the lucky winner of her Chaturbate contest his prize -- one of her videos, titled "POV Blowjob" -- through her Google Drive account. But it wouldn't send, and Google wasn't telling her why. "I thought there was something wrong with my file and I got rather worried," Moon told me in a Twitter message. "I had promised this guy his content and he was so good to me. I was panicked because I thought if I couldn't give him his prize, he would feel like he got ripped off and never come back again or worse, he could actually file a complaint with Chaturbate about me and they can take money from me." She's not alone. Six porn performers I talked to and more on social media said that they suddenly can't download adult content they keep on Google Drive. They also said they can't a share that content with other accounts or send to clients. In some cases, the adult content is disappearing from Drive without warning or explanation. The porn performers I talked to started sounding the alarm on Twitter last week. They said that Google Drive no longer seemed sex-trade friendly, detailing error messages and sharing cloud storage alternatives with each other.
When I asked about sexual content being blocked on Drive, a spokesperson for Google directed me to the Drive policy page -- specifically the section on sexually explicit material, which says, "Do not publish sexually explicit or pornographic images or videos.... Additionally, we do not allow content that drives traffic to commercial pornography." Writing about porn and sex is permitted, the policy states, as long as it's not accompanied by sexually explicit images or videos. According to Google, Drive uses a combination of automated systems and manual review to decide what's in violation. One worker said they've been using Google Drive for most of the last five and a half years but just recently received an error message when sending a video, saying that the item may violate Google's Terms of Service, with a link to request a review. In this case, the video title was explicit, but other adult performers report similar messages when sending content with non-explicit titles. "Some sex workers are wondering if this has something to do with the impending vote on the SESTA-FOSTA bill," reports Motherboard. We now have learned that the Senate has passed the bill.
Instead of the religious right, it's the feminist left that's pushing for this.
Religion? Google's Religion is Money (Score:4, Interesting)
No offense, but are you stupid? Here is something the (Republican) governor of Utah and the (Republican) legislature of Utah did just a few years ago. In case your intellectual disability precludes you from being able to click on a link, Utah was the first state to pass laws declaring pornography a public health hazard.
http://www.newsweek.com/u [newsweek.com]
Republicans think porn is pretty dangerous.
https://www.gq.com/story/flori... [gq.com]
Then again I heard someone claim Theresa May is a communist the other day so who knows what left and right mean any more.
Not just sex workers, any explicitly named images (Score:4, Informative)
I follow a few cosplay people on Twitter, and some have been saying that even files that have no nudity but just filenames that contain explicit terms, are being locked such that they cannot be accessed nor downloaded.
Some people were storing their ONLY copy of an image on Google Drive, for the cosplayers these may represent the results of expensive photoshoots they paid for...
I never really got into using Google Drive and I'm pretty thankful I never did. It is absurd that any file you uploaded may suddenly be seized such that you will never see it again.
There's the problem. Don't store your only copy of expensive data on Someone Else's Computer aka The Cloud(tm). At least have a local backup.
If it's on someone else's computer, they can impose their rules, laws, and religious superstitions on you.
Lucky winner of Chaturbate contest (Score:2, Troll)
For that, I'm thankful.
do not trust the cloud (Score:4, Informative)
And this is exactly why people should not trust the cloud.
'The cloud' is a fancy way of saying, "somebody else's computer". And they can control what stays on their computer. They control what security (if any) is in place to protect your data.
These services and companies can not be trusted.
You get what you pay for? (Score:5, Insightful)
It is not clear whether or not those accounts are the free accounts, or if they are paid for.
I switched from Drive to Dropbox a while ago. I wasn't cool with having a fair amount of important data locked up in a 'free' solution that could be turned off at any time. I'd rather pay the couple of dollars a month for Dropbox.
Other V word (Score:3)
This story reveals a violation of assumptions I had made about Google(TM)'s handling of my data
This story reveals a VALIDATION of assumptions I had made about Google's handling of my data. Which is why I try not to let Google have anything I care about.
Re:You get what you pay for? (Score:4, Insightful)
Just because you pay for it doesn't mean it won't disappear or be subject to content 'shadow bans.'
I'm not so worried about shadow bans of my spread sheets and family photos.
If they start banning VeraCrypt containers, then I've got a real problem.
Well, that's next, if those running these companies wish to push their political agendas strongly enough. You should be concerned about shadow deletes of any content on the service.
It's only a matter of time before they try and ban animated ASCII art.
Generally, if you get something for free, you have no basis for a lawsuit.
I'm not aware of companies taking things away from their customers without being sued. Do you have any evidence this is a thing?
subject to whatever's in the TOS though, right?
Online backups are great but if you invest in a hardware backup system that you have control of then you'll get a lot more peace of mind and control. External hard disks are not expensive! Doesn't have to be a fancy RAID setup with redundancies. Dropbox + external disk = more than 99% of people seem to use and gives two layers of reassurance.
I'm not ev
I have a bin full of 1TB USB 3.0 drives.
As naïve as this might sound, I have a lot more peace of mind in Dropbox. If I experience a drive failure, I lose what is on there. They have SANs.
TBH, I am saving up for a 4 drive Synology NAS. With 4TB @ RAID5 I will get 12TB of storage. That's more than enough for what I am backing up.
The issue with google is political (and possibly legal) not technological.
If you need cloud hosting... (Score:5, Informative)
If you need cloud hosting, go with a non-US provider. The US is gradually reverting to a pit of Puritanism and religious zealotry. More evolved societies only worry about what can actually harm people (i.e. terrorist recruitment material), not about the naked human body.
Seems like violence and gunplay is fine in US media and TV shows, but the moment you see one-fifth of an areola, the Puritans get up in arms.
It was the Puritans who started the war on Christmas (or any European festivals). It's thanks to the raucous and irreverent waves of immigrants who arrived later that people in the USA are allowed to celebrate and enjoy themselves.
I wonder if Google are also blocking images from art and literature that show the naked human form?
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
It's radical leftist feminists who are pushing for porn censorship these days because it "promotes sexual violence" and "objectifies women." The whole religious right puritan push died decades ago.
I wonder if you even live here.
That's true. Ideologues come in many forms spouting many doctrines.
It's radical leftist feminists who are pushing for porn censorship these days
Yes, they're currently the bigger enemy of free speech, but the religious kind has never stopped. We're being hit from both sides.
At the same time, I'm meeting more women than ever who are into porn, both consumption and production.
I do live in Portland, Oregon though so my sample population is likely skewed from the 'norm' for America.
First they came for... (Score:3)
Encryption (Score:2)
I wonder if you can store encrypted files on Drive? If so just email the key to the person you share it with.
And lo and behold here's the easy way to do it. https://arstechnica.com/inform... [arstechnica.com]
why would anyone store files unencrypted on google or any other drive?
I wonder if you can store encrypted files on Drive? If so just email the key to the person you share it with.
You forgot the important step of naming the encrypted videos
CuteFluffyKitten00x
Google warned them, so what's the problem (Score:2)
While I would agree mostly, that if you dont like a TOS go somewhere else, but google and apple phones use their own services.
Microsoft apps want to backup to microsoft drive. Google apps want to backup to gdrive. Apple to idrive. You get the idea.
It's very dishonest when a company owns a majority of a market like android phones, combines services then tries to tell you how to use it.
If they didn't like LGBT and started removing your LGBT apps would that be an issue? How about your hunting pictures, your s
What's new? (Score:2)
Legit surprised it lasted this long (Score:2)
First they banned (Score:1)
Then they banned gun owners [slashdot.org], and I did not speak out because I was not a gun owner.
Then they banned porn [slashdot.org], and I did not speak out because I did not distribute porn.
Then then banned me, and there was no one left to speak for me.
This is why if you believe in freedom of speech, you have to protect even speech you find reprehensible. If you do not, you are giving the morality police control over what speech is allowed. Reprehe
Then then banned me, and there was no one left to speak for me
Ban evasion is a bannable offence.
Google enforces policy (Score:3)
Non story. See the subject line.
PMRC Senate Hearing 1985 (Score:2)
It was Tipper Gore who started it.
And Dee Snider, Frank Zappa and John Denver who ended it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]