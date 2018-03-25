Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ Benchmarks Show Significantly Improved Performance (phoronix.com) 2
fstack writes: Pi Day was marked this year by the launch of the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ as the next evolution to this $35 ARM single-board computer. Phoronix has now put out Raspberry Pi 3 B+ benchmarks showing that the Ethernet performance is indeed much faster now but still doesn't stack up to other high performance boards, the SoC temperature is noticeably lower than the very warm Raspberry Pi 3, and the overall performance is a nice upgrade while retaining the same price point as its predecessors. Follow up tests looking at the Wi-Fi performance also show the new 802.11ac dual-band wireless to be much faster as well.
Pi Server (Score:2)
Too bad they couldn't upgrade the server to the B+ so I could actually read this story.