Some Galaxy S9/S9+ Units Have Large Dead Zones On the Touchscreen (androidpolice.com) 14
hyperclocker shares a report from Android Police: The touchscreen on your phone is the primary way you interact with it, so it absolutely needs to work. That makes problems like so-called "dead zones" or ignored/unregistered inputs among the most annoying out there. Based on reports, many are running into those types of touchscreen input problems with Samsung's Galaxy S9+. It's tough to tell precisely how common the problem might be. Few users are as apt to report issues as Pixel-purchasers, so we can't quite compare things against our coverage for Google's hardware. But from what we have seen in places like Reddit, it's reasonably widespread. The problem manifests as you'd expect: a chunk of the touchscreen's digitizer just doesn't seem to work. Interestingly, not all users are reporting issues with the same physical areas of the display. For some, it's the top of the screen that isn't accepting input -- resulting in an inability to pull down the notification tray -- but for others, it's the bottom of the screen that's wonking out in the traditional keyboard input area. A few people have been able to diminish the effect by cranking up the touchscreen sensitivity, and there's at least one report of a factory reset fixing things. But for many, the problem persists between wipes. Worse, some people with the problem have experienced further issues seeking help via Samsung's support process if a trade-in was involved. Samsung has released a statement concerning these reports: "At Samsung, customer satisfaction is core to our business and we aim to deliver the best possible experience. We are looking into a limited number of reports of Galaxy S9/S9+ touchscreen responsiveness issues. We are working with affected customers and investigating. We encourage any customer with questions to contact us directly at 1-800-SAMSUNG."
TOUCHGATE!!!! (Score:2)
If this was an Apple product there would be a full conspiracy theory freak-out already...
Re: (Score:1)
Like the one about the Note 7? Oh wait, that wasn't Apple. Hmmm. What's the deal with the Apple people and their persecution complex?
Re: (Score:2)
Overshadowed by the Pixel 2 XL having the same issue on every single screen.
Dead zone? (Score:2)
Are all Samsung touchscreens crap? (Score:1)
A friend has a Samsung Galaxy On5 and the touchscreen is absolute crap. You can't even drag icons around without it thinking you have removed your finger where it will randomly drop the icon somewhere.
I never have any problem with the touchscreen on my LG G5.
Sounds like a Microsoft Surface (N-trig) (Score:1)
edge design issues? (Score:2)