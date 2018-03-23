Linux Mint Ditches AMD For Intel With New Mintbox Mini 2 (betanews.com) 10
An anonymous reader writes: Makers of Mint Box, a diminutive desktop which runs Linux Mint -- an Ubuntu-based OS, on Friday announced the Mintbox Mini 2. While the new model has several new aspects, the most significant is that the Linux Mint Team has switched from AMD to Intel (the original Mini used an A4-Micro 6400T). For $299, the Mintbox Mini 2 comes with a quad-core Intel Celeron J3455 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 60GB SSD. For $50 more you can opt for the "Pro" model which doubles the RAM to 8GB and increases the SSD capacity to 120GB. Graphics are fairly anemic, as it uses integrated Intel HD 500, but come on -- you shouldn't expect to game with this thing. For video connectivity, you get both HDMI and Mini DisplayPort. Both can push 4K, and while the mini DP port can do 60Hz, the HDMI is limited to 30.
"you shouldn't expect to game with this thing" - Well of course not, it is running a flavor of Linux. I have honestly tried doing Linux based gaming once a year or so just to see where it is at. Currently, Steam for Linux is amazing, but the content after the storefront itself just isn't. I basically had the option of a handful of indy games and Rocket League. Not much else was available, sadly. And then, the Linux gaming box was once again shelved for the next several months while I continue to play games
jesus how many levels of distro abstraction are we going to
If you don't like all the rehashing, there is LMDE, which is a rolling Linux Mint setup running on Debian itself, instead of Ubuntu. Major version 3 is set for release around the same time as Mint 19 (this coming June [linuxmint.com]).
quote: "...but come on -- you shouldn't expect to game with this thing."
I expect to game on a Raspberry Pi, you insensitive clod!