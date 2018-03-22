South Korea To Shut Off Computers Past 19:00 Hours To Stop People Working Late (bbc.com) 16
dryriver shares a report from the BBC: The government in South Korea's capital is introducing a new initiative to force its employees to leave work on time -- by powering down all their computers at 20:00 on Fridays. It says it is trying to stop a "culture of working overtime." South Korea has some of the longest working hours in the world. Government employees there work an average of 2,739 hours a year -- about 1,000 hours more than workers in other developed countries. The shutdown initiative in the Seoul Metropolitan Government is set to roll out across three phases over the next three months. The program will begin on March 30, with all computers switched off by 20:00. The second phase starts in April, with employees having their computers turned off by 19:30 on the second and fourth Friday that month. From May on, the program will be in full-swing, with computers shut off by 19:00 every Friday. According to a SMG statement, all employees will be subjected to the shutdown, though exemptions may be provided in special circumstances. However, not every government worker seems to be on-board -- according to the SMG, 67.1% of government workers have asked to be exempt from the forced lights-out. Earlier this month, South Korea's national assembly passed a law to cut down the maximum weekly working hours to 52, down from 68.'
Seems to be only Fridays to stop people working on weekends, winding down from 20:00 to 19:00 over a few months. The TFA doesn't contain much more than TFS. I thought a 50 hour week was bad (for Aussie standards), I guess I'm not too bad off!
If a government steps in to say your working too hard there is likely to be an ulterior motive. What could it be?
Some of us work better on other schedules. Mandating things like this is a bad idea based on bad data from baaad sheep.
