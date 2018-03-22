Experts Say Video of Uber's Self-Driving Car Killing a Pedestrian Suggests Its Technology May Have Failed (4brad.com) 45
Ever since the Tempe police released a video of Uber's self-driving car hitting and killing a pedestrian, experts have been racing to analyze the footage and determine what exactly went wrong. (If you haven't watched the video, you can do so here. Warning: it's disturbing, though the actual impact is removed.) In a blog post, software architect and entrepreneur Brad Templeton highlights some of the big issues with the video:
1. On this empty road, the LIDAR is very capable of detecting her. If it was operating, there is no way that it did not detect her 3 to 4 seconds before the impact, if not earlier. She would have come into range just over 5 seconds before impact.
2.On the dash-cam style video, we only see her 1.5 seconds before impact. However, the human eye and quality cameras have a much better dynamic range than this video, and should have also been able to see her even before 5 seconds. From just the dash-cam video, no human could brake in time with just 1.5 seconds warning. The best humans react in just under a second, many take 1.5 to 2.5 seconds.
3. The human safety driver did not see her because she was not looking at the road. She seems to spend most of the time before the accident looking down to her right, in a style that suggests looking at a phone.
4.While a basic radar which filters out objects which are not moving towards the car would not necessarily see her, a more advanced radar also should have detected her and her bicycle (though triggered no braking) as soon as she entered the lane to the left, probably 4 seconds before impact at least. Braking could trigger 2 seconds before, in theory enough time.)
To be clear, while the car had the right-of-way and the victim was clearly unwise to cross there, especially without checking regularly in the direction of traffic, this is a situation where any properly operating robocar following "good practices," let alone "best practices," should have avoided the accident regardless of pedestrian error. That would not be true if the pedestrian were crossing the other way, moving immediately into the right lane from the right sidewalk. In that case no technique could have avoided the event. The overall consensus among experts is that one or several pieces of the driverless system may have failed, from the LIDAR system to the logic system that's supposed to identify road objects, to the communications channels that are supposed to apply the brakes, or the car's automatic braking system itself. According to Los Angeles Times, "Driverless car experts from law and academia called on Uber to release technical details of the accident so objective researchers can help figure out what went wrong and relay their findings to other driverless system makers and to the public."
1. On this empty road, the LIDAR is very capable of detecting her. If it was operating, there is no way that it did not detect her 3 to 4 seconds before the impact, if not earlier. She would have come into range just over 5 seconds before impact.
2.On the dash-cam style video, we only see her 1.5 seconds before impact. However, the human eye and quality cameras have a much better dynamic range than this video, and should have also been able to see her even before 5 seconds. From just the dash-cam video, no human could brake in time with just 1.5 seconds warning. The best humans react in just under a second, many take 1.5 to 2.5 seconds.
3. The human safety driver did not see her because she was not looking at the road. She seems to spend most of the time before the accident looking down to her right, in a style that suggests looking at a phone.
4.While a basic radar which filters out objects which are not moving towards the car would not necessarily see her, a more advanced radar also should have detected her and her bicycle (though triggered no braking) as soon as she entered the lane to the left, probably 4 seconds before impact at least. Braking could trigger 2 seconds before, in theory enough time.)
To be clear, while the car had the right-of-way and the victim was clearly unwise to cross there, especially without checking regularly in the direction of traffic, this is a situation where any properly operating robocar following "good practices," let alone "best practices," should have avoided the accident regardless of pedestrian error. That would not be true if the pedestrian were crossing the other way, moving immediately into the right lane from the right sidewalk. In that case no technique could have avoided the event. The overall consensus among experts is that one or several pieces of the driverless system may have failed, from the LIDAR system to the logic system that's supposed to identify road objects, to the communications channels that are supposed to apply the brakes, or the car's automatic braking system itself. According to Los Angeles Times, "Driverless car experts from law and academia called on Uber to release technical details of the accident so objective researchers can help figure out what went wrong and relay their findings to other driverless system makers and to the public."
Doesn't matter (Score:1, Insightful)
Had I been driving that car, full alert, I would have killed that chick. I'd have felt bad, even knowing it was her fault. But the fact is, this dumbass walked in front of a fast moving car, at night, when she had no illumination, and the car had headlights. Her best hope of survival was a 100% functioning self driving car, anything less and she's dead.
Re: (Score:2)
Your missing the point. The point of the 'dynamic range' bits of the summary are to say "just because the video didn't show enough light doesn't mean there actually wasn't enough light".
When driving a car with normal headlights, can you genuinely not see what's the next lane over 150 feet ahead? If not, you need new headlights. Or new eyes.
Re: (Score:2)
Experimental technology doesn't work as promised. Total shocker there.
Re: (Score:2)
Experimental technology doesn't work as promised. Total shocker there.
Yes, experimental technology obviously fails every time, but that's not the point. The point is Uber is deploying fail-prone experimental technology in public and it took someone's life.
Re: (Score:2)
The fact that she had a bicycle leads me to believe that she was not blind. And based on her walking speed, I doubt that she was being chased. However, IF it was an electric car, she might have misjudged the vehicle's distance and speed.
What I saw on the video was an inattentive "driver", looking down for a full 5 seconds just before impact, and not hitting the brakes or making any attempt to avoid the pedestrian. I suspect that the "driver" was lulled into believing that the car was better than it reall
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Forget the Lidar, or lack of (they were testing cameras?). Forget the dude (heh, the first 12 hours thought he was a she. That's gotta hurt).
Had I been driving that car, full alert, I would have killed that chick. I'd have felt bad, even knowing it was her fault. But the fact is, this dumbass walked in front of a fast moving car, at night, when she had no illumination, and the car had headlights. Her best hope of survival was a 100% functioning self driving car, anything less and she's dead.
The released video is very misleading. While the deceased made a stupid decision to cross at that point, it was quite well lit.
No one with even average vision or reflexes would have hit her.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
May have failed? (Score:2)
Just my 2 cents
Re: (Score:2)
The point of the safety driver is so the estate has someone to sue that isn't Uber.
Cam quality is shit-tier (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
An unfortunate coincidence of failures (Score:2)
There were multiple failures all around which caused this death. If any one of those failures had not happened then the pedestrian would likely still be alive today.
I've summed it up here [aardvark.co.nz] in a column which was written almost 24 hours ago so it's nice to see that others have come to similar conclusions.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Oh, you mean 1) the LIDAR (might) have been turned off; 2) the "safety driver" got bored; 3) something something something
Let's be honest. Had the dead chick (avoiding calling her a victim, the driver was more the victim IMHO) bothered to look for oncoming cars she would be dumpster diving today. There might be multiple failures but IMHO 99% of them were her not loo
Re: (Score:1)
I hope your whole shitty culture goes up in flames you fucking heartless cunt.
Yeah, no (Score:1)
I'm sure they'll figure out why the LIDAR failed (or even if it was turned on), but IMHO the lesson to be learned here is pretty much what mom taught me 60 some years ago: Look both ways before entering the road.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The lesson for the dead person would have been to look both ways. The lesson for the rest of us is that Uber's self driving technology is not ready for prime time, for whatever reason(s).
Re: (Score:2)
So if it was daylight where the SNR of the LIDAR is worse with ambient light hitting the sensor and the car hit her where would you place blame? Because that is exactly what would have happened. The LIDAR system would still have missed her. The system failed period full stop. It is as bad as when Intel released the processor that did not always add right. I know the tech world is spending billions to make this work and it seems to be every techies wet dream for it to work, but it does not work yet. And depl
volvo not so good. (Score:2)
Hopefully not based on Google self-driving tech... (Score:2)
...or due to changes made in wake of the Google-Uber lawsuit settlement. But the questions probably need to be asked, in light of statements made by both companies: 1. A note on our lawsuit against Otto and Uber [medium.com]: "Recently, we uncovered evidence that Otto and Uber have taken and are using key parts of Waymo's self-driving technology." 2. Uber and Waymo Reach Settlement [uber.com]: "We are taking steps with Waymo to ensure our Lidar and software represents just our good work."
What you don't see - when did movement start (Score:3)
I agree the LIDAR should have been able to see her before she entered the light.
However, what we still do not know is - when did she start moving?
If she was just standing in the left lane waiting to cross, the LIDAR may have seen her and just thought "well that lane is blocked, stick to this one". With the bike she might have looked like a barricade of some kind.
It could still be she started moving around the time we see her in the video, which means she essentially jumped in front of the car...
There could be a reason for her to do that - what if the car saw her, and slightly slowed out of caution? We know the car was going well under the limit when it hit, that could be a sign the car slowed down a bit prior.
The human, seeing a car slow light that might have assumed it saw her and was going to stop to let her cross. So it could easily be a case of mixed signals, with the cars cautious actions in the end being a bad thing, when driving an over-abundance of caution can often have bad consequences.
I'm still not sure the human safety driver would have seen her though, even though humans do have better dynamic range than cameras there still are times when you really can't see outside the headlights, and the woman crossing was all in dark clothing.
Better tech (Score:2)
What does a self driving car do (Score:1)
Right of way?? (Score:1)
"To be clear, while the car had the right-of-way and the victim was clearly unwise to cross there..."
Back in the day when I learned to drive the rule was that pedestrians ALWAYS have the right of way -- even if they're crossing in the middle of the road.
Re: (Score:2)
My guess is Uber turned the LIDAR off (Score:1)
Crickets from Uber (Score:1)
Total failure (Score:2)