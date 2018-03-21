Robots Are Trying To Pick Strawberries. So Far, They're Not Very Good At It (npr.org) 36
Robots have taken over many of America's factories. They can explore the depths of the ocean, and other planets. They can play ping-pong. But can they pick a strawberry? From a report: "You kind of learn, when you get into this -- it's really hard to match what humans can do," says Bob Pitzer, an expert on robots and co-founder of a company called Harvest CROO Robotics. (CROO is an acronym. It stands for Computerized Robotic Optimized Obtainer.) Any 4-year old can pick a strawberry, but machines, for all their artificial intelligence, can't seem to figure it out. Pitzer says the hardest thing for them is just finding the fruit. The berries hide behind leaves in unpredictable places. "You know, I used to work in the semiconductor industry. I was a development engineer for Intel, and it was a lot easier to make semiconductor chips," he says with a laugh.
Click-Bait headline
Go half-way down the article, and you'll find this nugget:
Also, he admits, the machine is slower than human hands. On the other hand, it has some advantages. It can work right through the night, when berries are cooler and less fragile.
Another two years, he says, and this machine will be in the fields working for real. "There's quirks to work out, but it's getting there. We're close," he says.
While the headline makes it seem like the robot picker is far from reality, the people working on it don't think so. And it's not just a minor project:
Strawberry companies representing two-thirds of the industry are putting millions of dollars into this project.
The robots are indeed coming for our jobs. Because if they can pick strawberries, what can't they pick?*
*Their nose.
Not quite coming for our jobs. IIRC Most strawberries are picked by illegal immigrants.
How dare you assume my documentation status!
Not my jobs (Score:2)
To be fair there's a lot of blue collar jobs (drywall, home repair, construction) that are also being done by illegal immigrants. As a tec
Nobody in America really wants to pick strawberries for a living. Aside from it being awful work with low pay it's seasonal, meaning you can't have a stable family even if the pay was OK.
I think there is always some crop ready to go.
As far as the low pay, well, that's because it's easy to find slave labor. It's not "racially motivated" to be against slavery.
Sure, some business owners will say "But how can I be profitable without slaves?". Imagine how much more profitable they could be if they could grow opium or cocaine instead of food crops.
It's not "racially motivated" to be against slavery.
Immigrant labor is not "slavery", and their jobs are superior to what they would be paid in Mexico, or otherwise they wouldn't come here.
The worst racists are those that justify it by saying it is "for their own good".
Not a racial issue at all, issue of fairness (Score:2)
There's been a huge push in the US to kick the migrant farm workers out, mostly it's racially motivated.
Wrong, as even you admit at the end of your post.
But even for labor that supposedly "no American will do" (which I find questionable since no-one has asked the huge homeless population of California if they'd be willing to try)... Even there, the issue is that if we did want to use really cheap labor from abroad - why can that labor not come in legally?
Lots of people do not like illegal immigrants not be
Easier?
>and it was a lot easier to make semiconductor chips
If you have 6 biliion dollars to spend on equipment
Can't they split the task?
Any 4-year old can pick a strawberry, but machines, for all their artificial intelligence, can't seem to figure it out. Pitzer says the hardest thing for them is just finding the fruit. The berries hide behind leaves in unpredictable places.
Can't the robot's patented BerryFind(TM, patent pending) technology collect video, then stream it to the desktop, where people can click on leaves to move or berries they see? That way they could assist the robot in berry hunting-seeking in an entirely non-ominous way.
Stream it? Just live trace it as cartoon animation and make it a Facebook game. If Farmville is any indication, we'll see free workers freely recruiting more free workers.
It's a process
Just like anything robots do. They may not be great at it the first time but they'll get better.
Check this guy out....
I ask Jose Santos, the crew leader, whether he thinks robots will do this work someday. He smiles. "Hey, it could happen! Put a man on the moon, didn't we?"
Neither are most Humans
Or at least not this Human.
Many years ago during the summer between University semesters I was unable to find a conventional job. My parents wanted me to to try anything, so after much cajoling I tried becoming a professional strawberry picker... It didn't turn out so well. Those that do it for real work, are really good at it, and probably a bit crazy as well. At the time in the mid-late nineties minimum wage where I was located was 5.85$ I think. Strawberry picking you were paid by volume. After working f
After working for a couple weeks, I figured out one day that I was probably pulling in less than 2$ an hour because I was so slow at it.
And if they weren't shady, they'd be legally required to pay you the difference to get you to minimum wage (at least in the US). They could certainly fire you when they realize you aren't worth it, but minimum wage should be all yours.
Generalist vs specialist
When it comes down to it, machines are very specialized. If we are going to build something, it usually is worth it to min-max it all the way to do one thing as well as possible.
Worse, computers are really only good at one particular type of thinking, which I like to call 'math pushed to the limit'. We keep figuring out new ways to push math to do more, but when it comes down to it, computer programming lacks the massive non-math based methods that humans use. Compared to computers, humans can do math,
They DON'T have intelligence
All they have is algorithms, data, and a glorified table lookup.
There is no fucking intelligence in these machines.
If they _actually_ had intelligence they could figure out the process _themselves._
Here's the bizarre part
Not too terribly long ago we were told these were jobs that Americans wouldn't do. Now apparently we're to believe they're jobs nobody will do:
Strawberry companies representing two-thirds of the industry are putting millions of dollars into this project. Gary Wishnatzki, the owner of Wish Farms, got the whole thing started. The reason, he says, is that it's getting more and more difficult to find enough people to pick his berries.
"The fact of the matter is, if we don't solve the problem of this labor shortage with automation, the industry's up for a big challenge ahead. The price of fruit's going to be much higher," he says.