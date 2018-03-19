Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Software Hardware Technology

Magic Leap Lifts the Curtains (A Little) (theverge.com) 23

Posted by BeauHD from the shrouded-in-secrecy dept.
Magic Leap just announced a preview of its software development kit and "creator portal," which will offer resources for people who want to build for its yet-unreleased Magic Leap One headset. You can now download a preview build of the Unreal or Unity engines, designed for what Magic Leap dubs "spatial computing." This is one of Magic Leap's juiciest announcements, marking one of the secretive company's first steps toward establishing itself as an open platform. It also may be a sign that the company is finally close to releasing hardware. The Verge reports: The creator portal touts a set of tutorials, a community for technical support, and a "Magic Leap Simulator" that will presumably help people preview apps before they get a headset. The Magic Leap One was announced late last year, and it's supposed to be released this year, but we still don't know details about the exact date or pricing. The portal says that a marketplace called "Magic Leap World" will launch soon.

Magic Leap Lifts the Curtains (A Little) More | Reply

Magic Leap Lifts the Curtains (A Little)

Comments Filter:
  • These guys totally missed out. VR was so 2016. We have moved on to Blockchain and AI. Sorry, but no IPO for you!

  • How about instead saying OPENS ITS TRENCHCOAT!! (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Because that is some ugly junk.

    Is Gen. Mattis on this board, too?

    • Re:How about instead saying OPENS ITS TRENCHCOAT!! (Score:4, Informative)

      by slew ( 2918 ) on Monday March 19, 2018 @09:03PM (#56288367)

      FYI: Magic Leap board members: Sundar Pichai (Google), Jack Ma (Alibaba), Paul Jacobs (Qualcomm)

      Of course you have to remember, Magic Leap is not really a traditional tech company, it is a marketing company (actually more of an independent record label / AR content company) that stumbled upon some piezoelectric fiberoptic scanning technology (via Prof Eric Seibel UW) and is now attempting make it work using some kind of custom silicon photonics device. Their goal is to apparently license the resulting technology for use by content developers (part of their marketing company roots).

      • I assumed that Magic Leap was a vehicle for some Vulture Capitalists to extract a profit out of unsophisticated investors.
        We could both be right I suppose.

        My local media have all been breathlessly reporting how Weta Digital has signed some sort of agreement to provide some sort of content for the Magic Leap platform (or something, the details seemed kind of contradictory to me).

        Not a single one of them seems to have done even the most basic research into what a con-job Magic Leap really is.

Slashdot Top Deals

After any salary raise, you will have less money at the end of the month than you did before.

Close