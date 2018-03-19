Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Software Hardware Technology

Magic Leap Lifts the Curtains (A Little) (theverge.com) 56

Posted by BeauHD from the shrouded-in-secrecy dept.
Magic Leap just announced a preview of its software development kit and "creator portal," which will offer resources for people who want to build for its yet-unreleased Magic Leap One headset. You can now download a preview build of the Unreal or Unity engines, designed for what Magic Leap dubs "spatial computing." This is one of Magic Leap's juiciest announcements, marking one of the secretive company's first steps toward establishing itself as an open platform. It also may be a sign that the company is finally close to releasing hardware. The Verge reports: The creator portal touts a set of tutorials, a community for technical support, and a "Magic Leap Simulator" that will presumably help people preview apps before they get a headset. The Magic Leap One was announced late last year, and it's supposed to be released this year, but we still don't know details about the exact date or pricing. The portal says that a marketplace called "Magic Leap World" will launch soon.

Magic Leap Lifts the Curtains (A Little) More | Reply

Magic Leap Lifts the Curtains (A Little)

Comments Filter:

  • Missed out (Score:5, Funny)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Monday March 19, 2018 @08:07PM (#56288059) Homepage Journal
    These guys totally missed out. VR was so 2016. We have moved on to Blockchain and AI. Sorry, but no IPO for you!

    • It's not like its too late, plenty of companies are just tagging either onto their company for fun and profit.

      Heck it probably isn't that much of a stretch to use AI in some fashion for graphic rendering, or to make decisions about what to render. As for blockchain I'm clueless about that stuff but as a method of tracking transactions it could probably be used for all sorts of stuff. Heck just go for the low fruit and say your using your own type of bitcoins for your "Magic Leap World" marketplace, and the

  • How about instead saying OPENS ITS TRENCHCOAT!! (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Because that is some ugly junk.

    Is Gen. Mattis on this board, too?

    • Re:How about instead saying OPENS ITS TRENCHCOAT!! (Score:5, Informative)

      by slew ( 2918 ) on Monday March 19, 2018 @09:03PM (#56288367)

      FYI: Magic Leap board members: Sundar Pichai (Google), Jack Ma (Alibaba), Paul Jacobs (Qualcomm)

      Of course you have to remember, Magic Leap is not really a traditional tech company, it is a marketing company (actually more of an independent record label / AR content company) that stumbled upon some piezoelectric fiberoptic scanning technology (via Prof Eric Seibel UW) and is now attempting make it work using some kind of custom silicon photonics device. Their goal is to apparently license the resulting technology for use by content developers (part of their marketing company roots).

      • I assumed that Magic Leap was a vehicle for some Vulture Capitalists to extract a profit out of unsophisticated investors.
        We could both be right I suppose.

        My local media have all been breathlessly reporting how Weta Digital has signed some sort of agreement to provide some sort of content for the Magic Leap platform (or something, the details seemed kind of contradictory to me).

        Not a single one of them seems to have done even the most basic research into what a con-job Magic Leap really is.

        • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Unsophisticated investors like Google, JP Morgan, and Alibaba?

          check out the full list [crunchbase.com].

          Your skill in anal diction is truly astounding.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by BBF_BBF ( 812493 )

        FYI: Magic Leap board members: Sundar Pichai (Google), Jack Ma (Alibaba), Paul Jacobs (Qualcomm)

        Of course you have to remember, Magic Leap is not really a traditional tech company, it is a marketing company (actually more of an independent record label / AR content company) that stumbled upon some piezoelectric fiberoptic scanning technology (via Prof Eric Seibel UW) and is now attempting make it work using some kind of custom silicon photonics device. Their goal is to apparently license the resulting technology for use by content developers (part of their marketing company roots).

        If "IRWIN" Jacobs instead of "Paul" were on the board, I'd be impressed.

  • BeauHD Friggin Twit (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    How much did Magic Leap pay you to publish this?
    Magic Leap Sucks it Colleagues and staff dry.

    https://www.geekwire.com/2018/... [geekwire.com]

    http://www.businessinsider.com... [businessinsider.com]

    https://variety.com/2016/digit... [variety.com]

    https://www.theverge.com/2017/... [theverge.com]

    http://money.cnn.com/2017/02/1... [cnn.com]

  • I'm really not seeing this taking off the way they seem to think it's going to take off. AR? Phones evolved to handle that well enough during MLs 5+ year stealth period. VR? See PS VR and Oculus, oh, and you can buy those today. This is an ugly set of goggles (Google Glass are quite nice looking by comparison, which is a really hard thing to say) paired with a Sony Discman sized (look it up) belt PC and hand controller. The pipe dream of replacing mobile phones, TVs, and movie theaters? No, that's not gonna

  • Microsoft already has AR pinned down. If Magic Leap can do it cheaper, fine, but I can't see it happening. They need to get at LEAST hololens quality and deliver it under $1000 a unit to be viable.

    Having just tried a Hololens unit, I'm not even sure they are ready for enthusiasts anyways. I see some business uses, but the FOV is too limited for immersion.

  • Yet no mention of the required backpack http://www.businessinsider.com... [businessinsider.com]

  • I'm stuck on signing up to see what it is. For some reason, they REQUIRE my birthdate, which made me lose interest. It seems like a Cambridge Analytics developer info gathering service. They may have a legitimate reason for requesting this info, but it wasn't stated anywhere readable. So they don't get my email or my developer attention.

Slashdot Top Deals

No problem is so formidable that you can't just walk away from it. -- C. Schulz

Close