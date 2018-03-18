Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


The Road to Deep Decarbonization

Posted by msmash
Michael Liebreich, writing for Bloomberg New Energy Finance: In the past fifteen years we have witnessed several pivotal points along the route towards clean energy and transport. In 2004, renewables were poised for explosive growth; in 2008, the world's power system started to go digital; in 2012, it became clear that EVs would take over light ground transportation. Today I believe it is the turn of sectors that have resisted change so far -- heavy ground transportation, industry, chemicals, heat, aviation and shipping, agriculture. One after the other, or more likely as a tightly-coupled system, they are all going to go clean during the coming decades.

Astonishing progress is being made on super-efficient industrial processes, connected and shared vehicles, electrification of air transport, precision agriculture, food science, synthetic fuels, industrial biochemistry, new materials like graphene and aerogels, energy and infrastructure blockchain, additive manufacturing, zero-carbon building materials, small nuclear fusion, and so many other areas. These technologies may not be cost-competitive today, but they all benefit from the same fearsome learning curves as we have seen in wind, solar and batteries. In addition, in the same way that ubiquitous sensors, cloud and edge-of-grid computing, big data and machine learning have enabled the transformation of our electrical system, they will unlock sweeping changes to the rest of our energy, transportation and industrial sectors.

  • "energy and infrastructure blockchain" (Score:3)

    by bluegutang ( 2814641 ) on Sunday March 18, 2018 @02:02PM (#56280281)

    That's when I knew he was full of hot air.

  • Already greatly underway in many factories.

    They are firing carbon based life form workers and are installing silicon based robots.

  • Oh, say can you see? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I always like how everything is just a few decades away. 2012 did not see EV outselling ICE at any point, even today. "Clean energy" is still a mere fraction of total power output, especially for long term 365/24/7 reliability.

    • Go back to 1988, where only nerds used computers. Fast-forward three decades later and almost everyone uses a pocket computer that's thousands of times better than what we had back then.

    • 2012 did not see EV outselling ICE at any point, even today. "Clean energy" is still a mere fraction of total power output, especially for long term 365/24/7 reliability.

      No expect predicted that EVs would outsells ICE cars in 2012, but the fraction of cars which are electric has been steadily climbing. In 2017, more electric cars were sold than the previous year which sold more than the year before that, and that occurred even as overall car sales *went down* https://arstechnica.com/cars/2018/01/2017-was-the-best-year-ever-for-electric-vehicle-sales-in-the-us/ [arstechnica.com]. It is likely going to be a long time until electric cars outsell internal combustion cars, but that's a distinct

  • I'm not very sanguine about the prospects for voluntary decarbonization. So it's probably worth wondering what the end game of carbonization looks like. We do read about lots of uncomfortable change like a warmer equator and rising seas. Both of these are inconvenient but I would bet they are adaptable. Climate zones will rise on mountains but there will be areas for food growth. Cities will need to move back. There will be mass disruption probably mostly due to the inhogeneity in how these burdens are

  • We should terraform Earth making it a little warmer to stay away from Little Ice Ages anyway, which will make much more growable land in Canada, Asia, and Alaska.

    This would have seemed reasonable in the 1960s or 1970s.

  • When did it become clear EVs would take over light ground transportation? Do they mean golf carts? I see some convincing use cases for EV (basically to get around a city) but prices have not come down enough for the mainstream to buy them 'just to get around a city' .Even if you have a Tesla and Supercharger stations, you're going to have to do a lot of planning and your road trip vacation will likely be governed in some respect to where the stations are. A lot of problems to be solved first. They're going

  • I got buzzword bingo everyone. Seriously was the article written by an AI fed only buzzwords?

