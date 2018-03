Ford's Badly Needed Plan To Catch Up On Hybrid, Electric Cars

Ford supposedly has a plan to adapt to the changing world of transportation . The company recently announced that it's "going all-in on hybrids," readying six new battery electric vehicles by 2022, with the first due in 2020, and adding more performance versions of its SUV line up. "Additionally, by the end of 2019, every new Ford will have 4G LTE connectivity, and the company is developing a new cloud platform that will deliver over-the-air updates," reports Ars Technica. From the report: