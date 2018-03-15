Intel Says 'Partitions' in New Chips Will Correct the Design Flaw that Created Spectre and Meltdown (geekwire.com) 26
Intel said on Thursday it is introducing hardware protections against the Spectre CPU flaw that was discovered last year. From a report: Starting with the Cascade Lake version of its Xeon server processors later this year, Intel will incorporate "protective walls" in its hardware that prevent malicious hackers from using speculative execution techniques to steal private information from the secure part of the processor. These fixes will also ship with the PC version of the Cascade Lake chips, but the tech industry has been much more concerned about the effect of these design flaws on server processors running in data centers and cloud vendors.
The new fixes allow Intel to still benefit from the performance advantages of speculative execution -- in which a processor guesses which upcoming instructions it will need to execute in order to speed things up -- without the security risks. The hardware changes address Variants 2 and 3 of the Spectre and Meltdown issues first disclosed in early January, and software fixes should continue to address Variant 1, Intel said.
Intel will incorporate "protective walls" in its hardware
Big, beautiful walls and Intel will get AMD to pay for them.
Intel will incorporate "protective walls" in its hardware
Big, beautiful walls and Intel will get AMD to pay for them.
By shorting AMD stock?
Failed at that before (Score:4, Insightful)
Intel has already failed at exactly that before :
IntelME was supposed to be exactly that: a separated isolated ARC core in the chipset, that was used to handle administrative tasks even if the main x86 CPU was shutdown (IntelAMT - Intel own NIH syndrom "lights out management" vaguely similar to IPMI). Got further repurposed for some trusted security tasks (TPM), got further repurposed for DRM related task, used also for critical steps to bring the hardware up.
And was the target of attacks and exploits last summer. Attacks that thus work EVEN when the main x86 CPU is turned off (remembre, before the overarching list of roles, it began as an IPMI-like solution). To the point that vendors like DELL started offering new BIOS/UEFI firmware, in which the Intel ME code was stripped to the bare strict minimum for just the "bring hardware up" part.
But I'm sure *this time around* the walled secure CPU core that Intel promise will be flawless and never exploited~~
Intel Management Engine (Score:2)
Please, please please Intel, provide a mechanism to COMPLETELY disable the IME BackDoor in your CPUs ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intel_Management_Engine/ [wikipedia.org] )
AMD has the exact same thing so don't hold your hopes up.
You work for Oracle?
How about more than protective walls? (Score:3)
AMD has its bugs, but one new feature that they have implemented is RAM encryption. This way, one VM has no way of obtaining content from another VM's RAM space, should a leak be possible. Why not be proactive in dealing with virtualization and keeping stuff separate, perhaps adding some pipeline randomization to foil side channel attacks?
Intel knows what they are doing. Might as well be ahead of the curve and add some useful security features.
what's wrong with "check for permissions in the pipeline before doing a speculative memory access"
that's not how these vulnerabilities work. each process is only allowed to access its allowed memory. the bugs are from detectable side effects in caches and timings of operations
Partitions inside Intel CPUs? How often will we have to re-format the damn things?