Samsung Will Begin Offering Same-Day Repairs On Galaxy Phones This Week

Posted by BeauHD from the ready-or-not-here-I-come dept.
hyperclocker shares a report from BGR: Samsung announced on Wednesday that it is partnering with uBreakiFix to bring same-day, in-person phone repairs to Galaxy device owners across the United States. Starting on March 15th, Samsung customers will be able to bring their phones to any of more than 300 uBreakiFix service locations and have their devices repaired on the spot and usually within two hours or less. Samsung plans to expand the program throughout 2018 as well. Galaxy owners will have the option to either schedule an appointment at a uBreakiFix location, or just drop the phone off without calling ahead. Samsung assures customers that all uBreakiFix repair centers will have genuine Samsung parts, proprietary Samsung tools for the repairs, and conduct repairs by Samsung certified pros.

  • S8+ (Score:1)

    by RobXiii ( 685386 )
    I'm not buying another Samsung phone. I have an S8+. With a case. It fell out of my pocket while under the car changing oil, and the screen shattered. This was a1-2" drop. They claim to be using gorilla glass, but clearly are not. It's 299$ just for the parts on Amazon, who knows what it will be to get it repaired at these places. Why would they advertise for this? Obviously there are too many broken phones ;\

