Hardware

Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ Launched (raspberrypi.org) 56

Posted by msmash from the hardware-advancements dept.
New submitter stikves writes: The Raspberry foundation has launched an incremental update to the Raspberry Pi 3 model B: Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ . In addition to slight increase (200MHz) in CPU speed, and upgraded networking (802.11ac and Gigabit, albeit over USB2), one big advantage is the better thermal management which allows sustained performance over longer load periods. Further reading: TechRepublic, and Linux Journal.

  • Neat, but not really needed... (Score:3)

    by Kenja ( 541830 ) on Wednesday March 14, 2018 @11:38AM (#56259323)
    Am I the only one that still uses the original Raspberry Pi? CPU speed has never been the selling point of em to me.

    • People wanting to do small tinkering projects, or file servers, or whatever
      are probably all happy with the Raspberry 1 (I certainly am).

      People wanting to do video processing (which was the initial target of this class of chips by Broadcom anyway) are probably happier with more Mhz giving more power to offload h264 (and partial h265) to the hardware.
      People using it as a retro gaming machine are also happier with more Mhz giving faster / more precise emulation.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by pjt33 ( 739471 )

        The B has more USB ports, and the 3B has built-in wifi. Not needing to attach hubs, hats, etc. is a reason for people whose projects require those to get a newer model.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by amiga3D ( 567632 )

      It depends on what you want to do. For a lot of projects the original pi is sufficient but not all improvements are speed related. I'd at least go with a 2B+ or a Pi Zero if I was worried about power constraints and didn't need a lot of CPU. I do still have 2 original Pi units in use as surveillance cams but have been thinking of replacing them with the zero W units.

    • Maybe you'll be dismissive of my use case... while I use a couple of them where speed certainly does not matter, I did put one in an arcade cabinet and more speed would have been pretty sweet. Even without overclocking, it could emulate most games up to around the turn of the millenium... more power could only improve that situation.

    • Am I the only one that still uses the original Raspberry Pi?

      A follow up question:

      Has anyone owned one that broke down . . . ?

      I've got three or the original B's, and all of them are going strong. If one breaks, I'll replace it. Otherwise the resources are fine for the things I use it for.

    • My $99 SheevaPlug is still going strong.

    • > Am I the only one that still uses the original Raspberry Pi?

      You are not the only one. But I also use 2's and 3's.

      Now I've got to wonder if I need bigger power supplies for the 3B+

  • Moar RAM! (Score:3)

    by Revek ( 133289 ) on Wednesday March 14, 2018 @11:41AM (#56259343) Homepage

    I would be more satisfied with doubling the ram than the AC wireless.

    • The SD card is insanely slow. So slow USB booting is a known major performance boost. The Pi needs an M.2 or mSATA connector for an SSD.

      I'm looking for the Pi C+ with hardware ANN (the new MIT design, preferably, if cheap enough) and M.2, along with 8G RAM. A hardware RAM accelerator would be nice, too; but software memory compression actually has incredibly-high performance, so much that running nearly 50% if your RAM at 3:1 doesn't show a visible performance hit for most workloads.

      It might be tech

      • Apparently no one knows the original reason for building the Pi. It was to have the absolute cheapest platform to hack on for students. You need a better CPU or a SATA port? Pony up that extra $20 and buy something better.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by amiga3D ( 567632 )

      Most projects don't need more RAM. I don't use the pi as a desktop and I wouldn't recommend it to anyone for that use. I've got an old core2duo 2.8ghz laptop with 4GB of RAM and 500GB drive I picked up for 50 bucks that serves most of my surfing needs. The pi can't compete with that but the laptop can't do what the pi can do either.

    • I agree. More RAM would be a bigger priority for me.

  • Also PoE (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I can't believe this was left out of the summary: This board breaks out PoE and they are working on a HAT that will convert 48V PoE to the 5V required for the Pi. Or you can use it for other purposes.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by afidel ( 530433 )

      It's 802.3 AF mode A & B, just in case anyone was wondering like I was what version. Also the 802.11ac upgrade is very nice since it means support for the less crowded 5GHz band, it also uses the superior cavity antenna from the pi zero so wireless performance in marginal signal situations should be about 2x the previous model.

  • what is the point of gig-e when all io is on 1 usb bus?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Junta ( 36770 )

      For one, gigabit means that you could in theory get nearly half a gigabit, which is still higher than 100 mbit.

      For another, and this is rare, there do exist network switches in the world that do not negotiate lower than 1 gigabit. I've only seen one model from one vendor so far that did this, and I think that product flopped in part due to inability to handle 100 mbit, but if I've seen one, there's probably more.

      Finally, it may not be possible to get a 100 mbit NIC anymore, or at least do so and get any sa

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by afidel ( 530433 )

      Previous model topped off at ~60Mbps, new model can do 330Mbps so even if you're pumping it back out to another I/O device you still could theoretically get ~160Mbps which is a significant improvement.

    • what is the point of gig-e when all io is on 1 usb bus?

      From the article:

      "While the USB 2.0 connection to the application processor limits the available bandwidth, we still see roughly a threefold increase in throughput compared to Raspberry Pi 3B."

      You'd have to generate a lot of IO to drop below the original 3B throughput.

    • This is a question from the 1980's. Let's ask Mr. Owl. He knows everything. (but rephrased from the 1980's)

      Mr. Owl: Why do I need 10 Mbps ethernet card for $1,000 when my computer can barely sustain 1 Mbps?

      Mr. Owl says: it's not all about your node's sustained throughput. It's about the capacity of the network you are connected to. Higher bits per second means higher capacity and therefore ability to have more packets flowing, although not necessary to and from your node.
  • Nice timing, releasing this on Pi Day [wikipedia.org]
  • A young man who is going out on a date may need to understand how hardware works.

    Speaking seriously, the RPI 3 B+ is a good start to learn hardware and computing of the physical world.

