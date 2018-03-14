Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ Launched (raspberrypi.org) 56
New submitter stikves writes: The Raspberry foundation has launched an incremental update to the Raspberry Pi 3 model B: Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ . In addition to slight increase (200MHz) in CPU speed, and upgraded networking (802.11ac and Gigabit, albeit over USB2), one big advantage is the better thermal management which allows sustained performance over longer load periods. Further reading: TechRepublic, and Linux Journal.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
If you're planning on putting together a NAS you might consider the HC2 [hardkernel.com]-- I have one myself and it was a snap to set up.
Re: (Score:1)
The Rock64 has all this and more. I have one - 1gb model was $25. Took almost a month for it to arrive in the States but was what I needed - specifically AES decryption in hardware. They have a cool $99 notebook based on a pi-like board too: https://www.pine64.org/ [pine64.org]
UEFI compliant (Score:4, Informative)
Starting from Raspberry Pi 3 (can't find any information about Raspberry Pi 2 version 1.2 which use the same CPU as Pi3, not as earlier Pi2s), the U-boot bootloader is UEFI compliant and several Linux distributions's (such as, for example, openSUSE Tumbleweed) AArch64 image can be run in 64bits mode.
source: tumbleweed's wiki entry about Raspberry Pi 3 [opensuse.org].
So there should be a way to load Debian AArch64 on your Pi.
(But of course it will be less optimized/geared toward Pi than a real Raspbian 64)
From what I've read in forums and interviews, there isn't a plan to do Raspbian64 in the immediate future, due to lots of 32bits (ARM6 or 7) Pis still in the wild, and the Rasberry Pi Foundation wanting not to dilute their resources over too many goals.
(Then I'm sure that the gentoo people have their own flavour completely optimized to the bone for 64bit Pi)
Re: (Score:2)
If you are trying to ingest more than 2GB of data on a Pi hosted mongodb, then you have bigger problems than lack of 64 bit capability.
The Pi is not the only game in town, there are alternatives with beefier CPUs. To me frankly the biggest thing Pi did was prove there was a viable market and encouraged some more entrants to the 'embedded scale, but not custom' market.
Re: (Score:2)
Guess I should say Raspbian is not the only game in town, since the hardware and firmware platform can support aarch64 distros. Still I'd say other hardware platforms are a better for accomplishing whatever you are trying to do given your gripe.
Re: (Score:2)
>Any sign of a 64 bit Raspbian yet ?
You can try this: https://github.com/bamarni/pi6... [github.com]
Realistically though, on 1GB of RAM you're likely to notice a slight performance degradation moving to 64 bit due to the larger pointer sizes taking up more of the limited RAM. There probably are use cases which could benefit from a 64 bit OS on a 1 GB RAM pi, but they are few.
I'm hoping that a future model 4 will have more than 4GB, where 64bit will be a net benefit.
Re: (Score:2)
Realistically though, on 1GB of RAM you're likely to notice a slight performance degradation moving to 64 bit due to the larger pointer sizes taking up more of the limited RAM.
If I recall correctly . . . when HP-UX moved to 64-bit, HP had to pull some published benchmarks, and adjust them down.
The IBM AIX folks saw this, and supported both 32-bit and 64-bit for while, instead of going full 64-bit right away.
Re: (Score:2)
Same thing with SPARC. If you loaded the 64 bit build of Solaris then 32 bit binaries actually ran slower. Having a 64 bit CPU makes no difference until you need to address more RAM.
Re: (Score:2)
Neat, but not really needed... (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: Neat, but not really needed... (Score:2)
I would, for lower power consumption and heat.
That's ass backwards. All else being equal, a more modern CPU will generally produce less heat and use less power when given the same task.
Re: (Score:2)
But then again 90% of the people write a comment after reading only the first 10% of the article.
But then again 90% of the people write a comment after reading only the first 10% of the summary.
The real pros don't even read the post that they are replying to . . .
TFS and TFA are for newbs (Score:2)
I just read the slashdot UID and let fly.
Depends on needs (Score:2)
People wanting to do small tinkering projects, or file servers, or whatever
are probably all happy with the Raspberry 1 (I certainly am).
People wanting to do video processing (which was the initial target of this class of chips by Broadcom anyway) are probably happier with more Mhz giving more power to offload h264 (and partial h265) to the hardware.
People using it as a retro gaming machine are also happier with more Mhz giving faster / more precise emulation.
Re: (Score:2)
The B has more USB ports, and the 3B has built-in wifi. Not needing to attach hubs, hats, etc. is a reason for people whose projects require those to get a newer model.
Re: (Score:2)
It depends on what you want to do. For a lot of projects the original pi is sufficient but not all improvements are speed related. I'd at least go with a 2B+ or a Pi Zero if I was worried about power constraints and didn't need a lot of CPU. I do still have 2 original Pi units in use as surveillance cams but have been thinking of replacing them with the zero W units.
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe you'll be dismissive of my use case... while I use a couple of them where speed certainly does not matter, I did put one in an arcade cabinet and more speed would have been pretty sweet. Even without overclocking, it could emulate most games up to around the turn of the millenium... more power could only improve that situation.
Re: (Score:3)
Am I the only one that still uses the original Raspberry Pi?
A follow up question:
Has anyone owned one that broke down . . . ?
I've got three or the original B's, and all of them are going strong. If one breaks, I'll replace it. Otherwise the resources are fine for the things I use it for.
Re: (Score:2)
My $99 SheevaPlug is still going strong.
Re: (Score:2)
You are not the only one. But I also use 2's and 3's.
Now I've got to wonder if I need bigger power supplies for the 3B+
Moar RAM! (Score:3)
I would be more satisfied with doubling the ram than the AC wireless.
Re: (Score:2)
The SD card is insanely slow. So slow USB booting is a known major performance boost. The Pi needs an M.2 or mSATA connector for an SSD.
I'm looking for the Pi C+ with hardware ANN (the new MIT design, preferably, if cheap enough) and M.2, along with 8G RAM. A hardware RAM accelerator would be nice, too; but software memory compression actually has incredibly-high performance, so much that running nearly 50% if your RAM at 3:1 doesn't show a visible performance hit for most workloads.
It might be tech
Buy a better board (Score:2)
Apparently no one knows the original reason for building the Pi. It was to have the absolute cheapest platform to hack on for students. You need a better CPU or a SATA port? Pony up that extra $20 and buy something better.
Re: (Score:2)
Most projects don't need more RAM. I don't use the pi as a desktop and I wouldn't recommend it to anyone for that use. I've got an old core2duo 2.8ghz laptop with 4GB of RAM and 500GB drive I picked up for 50 bucks that serves most of my surfing needs. The pi can't compete with that but the laptop can't do what the pi can do either.
Re: (Score:2)
Also PoE (Score:1)
I can't believe this was left out of the summary: This board breaks out PoE and they are working on a HAT that will convert 48V PoE to the 5V required for the Pi. Or you can use it for other purposes.
Re: (Score:2)
It's 802.3 AF mode A & B, just in case anyone was wondering like I was what version. Also the 802.11ac upgrade is very nice since it means support for the less crowded 5GHz band, it also uses the superior cavity antenna from the pi zero so wireless performance in marginal signal situations should be about 2x the previous model.
what is the point of gig-e when all io is on 1 usb (Score:2)
what is the point of gig-e when all io is on 1 usb bus?
Re: (Score:2)
For one, gigabit means that you could in theory get nearly half a gigabit, which is still higher than 100 mbit.
For another, and this is rare, there do exist network switches in the world that do not negotiate lower than 1 gigabit. I've only seen one model from one vendor so far that did this, and I think that product flopped in part due to inability to handle 100 mbit, but if I've seen one, there's probably more.
Finally, it may not be possible to get a 100 mbit NIC anymore, or at least do so and get any sa
Re: (Score:2)
Previous model topped off at ~60Mbps, new model can do 330Mbps so even if you're pumping it back out to another I/O device you still could theoretically get ~160Mbps which is a significant improvement.
Re: (Score:2)
what is the point of gig-e when all io is on 1 usb bus?
From the article:
"While the USB 2.0 connection to the application processor limits the available bandwidth, we still see roughly a threefold increase in throughput compared to Raspberry Pi 3B."
You'd have to generate a lot of IO to drop below the original 3B throughput.
Re: (Score:2)
Mr. Owl: Why do I need 10 Mbps ethernet card for $1,000 when my computer can barely sustain 1 Mbps?
Mr. Owl says: it's not all about your node's sustained throughput. It's about the capacity of the network you are connected to. Higher bits per second means higher capacity and therefore ability to have more packets flowing, although not necessary to and from your node.
Re: Don't get it... (Score:2)
In that case you're far better off buying an Odroid C2 or many of the other low-cost SOCs out there. Much better performance for roughly the same cost.
Re: (Score:3)
It's a great little device for lots of purposes. For other things it sucks. You pick the tool for the job. Try hanging an Amiga 500 from a tree limb with a camera and cell modem hooked to a solar charging unit. Try doing it for an almost throw away price. There are hundred of other uses I've seen for the Pi. It's helped thousands of creative people make their projects viable at a cheap price.
Re: (Score:2)
You mean a GBP30 device that let's you bit-bang GPIO pins at up to 300Khz, run off battery and provide HDMI out and a Linux desktop is pointless for people tinkering with hardware?
I'm no defender of the RPi foundation (there are STILL performance and reliability problems with the USB and Ethernet buses because they are shared and under heavy load you can drop USB packets, they surfaced in the very first models and haven't been fixed and they tried to blame the SD-card, so I ended up sending my own off to a
Get this (Score:2)
Emulated hardware is better anyway. Here you go. [ourtimelines.com]
You're welcome.
Pi Day Release Date (Score:1)
An old stupid joke - (Score:2)
Speaking seriously, the RPI 3 B+ is a good start to learn hardware and computing of the physical world.