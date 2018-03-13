Amazon Recalls 260,000 Portable Power Banks For Fire Hazard (cnbc.com) 12
Amazon is recalling 260,000 AmazonBasics portable power banks that can "overheat and ignite," according to a release by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The company has received more than 50 reports of the power banks overheating in the U.S., causing chemical burns and property damage. CNBC reports: "Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled power banks and contact Amazon for instructions on how to return the unit and receive a full refund," the release says. Amazon is contacting everyone who purchased one of the affected devices. The recall covers six versions of the AmazonBasics portable battery: 16,100 mAh; 10,000 mAh; 5,600 mAh; 2,000 mAh with micro USB cable; 3,000 mAh; and 3,000 mAh with USB micro cable.
How else will I be able to recharge my Chinese knock-off hoverboard from Amazon?
I've really mostly used Amazon Basics for cables so far, those have seemed to be fairly decent. I would be a little more hesitant with something complex, though I would not have thought a mobile charger would be that tricky.... guess I"ll not be getting an Amazon Basics UPS for my computer!
Amazon Basics came about because Amazon got jealous of all the fly by night companies that were creating storefronts on Amazon and eBay for dropshipping from aliexpress. The bigger players in this space actually get the Chinese manufacturers to slap their logo on the product / box. Other than that, the item you get from any of the dozen companies (including Amazon) is identical.
:amazon battery cackles menacingly:
From a practicality side, having to be within 6 feet of an outlet to be able to charge your device sucks.
