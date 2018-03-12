Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Google To Reveal 'World's Highest Resolution OLED-On-Glass Display' For VR Headsets (roadtovr.com) 24

Posted by BeauHD from the coming-soon dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Last year at SID Display Week 2017, Google's VP of VR/AR teased a "secret project" that the company was working on -- a VR-optimized OLED panel capable of 20 megapixels per eye -- which was being undertaken with "one of the leading OLED manufacturers." This year, the schedule for SID Display Week 2018 indicates that Google plans to reveal its made-for-VR panel on May 22nd, which it calls the "world's highest resolution (18 megapixel, 1443 ppi) OLED-on-glass display." The company plans to detail the display in a presentation at the event, which will be co-presented with engineers from LG, suggesting the identity of the second partner on the project. Ideal for VR, the 4.3-inch panel is capable of 120Hz refresh rate and is expected to have a resolution of some 5,500 by 3,000, representing a massive leap over today's leading VR panels which offer 1,600 by 1,440 resolutions at 90Hz.

  • Google makes it ? NO THANKS. (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I've seen way too much evidence of Google's seemingly psychotic behavior with respect to committing to a project and then killing that project off like it was a cockroach.

    When a credible company brings such a product to market, I'll consider it. In the mean time, I'm quite certain I will live very well indeed without this stuff.

    • Not to mention OLED is pretty much a disposable technology. When it's normal non-degrading LED technology I'll be interested.

  • Donald Trump can't have one either way. Sorry, house republican traitors.

  • I want (Score:3)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Monday March 12, 2018 @10:20PM (#56250351) Homepage Journal
    I would buy a VR headset with that! It might solve the motion sickness and eyestrain issues with typical VR headsets.

  • Not for home use (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Since everything that could be used to drive these panels will be mining coins, nobody can use these at home.

  • is expected to have a resolution of some 5,500 by 3,000,

    Current VR displays cover about a 200 degree field of view. 20/20 vision is defined as the ability to distinguish a line pair spaced 1 arc-minute apart, so 2 pixels per arc-minute. So this corresponds to (200 degrees) * (60 arc-minutes/degree) * (2 pixels/arc-minute) = 24,000 pixels. You need a display that's 24,000 pixels wide for it to display a 200 degree field of view and have the individual pixels not be discernible to the eye. So this displ

  • Which is about the date hardware will be around to actually run a 5k+ VR headset...

