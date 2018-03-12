Tesla Raises Prices At Its Supercharger Stations 39
Tesla is increasing the cost of the paid Supercharger access, but a spokesperson for the company says that it "will never be a profit center." Electrek reports: When introducing the program, Tesla said that it aimed to still make the cost of Supercharging cheaper than gasoline and that it doesn't aim to make its Supercharger network a profit center. Instead, they want to use the money to keep growing the network which now consists of over 1,180 stations and close to 9,000 Superchargers. But this week, the rates were updated across the U.S. Some states saw massive increases of as much as 100 percent -- though most regions saw their rates increase by 20 to 40 percent. For example, Oregon saw an increase of $0.12 to $0.24 per kWh, while California, Tesla's biggest market in the U.S., got an increase from $0.20 to $0.26 kWh and New York's rate went from $0.19 to $0.24 per kWh. A spokesperson for Tesla said in a statement: "We occasionally adjust rates to reflect current local electricity and usage. The overriding principle is that Supercharging will always remain significantly cheaper than gasoline, as we only aim to recover a portion of our costs while setting up a fair system for everyone. This will never be a profit center for Tesla."
What does this translate to price per gallon? (Score:1)
Oregon saw an increase of $0.12 to $0.24 per kWh, while California, Tesla's biggest market in the U.S., got an increase from $0.20 to $0.26 kWh and New York's rate went from $0.19 to $0.24 per kWh.
Can someone smarter than I compute/explain how much this translates to MPG in a ICE vehicle that gets 25 mpg at current gas prices (current average is $3.00 a gallon in the U.S.A.)
Thanks in advance. Signed, AC.
Re:What does this translate to price per gallon? (Score:5, Informative)
This site https://www.fueleconomy.gov/fe... [fueleconomy.gov]
says that the Tesla Model S AWD gets about 98MPGe, or if you want less "equivalents"and more hard numbers - 35kWh/100miles.
So cost per mile:
ICE: $3/gallon * (1 gallon / 25 miles) = $0.120/mile
Tesla: $0.24/kWh * (35kWh/100miles) = $0.084/mile
Ignoring purchase and maintenance costs of course.
And of course the superchargers are intended for occasional, rushed charging with the assumption that most of the people most of the time will use home/work trickle chargers paying market rates of closer to $0.12/kWh. or about $0.042/mile.
Re: (Score:3)
Well, don't know about you, but I haven't driven a car that got as low as 25mpg in thirty years or so.
Which makes me think you're fudging the numbers a bit....
Re: (Score:2)
Why is it about you?
The latest hard data from the EPA states: "The MY 2016 adjusted fuel economy is 24.7 mpg..." (for "new personal vehicle[s]", so obviously lower than that if all operational vehicles are considered).
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not a big fan of electric vehicles, And considering the price, I don't think anyone who much cares about cost per mile is likely to buy a Tesla. But we really shouldn't compare highway mileage for an ICE vehicle to EVs which I would assume will be used mostly for city driving and commuting applications where non-hybrid-ICE mileage tends to suck.
Re: (Score:2)
To be fair:
1) For cars in Model S's performance bracket, 25 mpg isn't bad at all.
2) Model S uses a lot more power than Model 3. Model 3 LR is 126 MPGe, or 26,7kWh/100mi, or $0,064 at your stated rates. Equivalent to 47 mpg. Model 3 SR should be a bit better.
Now, as for home charging (most charging), the last I looked it up, US average residential rates were something like $0,13/kWh. Which is equivalent to 86 mpg as far as operating costs go.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
However, to be fair you can probably use your home electricity in a lot of cases and outside of Hawaii, no one pays $0.24/kWh in the U.S. It's typically closer to half that much in most states.
Re: (Score:2)
You can get just about any car down to under 25mpg, if you drive it right.
Keep up your RPM, never hesitate to downshift, basically flog the piss out of it.
Tesla has ludicrous speed. You just need to use your foot.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Yeah, that roughly matches up with my numbers. 12 gallons of fuel in my Rav4 = about 90 kWh in my Model X. So $36 in California gasoline = about $21 in supercharger fees even at these new rates (if I didn't have unlimited supercharging).
That part seems a bit unrealistic
Re: (Score:3)
That price for power is insane. Far more than California average.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Do those electric prices do anything to help maintain the roadways they use?
No
Re: (Score:2)
Many states, mine included, make me pay an extra fee with my tabs to cover the money I'm not paying in gas tax. When you run the math, I'm actually paying MORE than most folks who drive non-SUV/Pickup trucks. Essentially I'm paying a fee with my tabs as if I were driving a 20 mpg car.
So no, my electricity prices don't subsidize the road. But my tabs are adjusted to reflect this. Next question?
Re: (Score:2)
PG&E has a plan for EV owners that charges 12c/KWh during the night (11pm to 7am weekdays).
Combine that with solar panels to provide electricity during the day when it is expensive and you can have a low effective electricity rate. I pay only a charge to be connected to the grid ($120/year) while all the usage cost is covered by the solar panels on my roof.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Any way, at $2.25/Gal * (1 Gal/ 54 miles)=$0.042/mile.
This is about the same fuel cost as driving the Tesla, so right now my Prius is about as fuel efficient as a Tesla fueled at hom
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
You have claimed to live in San Jose. Where in or near San Jose can you buy gas for $2.5/gal?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
So...50% more miles per dollar isn't "dramatic?" Where's your threshold for "dramatic?" 60%? 70% 100%? Seems like you have some kind of arbitrary cutoff.
So it's still a profit center then? (Score:3)
esla said that it aimed to still make the cost of Supercharging cheaper than gasoline and that it doesn't aim to make its Supercharger network a profit center. Instead, they want to use the money to keep growing the network which now consists of over 1,180 stations and close to 9,000 Superchargers.
So they're just reinvesting their profits back into the business then. I don't have a problem with that, and I think it's the appropriate thing to do in their case, but don't piss in my face and tell me it's raining.
Re: (Score:2)
But, maybe they plan on expanding their network in Oregon proportionately more than in the other two states, so this is to pay for it.
Re: (Score:2)
The big costs on operating an unbuffered supercharger station aren't per kWh. They're per-peak-kW in each billing period.
You also have to amortize capital costs, which historically have come in (taking Tesla's total investment in supercharging by the number of stations) at around $250k per station. Now, that sort of estimate tends to overestimate the unit cost significantly, but they're by no measure something that you can just ignore capital costs on.
Re: (Score:2)
California is a good place to get a good charge off of solar panels. Oregon and Washington not so much. If Tesla really does disconnect all their Superchargers from the grid and just use Solar and batteries, they will need larger installations in the states with less solar time. The cost difference between Calif
Re: (Score:2)
I suspect it is more the cost of needing to build a lot more supercharger stations, and using higher prices to raise revenue to cover those costs. My supercharger has a *median* wait of probably three or four cars beyond full, peaking into the mid-teens. They literally need twice as many superchargers right now, and it is getting worse over time. The only way the whole system won't completely come crashing down is if the cost of charging is high enough to make all the new Model 3 owners think twice unti
Re: (Score:2)
Whoa, what supercharger is that? That's certainly not normal.
This is for the supercharge network (Score:3)