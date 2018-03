Tesla Raises Prices At Its Supercharger Stations

Tesla is increasing the cost of the paid Supercharger access , but a spokesperson for the company says that it "will never be a profit center." Electrek reports:A spokesperson for Tesla said in a statement: "We occasionally adjust rates to reflect current local electricity and usage. The overriding principle is that Supercharging will always remain significantly cheaper than gasoline, as we only aim to recover a portion of our costs while setting up a fair system for everyone. This will never be a profit center for Tesla."