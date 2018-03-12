University of Arizona Tracks Student ID Card Swipes To Detect Who Might Drop Out (theverge.com) 62
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: The University of Arizona is tracking freshman students' ID card swipes to anticipate which students are more likely to drop out. University researchers hope to use the data to lower dropout rates. (Dropping out refers to those who have left higher-education entirely and those who transfer to other colleges.) The card data tells researchers how frequently a student has entered a residence hall, library, and the student recreation center, which includes a salon, convenience store, mail room, and movie theater. The cards are also used for buying vending machine snacks and more, putting the total number of locations near 700. There's a sensor embedded in the CatCard student IDs, which are given to every student attending the university. Researchers have gathered freshman data over a three-year time frame so far, and they found that their predictions for who is more likely to drop out are 73 percent accurate. They also have plans to give academic advisers an online dashboard to look at student data in real time. "By getting their digital traces, you can explore their patterns of movement, behavior and interactions, and that tells you a great deal about them," Sudha Ram, a professor of management information systems who directs the initiative, said in a press release.
The article is void on information on what specific statistics indicate a student is more likely to drop out. Are students who use their ID card to go to the rec center more likely to drop out over students who us it to enter the library? The article doesn't say.
That's probably exactly what they're trying to figure out. Only 3 years of data doesn't seem like much to get anything definitive, especially since those first students haven't even graduated yet. I image with a few more years of data they can refine it more and get something more definitive.
It says, "Researchers have gathered freshman data over a three-year time frame so far, and they found that their predictions for who is more likely to drop out are 73 percent accurate"
So they are basing their predictions on certain behavior of the students. What specifically is that behavior?
73% accurate is nothing to write home about. Especiakkt since they didn't give us a dropout rate.
i.e. 10% dropout rate at73% accuracy will show 24+% of your students going to dropout when they have no such intentions. As well as another 7.3% who actually are going to dropout. While missing 2.7% who are going to dropout, but who have no such intentions.
Do you have to type in your password to get at your netflix or amazon? Same idea...except in real life.
In my undergraduate course, we started out with around 30 students. It was known at the time at that department, that in any course, around 2 students drop out each year. This happened each year for 4+ years. They wouldn't turn up for tutorial/lab sessions, miss lectures, spend more time at the student union drinking/gaming at the pool tables or the library when they should have been doing courseworks.
not going to class would be a big one
student athletes miss a lot of it. Hell if they make to the final 4 then that a lot + time missed to get it.
Something tells me that this person, employed by the university, considers that a future trade secret when they try to commercialize nationwide.
Did they study a lot to get their good grades?
Library time? Lab time?
Speed too much time on the political and art student side of campus?
Off campus doing other things?
Still managed to get "given" good grades but the movements show a student who never really attended much "university"?
I'd drop out of any school that followed me around like this. And once upon a time I was in grad school at UA.
Although like most states, they have state funding cuts to deal with, they are still using more than tuition dollars. Not wasting grants/endowment returns and state money is all part of this. In a sense, the student is also the product, since they're not footing the whole bill.
Although like most states, they have state funding cuts to deal with,
Lies, lies, lies.
The Real Reason College Tuition Costs So Much [nytimes.com]
public investment in higher education in America is vastly larger today, in inflation-adjusted dollars
What about student-population adjusted dollars? There are more students in college today - both due to population growth and higher college attendance rates.
Read the article, it talks about that too. The article claims the $/student is higher than in the 60s, but dropped somewhat from the 90s.
Also the article claims that the administrative layers became bloated in the universities.
This match what I see in practice; though I haven't crunched numbers.
There is less money per student than there used to be; I wasn't around in the 60s but it certainly feels like there is funds than 20 years ago.
I doubt this is good enough. There is grade inflation of course.
But I don't think that it is the real problem. You only get grades twice a year because most universities are on a semester system.
Therefore, it could take a year before you actually get the data you need to make a decision. By then it is probably too late.
The problem is that grades won't make the difference between:
-These were really tough classes for me.
-I got sick and could not quite follow.
-my mom lost her job and I needed to start working
A person who did not use the library and lab much might also have good "grades".
Nice to have another way of considering who to hire.
Okay, I was going to dump on this, because the TheVerge article sucks. The press release, however, actually does a good job discussing some of the signals they track and how this ties into them. They even have a nice visualization of student traffic which hints at some ways that they might be able to infer stuff from all of it.
As an aside, the article contains this horrible quote (I really hope there's some missing context):
We think
...[we're] sort of doing what Amazon does — delivering items you didn't order but will be ordering in the future
I'm sorry, but I do not recall Amazon ever doing that.
Consider their regional warehouses like a giant edge cache. They pre-buffer likely products into that cache. [techcrunch.com]
They are mixing up the fake story the New York Times created about Target doing that with baby advertisements.
why do I have to go an big lecture class (filler) (Score:2)
why do I have to go an big lecture class even more so for the filler ones or ones where you just need cram for the test. I want to take classes I want to learn and not stuff I will never use.
Because it's a university. If you just want to learn what you want to learn, take a trade school.
University students are expected to take courses (ok, forced) in non-subject areas, usually called "complimentary studies" or other terminology. This helps produce more well-rounded students who have a breadth of knowledge r
The alledged wisdom of the crowds should get close to Bayes.
73% is a miss. They should take a class.
