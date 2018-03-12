Apple Must Explain Why It Doesn't Want You To Fix Your Own iPhone, California Lawmaker Says (vice.com) 54
A California state lawmaker says she hopes to make Apple explain specifically why it has opposed and lobbied against legislation that would make it easier for you to repair your iPhone and other electronics. Motherboard reports: Last week, California assemblymember Susan Talamantes-Eggman announced that she plans to introduce right to repair legislation in the state, which would require companies like Apple, Microsoft, John Deere, and Samsung to sell replacement parts and repair tools, make repair guides available to the public, and would require companies to make diagnostic software available to independent shops. Public records show that Apple has lobbied against right to repair legislation in New York, and my previous reporting has shown that Apple has privately asked lawmakers to kill legislation in places like Nebraska. To this point, the company has largely used its membership in trade organizations such as CompTIA and the Consumer Technology Association to publicly oppose the bill. But with the right to repair debate coming to Apple's home state, Talamantes-Eggman says she expects the company to show up to hearings about the bill.
"Apple is a very important company in the state of California, and one I have a huge amount of respect for. But the onus is on them to explain why we can't repair our own things and what damage or danger it causes them," Talamantes-Eggman told me in a phone interview. Talamantes-Eggman told me that the bill she plans to introduce will apply to both consumer electronics as well as agricultural equipment such as tractors. Broadly speaking, the electronics industry has decided to go with an "authorized repair" model in which companies pay the original device manufacturer to become authorized to fix devices.
And yet I can't buy an oil filter wrench from my car dealer. I'm all for a law that says a manufacturer can't *impede* a third party (including individuals) who want to do FSM knows what to their property, but requiring that every company actually provide a full suite of tools and instructions for how to do so seems a bit far.
Also, where do you draw the line? Do all electronics manufacturers have to sell desolder stations and BGA soldering instructions?
So which proprietary tools are required to make reasonable repairs to a smartphone, that aren't readily obtained elsewhere?
Then slap them with a tax or surcharge for creating an unusually large volume of e-waste.
Or buying a phone with comparable features that complies with the right to repair from someone else and avoiding the tax. Or Apple accepting a smaller profit in order to make their glueball cost about as much as a similar compliant phone.
That is pretty much the only argument they can make other than blatantly explaining that they want to preserve their bottom line.
To keep people constantly buying the new phone, they will probably discontinue software updates on old phones.
If they can't squeeze your balls through proprietary hardware, they will do it through proprietary software.
captcha: intimacy
spare parts usually have quite high markup
It works out great for the auto industry.
Johnny Cash had an answer for that...
Larceny !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ws-_syszg84 [youtube.com]
You can repair it now, but you void the warranty. Don't like the manufacturer's rules, buy something else. It's that simple.
Car manufacturers can’t void your warranty unless you do something that damages the vehicle. I can, or an independent mechanic can, change the oil or replace the brakes without voiding the warranty. Of course, the increasing use of sophisticated diagnostic tools, such as those that require registering a new battery on a BMW, for example, means even what once were simple repairs now require buying a third party diagnostic tool to properly complete a repair.
Even something as simple as installing a Blue
Really? Try replacing the TouchID sensor on one.
I've repaired Apple devices and later taken them for Apple warranty service. If you do your own repairs they CAN void the warranty, but that doesn't mean they do, unless the damage is likely due to your repair job. Running over your phone repeatedly with a steam roller also voids the warranty.
Everyone already knows both answers.
The public "official" answer will have to do with brand quality and not tainting their image by allowing inferior unauthorized work to be done, thereby artificially making the units statistically less reliable.
The real reason which they won't say publicly, is because obviously they want to sell you a newer phone.
They don't want the overhead of having to support multiple versions of hardware and ending up like the PC market.
They still could EOL older machines, just like car manufactirers do. Parts for some older vehicles are no longer available, although the life cycle is longer for cars than computers. A large third party source of suppliers has arisen around making parts no longer available from manufacturers for vehicle long out of production; especially for cars popular with enthusiasts. Specialized trim pieces seem to buy the hardest to find, which is why I recommend buying a compete set of decals for a vehicle that has a
Actually, California elected someone who knows exactly how companies make money, and isn't having any of it.
You cannot possibly underestimate how much the California legislature hates business in all forms. My employer has state inspectors dig through their trash cans looking for burnt out light bulbs.
I had an iPhone5 with an expanded battery that pushed the display out of its case. For $50, I bought a display, battery and "repair kit" from eBay. After watching an internet video 3 times, I was able to repair it, breaking the camera in the process. For another $5, I got a camera from eBay & replaced the broken camera. I was able to use it for a number of years before the charging connector failed. I'm still thinking about repairing it.
As a degreed EE, though, who has worked for s
That's a consequence of toxic marketing driving intentionally poor design: too-thin phones, too-fragile connectors, non-replaceable batteries, screens without a reasonable bezel around them, etc.
There's no good reason at all a phone can't be designed to be easy to maintain, repair, use and carry.
There is a "reason" if your forte is selling sleek visually cool fashion accessories that double as smart-phones.
Can I get an iphone that's more durable and has a removable battery?
I'm willing to accept it being double the weight and thickness; I bet with the extra structure they can also improve its durability and let me keep my damned headphone jack.
It doesn't apply to most consumer devices, but certain business/industrial uses require a guarantee the product's repair history is accurate and that the device has never been opened except for authorized, documented repairs.
It's not just the things like medical devices that are highly regulated already, but also things like phones used by police departments where their logs may be entered into evidence.
A good "compromise" would be a tamper-evident, serial-numbered seal that could only be re-applied by an a
john deere does not want to send a dear john to dealers that need to make bank on dealer only repairs.
Everyone is aware of the planned obsolescence angle, but nobody seems to have noticed that particular irony of California (i.e. the state containing Hollywood) being the one asking for a right to repair. Lots of hardware makers are either in bed with content companies, or are one. As long as DRM is still legal, this results in an unavoidable conflict of interest.
DRM is always what these companies are really talking about, whenever they use the word "security." They mean they want to keep the machine's mast
"If we control everything about the phone, the user gets coordinated synergy between parts."