ESR's Newest Project: An Open Hardware/Open Source UPS (ibiblio.org) 13
An anonymous reader writes: Last month Eric S. Raymond complained about his choices for a UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply), adding that "This whole category begs to be disrupted by an open-hardware [and open-source] design that could be assembled cheaply in a makerspace from off-the-shelf components, an Arduino-class microcontroller, and a PROM...because it's possible, and otherwise the incentives on the vendors won't change." It could be designed to work with longer-lasting and more environmentally friendly batteries, using "EV-style intelligent battery-current sensors to enable accurate projection of battery performance" (along with a text-based alert system and a USB monitoring port).
Calling the response "astonishing," Raymond noted the emergence within a week of "the outlines of a coherent design," and in an update on GitLab reported that "The response on my blog and G+ was intense, almost overwhelming. It seems many UPS users are unhappy with what the vendors are pushing" -- and thus, the UPSide project was launched. "We welcome contributors: people with interest in UPSes who have expertise in battery technology, power-switching electronics, writing device-control firmware, relevant standards such as USB and the DMTF battery-management profile. We also welcome participation from established UPS and electronics vendors. We know that consumer electronics is a cutthroat low-margin business in which it's tough to support a real R&D team or make possibly-risky product bets. Help us, and then let us help you!"
There's already a Wiki with design documents -- plus a process document -- and Raymond says the project now even has a hardware lead with 30 years experience as a power and signals engineer, plus "a really sharp dev group. Half a dozen experts have shown up to help spec this thing, critique the design docs, and explain EE things to ignorant me." And he's already touting "industry participation! We have a friendly observer who's the lead software architect for one of the major UPS vendors." Earlier Raymond identified his role as "basically, product manager -- keeper of the requirements list and recruiter of talent" -- though he admits on his blog that he's already used a "cute hack" to create a state/action diagram for the system, "by writing a DSL to generate code in another DSL and provably correct equivalent C application logic."
He adds to readers of the blog that if that seems weird to you, "you must be new here."
Calling the response "astonishing," Raymond noted the emergence within a week of "the outlines of a coherent design," and in an update on GitLab reported that "The response on my blog and G+ was intense, almost overwhelming. It seems many UPS users are unhappy with what the vendors are pushing" -- and thus, the UPSide project was launched. "We welcome contributors: people with interest in UPSes who have expertise in battery technology, power-switching electronics, writing device-control firmware, relevant standards such as USB and the DMTF battery-management profile. We also welcome participation from established UPS and electronics vendors. We know that consumer electronics is a cutthroat low-margin business in which it's tough to support a real R&D team or make possibly-risky product bets. Help us, and then let us help you!"
There's already a Wiki with design documents -- plus a process document -- and Raymond says the project now even has a hardware lead with 30 years experience as a power and signals engineer, plus "a really sharp dev group. Half a dozen experts have shown up to help spec this thing, critique the design docs, and explain EE things to ignorant me." And he's already touting "industry participation! We have a friendly observer who's the lead software architect for one of the major UPS vendors." Earlier Raymond identified his role as "basically, product manager -- keeper of the requirements list and recruiter of talent" -- though he admits on his blog that he's already used a "cute hack" to create a state/action diagram for the system, "by writing a DSL to generate code in another DSL and provably correct equivalent C application logic."
He adds to readers of the blog that if that seems weird to you, "you must be new here."
House Insurance is not open source, however (Score:1, Insightful)
If a UPS is going to burn down my house, I want it to be a UL listed device. The insurance company is not going to give a shit if I was super careful in putting it together. They're kinda pissy about homebuilt electrical stuff that burns down your house.
Re: (Score:2)
Or replace the replaceable batteries, like you are SUPPOSED TO DO.
Sigh.
Think smaller (Score:2)
There's hundreds of programmable computers platforms out there, you're just not looking hard enough.
Talk vs Action (Score:2)
Good on you, ESR! (Score:2)
Instruments (Score:2)
There is probably a lot of potential for open electronics instruments as well. Multimeters, oscilloscopes, low end audio and RF spectrum analyzers and such. Dave Jones has had a very well received (AU$ 644,674) Kickstarter project with the 121GW multimeter. It's not entirely open (the firmware is proprietary,) but the hardware is open (schematics, components details, etc.,) the MCU is an easy to deal with STM32 and the programming headers are deliberately easy to get at, so ultimately open source firmwar
Open Hardware/Open Source UPS?! (Score:3)
Shouldn't we be working on an open hardware/open source FedEx instead?!
Meh. (Score:2)
Or, you can get a full-blown generator or solar system which will keep the whole house up for possibly days.
The cost and unreliability of UPSs are the batteries. He suggests "deep-cycle marine gel batteries that will last next to forever," which is naive. Marine