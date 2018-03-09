MIT Plans To Build Nuclear Fusion Plant By 2033 72
Mallory Locklear reports via Engadget: MIT announced yesterday that it and Commonwealth Fusion Systems -- an MIT spinoff -- are working on a project that aims to make harvesting energy from nuclear fusion a reality within the next 15 years. The ultimate goal is to develop a 200-megawatt power plant. MIT also announced that Italian energy firm ENI has invested $50 million towards the project, $30 million of which will be applied to research and development at MIT over the next three years. MIT and CFS plan to use newly available superconducting materials to develop large electromagnets that can produce fields four-times stronger than any being used now. The stronger magnetic fields will allow for more power to be generated resulting in, importantly, positive net energy. The method will hopefully allow for cheaper and smaller reactors. The research team aims to develop a prototype reactor within the next 10 years, followed by a 200-megawatt pilot power plant.
LOL (Score:2)
A functional fusion reactor that's commercially viable seems to be perpetually 15-20 years in the future.
Next......
Re: (Score:2)
I thought it was 50. MIT must have misread the memo.
That is for economic breakeven. The MIT project described in TFA is a proof-of-concept pilot plant. It is not expected to be commercially viable.
Re: (Score:2)
I think the number was 40. Anyway, I guess perpetually 15 years away is better than perpetually 40 years away. Especially with this generation's shorter attention span.
Re: (Score:2)
I taught three generations in higher education. This generation does not have a shorter attention span.
And I am referring to the cultural (or societal) generation, not the biological generation.
http://gregladen.com/blog/2017... [gregladen.com]
I would tell you which generation has the shortest attention span, but I'm bored with this discussion and there are Archer reruns on TV.
Re: (Score:1)
Once it was known that it can be done, everyone does it. I suspect there is a lot of this with Fusion it is a big project and no one will start it until they have some evidence that it will work. Just try getting funding for something like this from investors. Investors know the history and you need to show some sort of breakthrough.
The Breakthrough is sometimes just hard work, which
Re: (Score:2)
Hah! We have a Canadian company that is much much more advanced on this.
It is always only 5 years away from breakeven fusion. Take that!
Re: (Score:2)
I'll see your inertial confinement and raise you a polywell fusor.
Re: (Score:2)
The big money isn't in power from nuclear fusion, it's in research towards nuclear fusion.
Re: (Score:2)
A functional fusion reactor that's commercially viable seems to be perpetually 15-20 years in the future.
Next......
Kinda like real AI (vs. AI lite)... which one will come first, true AI, Nuclear fusion, flying cars, or hover-boards....
Re: (Score:2)
Kinda like real AI (vs. AI lite)... which one will come first, true AI, Nuclear fusion, flying cars, or hover-boards....
1. Flying cars already exist. You can't buy one because they don't make economic sense.
2. Nuclear fusion will come next. It is just an engineering problem.
3. Hard AI is not yet on the horizon. We don't know how to achieve it.
4. A hoverboard, like in "Back to the future 2" violates the known laws of physics. That will have to wait until we discover that dark matter emits an anti-gravity force. This discovery will also explain why dark matter was so hard to find. Physicists were looking for somethin
space colonies not fiction (Score:2)
Cable companies will eventually drive all intelligent life off of the planet.
Re: (Score:2)
Dark matter was theorized to account for missing mass. If it pushes rather than pulls then it is not the missing mass. You may be thinking of dark energy...
Artificial General Intelligence (Score:2)
Where there is lots of data, and clearly defined objectives, AI systems based on deep neural networks and reinforcement learning can usually at least equal human performance (often surpass it) today. However, this is only narrow AI. Allowing AI systems to deal with less well defined objectives, and being able to use experience in other domains to guide behavior in novel domains where limited data is available, will need further breakthroughs. It is difficult to say how long this will take, but recent progre
Re: (Score:2)
Any one claiming to have AI should be sued for false and deceptive advertising.
Can you quote even one? Re:LOL (Score:2)
Was there even a single fusion plant project announced before this? Is there one which was announced and should have been active by this year (i.e., which failed to deliver)?
estimates are gradually deacreasing (Score:2)
In the 70s it was always 40 or 50 years in the future In the 90s and 00s this dropped to about 30 years in the future
Seems like people may be shifting their goals and expectations to about 20 years in the future now.
I would not be surprised that this decrease is due to people expecting things to happen more quickly now---not because of the technological advancements occurring in this field.
Also, let's face it, the only fusion-derived electricity sold to consumers currently living will be from solar panels
Pro tip (Score:1)
Call it " hydrogen fusion" or people might confuse it with "nuclear" and that negative associated sentiment that goes with it
Re: (Score:2)
You mean NMR? - oh, wait.
Only 15 years now! (Score:2)
It's been "in 20 years" for 40 years so the slope is 1 year every 8 years. That means we should take 120 years for the remaining "in 15 years".
Now note that world total liquids will peak in the next decade and so will coal probably. In 15 years you won't even recognize the world economy.
Re: (Score:2)
try closer to 60 years
Same people as did the Ask Slashdot in April 2012 (Score:5, Informative)
Yeah, and a rocket to Mars while they're at it (Score:3)
The secret to getting away with a bullshit promise is to set the promised payoff so far in the future that you'll be long gone by the time people realize you were full of shit. See every American President for the last 50 years who's promised we'll put a man on Mars just 30 years after he leaves office.
Re: (Score:1)
This is often why budget deficits and pension problems happen: those who negotiate the deals will only be around to get the upsides of their deals. They sell off the future to get benefits during their reign. Those deal-makers are usually long-gone when the monster awakes.
Re: (Score:2)
OTOH, the secret to never accomplishing anything is to stop trying.
Not completely silly (Score:3)
If they can use higher magnetic fields, that increases the pressure and decreases required volume of the reactor to get to breakeven.
That said, the picture the show looks really small even with high field magnets .
We'll see. There have been a lot of claims of practical fusion in the next few years. So far non have worked, but its not fundamentally impossible.
Re: (Score:2)
A lot of great fusion designs rely on very high fields ~20 T or larger, this has been known for a while. The superconducting technology is now just getting there so some exciting possibilities are becoming realities. Still, not a walk in the park designing large magnets with high temperature superconductor (HTS). HTS joining of cables (splicing) is very tricky as many are powder-in-tube, so for various reasons an internal splice in a solenoid is a trick (that I have not seen demonstrated). It can be figured
Re: (Score:2)
It's not completely silly, but I'm not going to believe any promises until they have a pilot plant working, and then I'll be a bit dubious. I understand that it's a hard problem, and they currently have a few new tools, and slightly altered approaches, but this has happened before.
That said, we won't be able to determine the downsides until they have it working. I hope they do, because that's a crucial piece of kit for building long-term space habitats...especially ones that move out past Jupiter's orbit.
Re: (Score:2)
What is the issue. (not disagreeing, I just don't know much about high field magnets). I assume all the fusion machines already use the strongest available magnets - is this group claiming a new significant magnet technology advance that post-dates the ITER design? Is it not practical for some reason?
Fusion likely uneconomical vs. alternatives (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm not sure fusion will ever be economical even if we get it working. Fusion has to compete against direct conversion technologies, where energy is directly converted from its original form into electricity.
Solar voltaic converts light energy directly into electricity. Wind turbines turn energy from moving air directly into electricity. Gas turbines burn natural gas directly in turbines that generate electricity.
Most fusion reactions create a lot of their energy in the form of fast neutrons, whose energy can't be converted to electricity directly, but must instead be used to heat up steam, and the hot steam then is used to turn turbines and generate electricity. This is indirect conversion, and the argument I've heard is that steam conversion plants cost more all by themselves than many direct conversion technologies do--therefore fusion reactions that generate the bulk of energy in fast neutrons will be uneconomical by comparison.
Coal plants too, incidentally--there's a reason no new coal plants are being built in the USA--they're uneconomical compared to natural gas turbine generation. And fusion plants will be extremely capital intensive.
Furthermore, plasmas in thermal equilibrium that produce energy in charged particles instead of neutrons (which would allow for direct conversion), cool off faster via Bremsstrahlung radiation than they self-heat from their own fusion reactions. So direct conversion from fusion would have to come from nonequilibrium plasmas. And nonequilibrium plasmas are really, really unstable--they tend to thermalize very, very fast.
Bottom line, I'm not optimistic about terrestrial fusion in any form being economical when it has to compete with solar, wind, and natural gas. Leave planet Earth and go past the orbit of say, Jupiter, and I could see it being a good solution way out there.
Re: (Score:2)
I agree fully with your remarks. There seems no prospect that fusion is going produce cost-competitive energy.
However I would like to see them build a practical (though very expensive) power plant. That will be an important step for developing fusion for where will really need it some day in deep space. Not until sometime next century at the earliest - but we can make progress in that direction now.
Re: (Score:2)
Hopefully before next century, but yes. Past a certain distance from the sun (somewhere around the asteroid belt, or a bit further), solar cells don't do much for you, and uranium or thorium are hard to come by. Lots of deuterium-laden hydrogen, however.
If (when?) we get to the point of manufacturing things as complex as fusion reactors in space, we can go interstellar -- one Oort cloud object at a time, like the polynesian islanders in their canoes.
(Yeah, I'd rather have warp drives, but working fusion
Re: (Score:1)
You're only considering the efficiency factor, not the amount of energy produced. If I had a 100% efficient solar panel (impossible) and another source that was 1% efficient but producing 101 times the raw energy, it would still be more net energy.
Re:Fusion likely uneconomical vs. alternatives (Score:4, Interesting)
Fusion has to compete against direct conversion technologies, where energy is directly converted from its original form into electricity.
Solar voltaic converts light energy directly into electricity. Wind turbines turn energy from moving air directly into electricity. Gas turbines burn natural gas directly in turbines that generate electricity.
Of these only natural gas is base load and cheap gas can't last forever. It would be necessary to factor in necessary investments in storage/conversion and transmission to compare the true overall cost of each option.
Re: (Score:2)
You can create your base load with renewables most of the time and only crank up your gas turbines when you have a shortage. That's somewhat expensive but uses little nat gas and creates little CO2 on average.
Re: (Score:2)
Zombie talking point. Wind and solar power generation would be spaced across a grid - same as coal and nuclear are. Excess power may be saved via a pumped storage [wikipedia.org] facility like the Ludington plant in Michigan - which is used to back up a nuclear power plant - to be used when needed.
Oh no, not again... (Score:2)
Joking aside, I don't really care if they actually get a net positive reactor going, we need to keep pursuing these reactors. Eventually we will get one to work, even if it's as ugly as the matchup between deep blue and Gary Kasparov.
Too little, too late (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Less polluting than fusion?
DT fusion emits copious neutrons that irradiate everything around the core. You can put a "lithium blanket" around the reactor, to absorb the neurons and breed more tritium, but you are not going to catch them all. Fusion is cleaner than fission, but still produces radioactive waste.
Fusion reactor waste management [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
It might be just the thing to power your interstellar spacecraft, though.
Re: (Score:2)
There are definitely applications for which it will be unsuited. But there are important applications for which it would be extremely desirable. We often *could* make fission work (though not in all of them), but that has it's own problems, and refueling is a major risk.
That said, we won't know the downsides of this approach to fusion until afterwards. But at least the fuel should be readily available. (It will need processing, but that's not new. It won't require finding bodies of ore. Water and meth
Shouldn't it be 2038... (Score:1)
...given that fusion is always 20 years away...
Re: (Score:2)
In the last 50 years, it's gone from being 20 yrs away to now being only 15 years away. Assuming it's not on a log curve, we'll see practical fusion power generation in another 150 years.
This again? (Score:2)
Sick some neural nets on it (Score:2)
Seems that fusion reactor design is a big complex task that these 'AI' neural nets could crunch away on til they figure out a really complex optimum design. Think what kind of crazy stellarator design skynet could think up... Might be too hard to actually construct, but I bet it works on paper (RAM?), lol.
I would like nothing better (Score:4, Funny)
I would like nothing better than seeing this built, if even next door to me. But in the Boston Area ? Lots of Luck.
You cannot even build a Dog House in that area without the following:
1. Multiple studies on how it will impact the neighborhood.
2. Protesters showing up at the town meetings, and you have to defend your dog house hundreds of times.
3. Fighting with various politicians.
4. Getting all kinds of subpoenas arriving at your door step in their pretty colored envelopes.
5. At least 1 court appearance, lawyers will be happy.
6. If you are lucky you hit the jackpot. Your dog house will show up as a ballot question which at best will be ignored by the politicians, or more than likely the politicians will decide to do the exact opposite.
7. I will not even mention the cost overruns
So maybe in 200 years you will see it build
:(
Yet another tokamak (Score:5, Interesting)
They should have built a stellarator or literally anything other than a tokamak.
How many tens of billions have been invested in Tokamaks thus far with very little to show for it? Other approaches consistently get shafted for serious funding due to dogma/politics and risk aversion.
Comparatively peanuts have been spent on stellarators to date and they have already demonstrated far better results than any tokamak ever has.
It's always been 15 years (Score:1)
I remember as a very young kid, seeing reports that we'd have fusion reactors in 15 years.
That was in 1960.
I'd like to be optimistic, really, but it's a bit of a challenge.
Re: (Score:2)
The tokamak doesn't seem to work - it certainly hasn't so far. There are many other approaches that cold do with throwing a few million or billion at. We seem to have beaten tokamaks to death without success. Yes, it's theoretically possible. But many things work in theory, just not in practice.
It's always 15 years away (Score:1)
Fusion has been just 15 years away ever since man first noticed that the sun was actually on fire. Just ask any true sci-fi author or science/technology magazine editor.