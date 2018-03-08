Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Qarnot Unveils a Cryptocurrency Heater For Your Home

Qarnot, the French startup known for using Ryzen Pro processors to heat homes and offices for free, is unveiling a new computing heater specifically made for cryptocurrency mining. "The QC1 is a heater for your home that features a passive computer inside," reports TechCrunch. "And this computer is optimized for mining." From the report: The QC1 features two AMD GPUs (Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX580 with 8GB of VRAM) and is designed to mine Ethers by default. You can set it up in a few minutes by plugging an Ethernet cable and putting your Ethereum wallet address in the mobile app. You'll then gradually receive ethers on this address -- Qarnot doesn't receive any coin, you keep 100 percent of your cryptocurrencies. If you believe Litecoin or another cryptocurrency is the future, you can also access the computer and mine another cryptocurrency. It's a Linux server and you can access it directly. If your home is cold and you desperately need to turn on the heaters, the QC1 is going to turn on the two GPUs and mine at a 60 MH/s speed. There are also traditional heating conductors in case those two GPUs are not enough. Qarnot heaters don't have any hard drive and rely on passive heating. You won't hear any fan buzzing in the background. You can order the QC1 for $3,600 starting today -- you can also pay in bitcoins. The company hopes to sell hundreds of QC1 in the next year.

  • What about Summer? (Score:3)

    by hAckz0r ( 989977 ) on Thursday March 08, 2018 @06:17PM (#56230417)
    There is no longer any cool-hard-cash to roll around in to take the summer heat away...

    Well maybe you could use the GPU heat to drive a Sterling Engine, to turn a compressor, for some of that old fashion AC?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      There is no longer any cool-hard-cash to roll around in to take the summer heat away...

      Well maybe you could use the GPU heat to drive a Sterling Engine, to turn a compressor, for some of that old fashion AC?

      I'm thinking generating supplemental heat for a water heater might be more useful in the summer.

    • Propane is used to power refrigerators and A/Cs in RVs using absorption refrigeration techniques (the old ammonia cycle concept but with safer fluids today). Since any heat source would work, I would think these systems could be adapted to utilize heat from GPUs. The fluid could be circulated straight through the heat sink.

    • Put it in the garage, and plug it in

    • Well maybe you could use the GPU heat to drive a Sterling Engine, to turn a compressor, for some of that old fashion AC?

      Not until you can stand on a sailboat and get it to move by blowing at the sail...

  • Warm your wallet, your heart, and your house, all at the same time!

    • After spending $3600 on the unit, how long will it take at average mining rates to recover your investment, and after that does it mine enough per hour to pay for the electricity used to run the unit?

      I mean, I'd gladly sell a device that paid out a penny a day for only $3600. The customers would break even in only 986 years, and after that it's pure profit!

      Yup, P.T. Barnum greatly underestimated the sucker proliferation rate.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by sehlat ( 180760 )

        I gather from your response that you took what I said seriously. OK.

      • Whattomine.com says your profit is 2.66 bucks a day using 2x 580 cards with 60 MH/s mining speed. You would recover your investment after... 1354 days of NON STOP mining, provided the cards hold for that long, which I highly, highly doubt.

        http://whattomine.com/coins?ut... [whattomine.com]

        This solution is one of the most retarded I've heard of.

        • Re: Trifecta! (Score:4, Insightful)

          by Wycliffe ( 116160 ) on Thursday March 08, 2018 @07:58PM (#56231015) Homepage

          The point of something like this is that if you need to heat your house anyways then the electricity is basically free and you can reach break even much sooner.

          • The point of something like this is that if you need to heat your house anyways then the electricity is basically free

            This is only true if you use electricity for heating, which is generally a dumb thing to do.

            If fuel is available, it is better to use it directly to generate heat, rather than using it to generate electricity, and then using the electricity for heat. Or even better, to co-generate both heat and electricity.

            If fuel is not available, and you really have to use electricity for heat, it is most likely going to be better to run a heat pump rather than a GPU.

            But this seems to be targeted toward dumb people anywa

            • Dumb perhaps, but common practice in apartments - they often don't even have a gas pipe. You need to either deal with the hassle of propane tanks, and lose half the output to ventilation to get rid of the carbon dioxide they produce, or just use an electric heater.

  • The most interesting use of processing power for mining a cryptocoin I've heard of is Render Token. Instead of trying to find an arbitrary hash, the processor renders 3d graphics as part of a cloud-computing job. Thus, useful work is accomplished. However, I'm unsure why the cryptocoin angle is necessary when it could be given a standard monetary reward. Presumably each frame rendered has to be verified by another worker to ensure you didn't cheat in the rendering, and the contents of the scene/render would

  • Efficient (Score:5, Informative)

    by burtosis ( 1124179 ) on Thursday March 08, 2018 @06:28PM (#56230499)
    For the minority of people who use electricity to warm thier houses in cold climates it may make sense as it's just run through a fancy resistor. Than again any mining rig would do the same, so I'm not sure what the real benefit is other than maybe aesthetics.

    • Re:Efficient (Score:4, Insightful)

      by ZorinLynx ( 31751 ) on Thursday March 08, 2018 @06:43PM (#56230581) Homepage

      Only relatively warm climates use electricity for heating because the cost is just too high once you have to run the heat more than a few weeks out of the year.

      That said, if you're going to mine anyway, might as well do it in the winter as the heat produced will be useful instead of wasted. It's definitely not "free heat" if you normally use gas or oil to heat your home, though.

      • Untrue. An example is winnipeg. They are a cold climate with abundant hydroelectric power, so much so electricity is refered to as "hydro". Due to the way they strictly plan city limits, and due to many older houses, many have no natural gas. They have been using electricity for heating since forever. Source - sold a house in Winnipeg with electric heat last December.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Hentes ( 2461350 )

      For that price it's cheaper to set up a heat pump.

      • That's a valid reason for people who aren't into gambling with thier furnace. It's also why that rig looks overpriced to me, they probably created a business model around selling overpriced hardware and support.

  • What's the power consumption (Score:4, Interesting)

    by guruevi ( 827432 ) <{moc.stiucricve} {ta} {ive}> on Thursday March 08, 2018 @06:31PM (#56230519) Homepage

    To know whether "$3600 + electric bill + BitCoin-conversion" (assuming this is only good for the winter months of 1, maybe 2 years) is better than just heating your house with gas or a heat pump we need to know what the consumption and bitcoin generation speeds.

    My heating costs are about 3c/kWh and BTC is not worth my investment of time and money, but I know most people use gas or electric at much higher rates. Unless this optimized the rate of production, not sure if it's worth.

  • Passive? (Score:3)

    by zmooc ( 33175 ) <zmooc&zmooc,net> on Thursday March 08, 2018 @06:45PM (#56230585) Homepage

    I don't see how a passive computer could heat your house. I'd suggest using an active computer.

  • Many utility stocks yield in the 4 to 5% range. At 5% yield, a $4000 purchase of shares yields $200/yr. Depending on your rates, this might be close to paying for what a cheap $100 resistance heater would consume, or it might not. YMMV depending on how often you use such things.

    Of course stocks aren't risk-free; but you don't even have to chose your local utility--you can evaluate your appetite for risk in the market. I think in most cases, a good utility stock is far more likely to hold value than this

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mysidia ( 191772 )

      I think buyers are expecting to (1) PROFIT from anticipated crypto appreciation, AND (2) Use the heat to do useful work instead of having to pay for cooling.

      The next best alternative is instead of buying one of these things....... figure out HOW Much crypto you could actually expect to mine with it in a year, And buy that quantity on an exchange instead.

      And keep using whatever existing solution you're using to heat your place.... electric space heaters are less than $500 though, so this isn't a gr

  • Is it April 1st already?

  • Someone will hack it and heat you to death on a sunny summer day.

