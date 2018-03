Oculus Rift Headsets Are Offline Following a Software Error

Polygon reports that Oculus Rift virtual reality headsets around the world are experiencing an outage. The outage appears to be a result of an expired security certificate . "That certificate has expired," said the Oculus support team on its forums , "and we're looking at a few different ways to resolve the issue. We'll update you with the latest info as available. We recommend you wait until we provide an official fix. Thanks for your patience." Polygon reports: