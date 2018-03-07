California Becomes 18th State To Consider Right To Repair Legislation (vice.com) 49
Jason Koebler shares a report from Motherboard: The right to repair battle has come to Silicon Valley's home state: Wednesday, a state assembly member announced that California would become the 18th state in the country to consider legislation that would make it easier to repair your electronics. "The Right to Repair Act will provide consumers with the freedom to have their electronic products and appliances fixed by a repair shop or service provider of their choice, a practice that was taken for granted a generation ago but is now becoming increasingly rare in a world of planned obsolescence," Susan Talamantes Engman, a Democrat from Stockton who introduced the bill, said in a statement. The announcement had been rumored for about a week but became official Wednesday. The bill would require electronics manufacturers to make repair guides and repair parts available to the public and independent repair professionals and would also would make diagnostic software and tools that are available to authorized and first-party repair technicians available to independent companies.
Re: (Score:3)
California is a lovely place to live outside of LA and Silicon Valley. Plenty of nice places that aren't out in the desert. High (progressive) income tax + low (regressive) real estate taxes are actually a good thing.
And as goes CA, goes the country -- hope this one passes.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
I'd tell you to enjoy Kentucky, but I see that they just outlawed child brides. More big government overreach, amirite? Maybe Alabama will be more to your liking.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Come now, that's not fair. People in different regions of this huge nation are...different. Doesn't make them bad. Honestly, the overwhelming majority of people in the US agree on basic principles we simply disagree on what & how to do or not do in our going about exercising and upholding them.
Don't allow demographic/ethnic/racial/religious/party group identities lead you to believe in absolutes and generalities when it comes to discussing issues wi
Re: (Score:1)
In general I agree with you, but the problem is that anywhere in the USA is a shitty place to live in comparison to most Western Democracies if you are poor.
But still screw 'em the old way (Score:2)
Can't have mere users having diagnostic tools... they might find that they can repair the thing without paying a repair technician.
Re: (Score:2)
It'll end up costing more for the cable to connect to it than it would cost to replace the unit.
Re: (Score:2)
How about source code, the right to repaid the broken arse POS Windows anal probe 10 and get rid of the privacy invasive shit and permanently block the cunts at M$ from installing software on your property, your digital life, those fucking sickening scum, the filth right out of George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty Four, their ideas are as sick as fuck.
Re: (Score:2)
I've been there! What do I win?
If you think a strip mine is beautiful. I hope you don't mind bottled water, unless you like coal sludge, of course. It's so beautiful there that everyone has to crush up and shoot Oxycontin to get through the day.
Re: (Score:2)
says the AC too ashamed to use a real account?
no details, either? just a shitpost and an exit.
not even sure why we reply to AC's. and not sure why his was voted up. it was as content-free as it gets.
I live here in cali and while its not perfect, its heaven for hardware types like myself, who also do software for their day-jobs. just come visit HALTED electronics (well known in the bay area) and go show me other places that have this kind of surplus gear for sale. there are places in the US who have sto
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
My current phone has a little door I can pull off that gives me access to the lithium battery inside. I have opened it multiple times. I even dropped it once and it popped open on it's own. The battery spilled out that time, but it didn't go off like a grenade.
You have some interesting fantasies about lithium batteries.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Having replaced
Can I ... (Score:3)
Nope (Score:2, Offtopic)
Your AR-15 doesn't have a full auto mode.
You can modify an AR-15 to be full auto, but it's tricky and probably won't work. The AR-15 tends to jam when fired at full-auto rates.
Also, such modifications are illegal.
What you *can* do is modify a liberal so that they know what they're talking about when it comes to guns.
That's also tricky and probably won't work, but it's not illegal.
Re: (Score:1)
The "AR" in AR-15 stands for "The Actually Rifle 15" because any time someone gets some inconsequential fact wrong about it, 15 idiots will appear out of thin air to "actually,,," you with some boring nonsense about their stupid murder machine.
Nobody really cares except other potential school shooters.
Re: (Score:2)
If you're participating in a debate/conversation, you should care about facts.
Re: (Score:1)
And if you're participating in a debate about preventing school kids from being shot up, you should care at least as much about the school kids as you do about whether someone is using the proper terminology for the killing appliance that was used to slaughter them.
YES! I strongly support this, but.. (Score:2)
Modern electronics is becoming impossible to repair, by its nature
Replacing a BGA chip is not feasible with normal electronic tech tools
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Fortunately, most failures are the battery, the screen, or a broken connector. Those can be easy fixes if they're allowed to be.
Re: (Score:2)
what a stupid and partial argument.
so, when one cap blows inside (mostly it IS caps, from china, the fake ones that have electrolyte that lasts one year+one week) you want to throw the whole thing away because 'big chips' scare you?
get out of the way, adults are here and we want to do real work. you should go to your room and let the adults talk.
Re: (Score:2)
no BS rule need we can't give out full restore ima (Score:2)
no BS rule need as well.
I have head that We can't give out full restore images as some people may mess and write the image to there hdd and not a SD card. That is from someone who works at (withheld) that makes (withheld) they said also said that it will make the about 1GB or more updates (more like full images packaged in a way that device can read from usb and will work on any (withheld) even the wrong one for your (withheld) as you just need an basic boot to load the right code for your device. They said
when you can't buy an OEM part or need to distribu (Score:2)
when you can't buy an OEM part or need to buy from distributor? Or when some stuff is only sold to certificated techs (that may have to pay a lot / follow rules that drive up costs to be on the list)
In past apple sold parts for big $$ with an refund when the old part was sent back.
Great! (Score:1)
Batteries (Score:2)
Please, please, please make it illegal to manufacture or offer for sale any device into which a battery has been glued.
Single issue vote from me. e-waste ain't no laughin' matter, yo.
Sounds a great idea... (Score:2)
... there is so much legislation that needs to be repaired.