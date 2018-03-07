Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


California Becomes 18th State To Consider Right To Repair Legislation

Posted by BeauHD
Jason Koebler shares a report from Motherboard: The right to repair battle has come to Silicon Valley's home state: Wednesday, a state assembly member announced that California would become the 18th state in the country to consider legislation that would make it easier to repair your electronics. "The Right to Repair Act will provide consumers with the freedom to have their electronic products and appliances fixed by a repair shop or service provider of their choice, a practice that was taken for granted a generation ago but is now becoming increasingly rare in a world of planned obsolescence," Susan Talamantes Engman, a Democrat from Stockton who introduced the bill, said in a statement. The announcement had been rumored for about a week but became official Wednesday. The bill would require electronics manufacturers to make repair guides and repair parts available to the public and independent repair professionals and would also would make diagnostic software and tools that are available to authorized and first-party repair technicians available to independent companies.

  • can they repair their state first? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 07, 2018 @07:56PM (#56224819)

    seriously they live in a state that is fucked up beyond belief, try repairing that first imo

    • California is a lovely place to live outside of LA and Silicon Valley. Plenty of nice places that aren't out in the desert. High (progressive) income tax + low (regressive) real estate taxes are actually a good thing.

      And as goes CA, goes the country -- hope this one passes.

      • In general I agree with you, but the problem is that anywhere in the USA is a shitty place to live in comparison to most Western Democracies if you are poor.

    • ...and would also would make diagnostic software and tools that are available to authorized and first-party repair technicians available to independent companies.

      Can't have mere users having diagnostic tools... they might find that they can repair the thing without paying a repair technician.

      • It'll end up costing more for the cable to connect to it than it would cost to replace the unit.

  • ... order some parts to fix my AR-15? The full auto mode is inoperative.

    • ... order some parts to fix my AR-15? The full auto mode is inoperative.

      Your AR-15 doesn't have a full auto mode.

      You can modify an AR-15 to be full auto, but it's tricky and probably won't work. The AR-15 tends to jam when fired at full-auto rates.

      Also, such modifications are illegal.

      What you *can* do is modify a liberal so that they know what they're talking about when it comes to guns.

      That's also tricky and probably won't work, but it's not illegal.

      • Your AR-15 doesn't have a full auto mode.

        You can modify an AR-15 to be full auto, but it's tricky and probably won't work. The AR-15 tends to jam when fired at full-auto rates.

        The "AR" in AR-15 stands for "The Actually Rifle 15" because any time someone gets some inconsequential fact wrong about it, 15 idiots will appear out of thin air to "actually,,," you with some boring nonsense about their stupid murder machine.

        Nobody really cares except other potential school shooters.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by nasch ( 598556 )

          If you're participating in a debate/conversation, you should care about facts.

          • If you're participating in a debate/conversation, you should care about facts.

            And if you're participating in a debate about preventing school kids from being shot up, you should care at least as much about the school kids as you do about whether someone is using the proper terminology for the killing appliance that was used to slaughter them.

  • Modern electronics is becoming impossible to repair, by its nature

    Replacing a BGA chip is not feasible with normal electronic tech tools

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dszd0g ( 127522 )
      I don't think this law requires them to sell replacement BGA chips. However, they generally sell the whole board to swap out. If it's not under warranty, for some electronics buying a replacement board is more expensive than buying a new one. I don't know if this law changes that.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sjames ( 1099 )

      Fortunately, most failures are the battery, the screen, or a broken connector. Those can be easy fixes if they're allowed to be.

  • no BS rule need as well.

    I have head that We can't give out full restore images as some people may mess and write the image to there hdd and not a SD card. That is from someone who works at (withheld) that makes (withheld) they said also said that it will make the about 1GB or more updates (more like full images packaged in a way that device can read from usb and will work on any (withheld) even the wrong one for your (withheld) as you just need an basic boot to load the right code for your device. They said

  • when you can't buy an OEM part or need to buy from distributor? Or when some stuff is only sold to certificated techs (that may have to pay a lot / follow rules that drive up costs to be on the list)

    In past apple sold parts for big $$ with an refund when the old part was sent back.

