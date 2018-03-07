Android P Drops Support For Nexus Phones, Pixel Tablet (theverge.com) 26
Google has launched the first developer preview of Android P, the company's new mobile operating system that brings new features and improvements over Android Oreo. Unfortunately, developers will only have a small set of blessed hardware to choose from with Android P: the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL. Google's Nexus smartphones and Pixel C tablet will not get Android P when it's fully released. The Verge reports: Eventually, Android P will ship on new phones from other manufacturers, along with the handful of handsets that third-parties bother to update, but there are a couple Android mainstays that won't get to enjoy this marvelous future: Google's Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P phones, and the oft-forgotten Pixel C tablet. As Ars Technica confirmed with Google, those devices won't be getting Android P when it's released fully. Also, as Android Police notes, there's no Developer Preview image for the Nexus Player, which came out in 2014, so it might be done getting updates as well. It's 2018, and we're beyond the two years of major OS update support these devices were promised, so this isn't hugely surprising. All three devices will continue to get monthly security updates through at least November of this year, but they'll remain stuck on Android 8.1 for an underlying OS as far as official Google updates go.
I was quite happy with my 32-bit iPhone 5 for five years until the App Store recently went 64-bit only. I was on the latest OS for those five years too. It did not feel sluggish at all to me. There were a few new features like ad block that worked only on 64-bit devices, but my old device was supported for a long time by Apple. Spending a little more every four to five years is better than buying cheap every two years IMHO.
Seriously. I bought my wife a Nexus 9 tablet (2015) and 5X phone (2016), with "now you're having the Google experience." (And a little under-my-breath "better you than me," but also with the understanding that at least it's pretty mainstream and "friendly" compared to how I do things. This was an attempt to provide a wife-friendly platform, dammit!)
.. holy fuck I can't believe I'm saying this .. Samsung.
You can't think of some OTHER unmentionable name she REALLY would have been better off with? One that actually does get support for years? One that is actually serious about security so you don't have to play sysadmin with your wife's devices?
Let's be frank: What point would there be, to upgrade your phone, except for the dying battery and the OS not getting security patches?
We have been at "good enough" for about a decade now.
And this is precisely, why open source and modular hardware are so important. They save you a shitload of money.
(A shitload is the official unit of measurement amounting to exactly 1.0 "iPhone X"s.)
Android users: OMG we don't get updates, it's a ploy to get us to buy new phones.
iPhone users: OMG our updates slow our devices, it's a ploy to get us to buy new phones.
All users: OMG {insert our favourite feature here} doesn't exist anymore.
All users: OMG {insert feature we never needed before} I need this now and can't get it!
Or "I was happy with this feature, and now they've added something that makes it unusable"
With the Android camera, originally you could use the panoramic photograph feature in combination with the zoom feature. You could be at the beach, zoom into a distant island, then use the panoramic mode to get a zoomed-in view of the island. Then you could see all the detail of the trees, mountains at your leisure. Now the zoom is snapped back to default and then you get to take the picture.
There are any Nexus 5X still running? (Score:2)
Mine sure won't need any OS upgrades anymore, since it can't even boot.
The fact that you can only use it when it's connected to a power outlet does limit its functionality somewhat, though.
So much for Android ... (Score:2, Insightful)
They've stopped supporting my Nexus tablet, and now my wife's Nexus phone.
And since I refuse to run a proprietary version of Android with someone's branded shit in it (looking at you, Samsung)
... then I'm afraid Android is pretty much dead to me. Because it comes down to proprietary and obsolete, or Nexus and obsolete.
