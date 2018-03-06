Modders Get Intel's Coffee Lake CPUs To Run On Incompatible Motherboards (pcgamer.com) 35
Paul Lilly reports via PC Gamer: It took some time and a whole lot of tweaking, but modders have finally figured out a way to get Intel's Coffee Lake processors running on older motherboards based on Intel's Z270 and Z170 chipsets. Even though Coffee Lake is pin compatible with older LGA 1151 motherboards, the official word from Intel is that the power requirements differ, and as such Coffee Lake only works in newer motherboards based on Intel's Z370 chipset. [T]here is a forum post on Overclock.net that outlines how it can be done. It is a fairly involved process and specific to ASRock motherboards, which the modders claim "have proven to work well" with the steps that are outlined. In short, getting a Coffee Lake processor to run in an older motherboard requires making tweaks to the CPU's microcode, the iGPU's UEFI GOP driver, and some Management Engine bootstraps. The modders were able to get a Core i3-8300 processor to boot in a couple of older boards, but not a Core i7-8700 chip. That is a higher core chip, of course -- six cores instead of four -- which seems to suggest that the power issue is related to driving higher core counts.
Kudos to the modders for making the i3 series even work; that's a pretty cool feat on a technical level.
But I've got a i7 8700K; and I can't really imagine even wanting to hack it into an older motherboard... under any circumstances.
Its sort of like figuring out how to install an american v8 into a Porsche 911. There's modders who do that... but I can't fathom why.
Uhh, AC being modded down for a correct answer to "I can't fathom why Porsche owners throw a non-Porsche V8 into it" is bullshit, oh ye idiots with mod points.
Porsche had to settle a lawsuit regarding their shit IMS bearings, and it settled in 2013.
Fuckwit mods.
why? (Score:2)
I know playing and hacking tech for fun is a thing. But really why even bother trying this?... Surely their are better projects to waste ones time on?
Getting Linux to run on a toaster is of questionable value when a Raspberry PI is so inexpensive, but people still want to do it.
It's called a hobby.
It’s not how I’d choose to spend my own free time; but if this is what they enjoy doing - then more power to them.
Because Intel lied about their processors and chipsets in order to force adoption of newer, expensive motherboards that you don't need. And these folks proved it.
Its a hobby.
It also shows up Intel as kind of being full of shit and intentionally going out their way to stop people simply doing a chip-swap upgrade to foist unnecessary MB upgrades. If you read the original discussion thread on the overclock forum, it appears intel has been a bit deceptive about pin outs in order to discourage people working this out.
>> "have proven to work well" with the steps that are outlined.
"Work well" implies that they patched meltdown and spectre, and that it's slow as crawl.
Intel processors, by defective design, cannot work well any more.
I think a couple of things will happen at Intel in the wake of this;
The engineers at intel are probably just saying "huh, neat" or "I told you so"
The lawyers will be checking they're not liable for a 'planned obsolescence' kind
