Google Lens Is Coming To All Android Phones Running Google Photos (theverge.com) 22
Google announced that Google Lens, a machine learning-powered image analyzer, will be rolling out to more Android devices and make an appearance on iOS. "This means users will be able to scan things through the app to receive information, like a dog's breed or a flower type," reports The Verge. Some phones will also be able to access Lens through the Google Assistant too, including flagships from Samsung, Huawei, LG, Motorola, Sony, and HMD / Nokia. "Google says Lens is rolling out in batches, so you might not get the update right away," reports The Verge.
So this means (Score:3)
That every picture taken goes up to their servers, gets analyzed and then the response is sent back?
Yeah a bit like Google Photos I suppose.
True.
"This picture appears to be a baby sitting in the bath naked. We have notified the police, please do not move from your present location."
Receiving Information (Score:2)
This means users will be able to scan things through the app to receive information, like a dog's breed or a flower type
Or a sheep. [twitter.com]
Do I want this? (Score:2)
Skynet now has eyes. (Score:1)
Google can use your CPU to do the data analysis and then send them the results. This is a massive neural network and the birth of mass computer vision, which is linked to every person on the planet.
It is a historic / global event.
audio ? (Score:2)
I'd like to identify bird calls. I'm new to SoCal and don't recognize the sounds of many birds here. If Google can't do it, do you know of any catalog of bird sounds? Gak. How would they be indexed? There's no way to index noises! Google is my only hope.
Google says that's not a bird you hear whistling, but that you have a deviated septum.
The first thing people will try (Score:2)
The first thing people will use this thing with will be dicks. Then boobs.
Spotted dick pics will be most often in Britain, while Sula nebouxii (Blue-footed booby) will be mostly from the eastern Pacific,
The internet being what it is... I'm too afraid to test your theory out.
Especially on the first one.
I can't speak for you; but I suspect most people don't have any trouble identifying either of those things - no Google assistance required.
XKCD (Score:2)
Obligatory XKCD: https://xkcd.com/1425/ [xkcd.com]