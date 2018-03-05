Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Oculus Rift Is Now the Most Popular VR Headset On Steam (venturebeat.com) 35

Posted by BeauHD from the neck-and-neck dept.
The Oculus Rift has overtaken the HTC Vive on the monthly Steam hardware survey for the first time since the launch of both headsets in early 2016. VentureBeat reports: The survey is entirely optional and scans a user's PC for various hardware components, including any VR headsets that may be connected. After a few months of catching up to Vive, the Rift was neck-and-neck with its rival in January's survey with 0.9 percent between the two. However, February saw Oculus step past HTC; Rift took 47.31 percent of the total hardware use, and Vive fell to 45.38 percent, leaving just under 2 percent between them. It's still a tight race, then, but this is the first time Rift has managed to surpass Vive. Again, this is in no way confirmation that the Oculus Rift has sold more units than the HTC Vive, as neither headset has had official sales figures released, but it's the best shot we've got at gauging the market share right now. Rift also took the "Most Popular Headset" space in Steam's individual listings for the second time ever.

  • Killer App (Score:3)

    by alvinrod ( 889928 ) on Monday March 05, 2018 @05:53PM (#56213111)
    I haven't followed the VR scene much, but is there actually a killer app for it yet? I know there were some impressive tech demos, but from what I've heard there aren't any games that offer a truly compelling VR experience to make buying now (as opposed to waiting for generation 2 or 3 hardware) for any reason beyond technology lust necessary.
    • No, there still isn't any killer app. It's still mostly just a novelty. While I don't have a VR headset, I work with several folks that do and they all say the same thing. There are definitely some cool games out there but nothing that screams "every gamer must go out and buy one of these things!". In fact, none of them use their headsets much anymore.

      • There are a couple things they're really fantastic for. I have a Rift and love using it for flight sims and racing games.

        I just wish there was a WWI sim with native VR support. It can sort-of be hacked into Rise of Flight, but there's no stereoscopy, so it's just a head-tracking flat display. Alas.

        On the other hand, if you're one of those people that likes using X Plane to fly a 747 from Chicago to LA, it wouldn't work. Wearing the headset that long would be a serious headache.

    • You said Killer App, and not Killer Game.
      My Killer App is Bigscreen. Best of all, it is free.
      Yes, Rift Core 2.0 has desktop support, but in all honesty, it SUCKS!!! I am hoping it gets better in the future, but if you want to use your desktop Bigscreen is where it is at right now.
      My main use for it is to use the computer at night without my kids being able to see the screen. This is so they can sleep, instead of getting the blue light from my monitors. Also watching YouTube on a big screen is really cool

    • Take a look at Moss.

      Also supposedly Resident Evil VR was really good but I've not tried it yet.

      PSVR Has some pretty large amount of Sony backing so it's moving the industry forward even if consumers are a little slow to adopt.

      • PSVR Has some pretty large amount of Sony backing...

        I really wish that were true. Sony's doing all sorts of stupid things here such as only bundling the Aimtroller with games (originally Farpoint, starting tomorrow Bravo Team) and not permitting it to be sold separately.

        And then there's performance... Even with a dedicated accelerated framebuffer/GPU for the PSVR drawing stereo images to its 1080p OLED display game publishers are still dumbing down titles for it. Elder Scrolls Skyrim is a perfect example of this: instead of updating their graphics engine the

    • I would say Subnautica [steampowered.com] is pretty close to a "must play" killer-app for VR. As in, the VR experience itself is incredibly compelling... swimming and piloting submersibles is a perfect fit for VR, and it's a gorgeous world to explore (and a fantastic game to boot).

      Unfortunately the VR has quite a few rough edges when it comes to the UI. Hopefully they will fix these, as with a bit of polish I wouldn't hesitate to call Subnautica the first VR gaming masterpiece.

      Elite Dangerous is also decent if you're into it

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rikkards ( 98006 )

        Subnautica was what made me go out and get a Vive. I was willing to upgrade the video card but it runs fine on my 1050Ti.
        I don't use the wands though. I do mouse and keyboard and have vision pointer (or whatever they call it) enabled.

        I did try Minecraft and Half Life 2 and both I could see right away I wouldn't be able to play long with how they run right now.

      • I would say Subnautica [steampowered.com] is pretty close to a "must play" killer-app for VR.

        Agreed.

    • Not sure if they qualify as "Killer App", but there are some fully-featured games out by now that are well beyond the "tech demo" stage and are a blast to play. Some examples for the most high-quality games out there are:
      House of the Dying Sun, GORN, The Lab, Raw Data, Rez Infinite, Space Pirate Trainer, Vanishing Realms, Waltz of the Wizard.

      Then there is Google Earth VR, which could be a killer app, if you're into exploring the world Google Earth-style, in VR. I frequently find myself using it to check out

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by iamacat ( 583406 )

      There is plenty of real fun stuff now - "I expect you will die", "The climb", both episodes of "The Gallery", Obduction, Google Earth... Beyond immersive effect, big world games make more sense in VR as you intuitively grasp directions rather than having to keep track of rooms and various entrances.

    • The killer app for VR seems to be being a plot device in SciFi stories. Don't need the latest hardware for that though.

      Confession: I'm a little disappointed it hasn't become more than that yet.

    • I bought mine just for racing in iRacing. I've had a triple-monitor 6036x1080 setup for years now. After using the Rift for the first time in a race there was no going back. Resolution is worse. FOV is worse. But depth perception makes them irrelevant.

    • is there actually a killer app for it yet?

      Yes, Google Earth VR.
      It turns a city into a LegoLand-like model that you can walk around in like a giant.
      Unfortunately you can't squash people and cars like bugs or leave giant footprints behind.

  • Most popular? (Score:3)

    by OneHundredAndTen ( 1523865 ) on Monday March 05, 2018 @05:58PM (#56213161)
    Or perhaps "least unpopular"? I mean, how many people are using these devices?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      looks like 851k total. http://steamspy.com/app/250820

    • It's not so much how many people use them but how many people buy them now. The latter determines if it's a passing fad.

  • They've really discounted the thing of late, plus their controllers are quite good (apparently). I wouldn't say the price is reasonable but it did drop in to a range that only partially wealthy enthusiasts could try.

    • I have just bought a Samsung Gear VR which has Oculus on the side for 10 of my local dollars.
      I am pretty sure they're struggling to give them away.

      • I really recommend you get that milk player program and check out some VR porn, it's certainly an experience.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by elcor ( 4519045 )
      for $399 you get a very good headset, yes very good hand controllers with solid tracking if you face the 2 eyes, plus you get a fun game roborecall and if you are into art you get quill and medium. Medium itself is a very good voxel sculptor. I don't like being in VR but the last bit was enough to have me buy one and I don't regret it a bit.

  • And Grover is the toughest muppet...

  • I wonder if people running a GearVR (or even cheap cardboard), and running a VR tool such as Vridge/Riftcat come up as in those STEAM tech specs, and if it's enough to skew the results? You may laugh, but GearVR is the gateway drug that will push VR forward. Don't think it's just a cheap "Cardboard" knock-off. It's got oculus positional electronics in it, and coupled with a new Galaxy/Note, you actually get a HIGHER resolution than an HTC Vive or Rift. Sure, it's missing positional head-tracking and roo

