Oculus Rift Is Now the Most Popular VR Headset On Steam

The Oculus Rift has overtaken the HTC Vive on the monthly Steam hardware survey for the first time since the launch of both headsets in early 2016. VentureBeat reports: The survey is entirely optional and scans a user's PC for various hardware components, including any VR headsets that may be connected. After a few months of catching up to Vive, the Rift was neck-and-neck with its rival in January's survey with 0.9 percent between the two. However, February saw Oculus step past HTC; Rift took 47.31 percent of the total hardware use, and Vive fell to 45.38 percent, leaving just under 2 percent between them. It's still a tight race, then, but this is the first time Rift has managed to surpass Vive. Again, this is in no way confirmation that the Oculus Rift has sold more units than the HTC Vive, as neither headset has had official sales figures released, but it's the best shot we've got at gauging the market share right now. Rift also took the "Most Popular Headset" space in Steam's individual listings for the second time ever.
I've tried both of those as well as the PSVR. For both comfort and market share, Sony's headset is miles ahead of the Rift and the Vive.
As an indicator of whether VR is going to be around in the future or considered a fad, PSVR and the share of VR games sold for PS4 is one to watch
Killer App (Score:4, Interesting)
There are a couple things they're really fantastic for. I have a Rift and love using it for flight sims and racing games.
I just wish there was a WWI sim with native VR support. It can sort-of be hacked into Rise of Flight, but there's no stereoscopy, so it's just a head-tracking flat display. Alas.
On the other hand, if you're one of those people that likes using X Plane to fly a 747 from Chicago to LA, it wouldn't work. Wearing the headset that long would be a serious headache.
Elite: Dangerous is one of the best VR games.
Bigscreen (Score:2)
My Killer App is Bigscreen. Best of all, it is free.
Yes, Rift Core 2.0 has desktop support, but in all honesty, it SUCKS!!! I am hoping it gets better in the future, but if you want to use your desktop Bigscreen is where it is at right now.
My main use for it is to use the computer at night without my kids being able to see the screen. This is so they can sleep, instead of getting the blue light from my monitors. Also watching YouTube on a big screen is really cool
PSVR is getting there (Score:2)
Take a look at Moss.
Also supposedly Resident Evil VR was really good but I've not tried it yet.
PSVR Has some pretty large amount of Sony backing so it's moving the industry forward even if consumers are a little slow to adopt.
PSVR Has some pretty large amount of Sony backing...
I really wish that were true. Sony's doing all sorts of stupid things here such as only bundling the Aimtroller with games (originally Farpoint, starting tomorrow Bravo Team) and not permitting it to be sold separately.
And then there's performance... Even with a dedicated accelerated framebuffer/GPU for the PSVR drawing stereo images to its 1080p OLED display game publishers are still dumbing down titles for it. Elder Scrolls Skyrim is a perfect example of this: instead of updating their graphics engine the
Subnautica (Score:3)
I would say Subnautica [steampowered.com] is pretty close to a "must play" killer-app for VR. As in, the VR experience itself is incredibly compelling... swimming and piloting submersibles is a perfect fit for VR, and it's a gorgeous world to explore (and a fantastic game to boot).
Unfortunately the VR has quite a few rough edges when it comes to the UI. Hopefully they will fix these, as with a bit of polish I wouldn't hesitate to call Subnautica the first VR gaming masterpiece.
Elite Dangerous is also decent if you're into it
Subnautica was what made me go out and get a Vive. I was willing to upgrade the video card but it runs fine on my 1050Ti.
I don't use the wands though. I do mouse and keyboard and have vision pointer (or whatever they call it) enabled.
I did try Minecraft and Half Life 2 and both I could see right away I wouldn't be able to play long with how they run right now.
I would say Subnautica [steampowered.com] is pretty close to a "must play" killer-app for VR.
Agreed.
Not sure if they qualify as "Killer App", but there are some fully-featured games out by now that are well beyond the "tech demo" stage and are a blast to play. Some examples for the most high-quality games out there are:
House of the Dying Sun, GORN, The Lab, Raw Data, Rez Infinite, Space Pirate Trainer, Vanishing Realms, Waltz of the Wizard.
Then there is Google Earth VR, which could be a killer app, if you're into exploring the world Google Earth-style, in VR. I frequently find myself using it to check out
There is plenty of real fun stuff now - "I expect you will die", "The climb", both episodes of "The Gallery", Obduction, Google Earth... Beyond immersive effect, big world games make more sense in VR as you intuitively grasp directions rather than having to keep track of rooms and various entrances.
The killer app for VR seems to be being a plot device in SciFi stories. Don't need the latest hardware for that though.
Confession: I'm a little disappointed it hasn't become more than that yet.
I bought mine just for racing in iRacing. I've had a triple-monitor 6036x1080 setup for years now. After using the Rift for the first time in a race there was no going back. Resolution is worse. FOV is worse. But depth perception makes them irrelevant.
is there actually a killer app for it yet?
Yes, Google Earth VR.
It turns a city into a LegoLand-like model that you can walk around in like a giant.
Unfortunately you can't squash people and cars like bugs or leave giant footprints behind.
No killer app, and I'm not so sure about a generation 2 or 3. Without game developers getting behind it, VR is going to have a hard time getting anywhere. The problem is that it takes a lot of work to make a game do 3D properly, and most don't seem to want to invest.
For now it is looking similar to the 3D gaming from a few years ago. That tech never matured and quietly died.
I love to play games on my 3D tv, but it usually takes me a whole evening to configure just one game right. Same thing with many games
Most popular? (Score:3)
looks like 851k total. http://steamspy.com/app/250820
it's so 2017 (Score:3)
It's not so much how many people use them but how many people buy them now. The latter determines if it's a passing fad.
Huge price drops,finally shipped their controller (Score:3)
They've really discounted the thing of late, plus their controllers are quite good (apparently). I wouldn't say the price is reasonable but it did drop in to a range that only partially wealthy enthusiasts could try.
I am pretty sure they're struggling to give them away.
I really recommend you get that milk player program and check out some VR porn, it's certainly an experience.
Most popular VR headset on Steam... (Score:2)
And Grover is the toughest muppet...
Video Cards (Score:1)
with all the mining where the fudge are we supposed to get the video cards to run VR?
