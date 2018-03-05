Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Google Fiber Is a Faint Echo of the Disruption We Were Promised

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: Some eight years on and Google Fiber's ambitions are just a pale echo of the disruptive potential originally proclaimed by the company. While Google Fiber did make some impressive early headway in cities like Austin, the company ran into numerous deployment headaches. Fearing competition, incumbent ISPs like AT&T and Comcast began a concerted effort to block the company's access to essential utility poles, even going so far as to file lawsuits against cities like Nashville that tried to expedite the process. Even in launched markets, customer uptake wasn't quite what executives were expecting. Estimates peg Google Fiber TV subscribers at fewer than 100,000, thanks in large part to the cord cutting mindset embraced by early adopters. Broadband subscriber tallies (estimated as at least 500,000) were notably better, but still off from early company projections. Even without anti-competitive roadblocks, progress was slow. Digging up city streets and burying fiber was already a time-consuming and expensive process. And while Google has tried to accelerate these deployments via something called "microtrenching" (machines that bury fiber an inch below roadways), broadband deployment remains a rough business. It's a business made all the rougher by state and local regulators and lawmakers who've been in the pockets of entrenched providers like Comcast for the better part of a generation.

  • Dergulation? (Score:3)

    by JBMcB ( 73720 ) on Monday March 05, 2018 @08:44AM (#56209775)

    But relaxing the existing rules to allow competition would be DE-REGULATION! Nobody wants that, right? It's not like regulatory capture is often used to stifle competition by existing markets or anything.

    • How foolish of you. The solution is obviously MORE regulation.

    • But relaxing the existing rules to allow competition would be DE-REGULATION! Nobody wants that, right? It's not like regulatory capture is often used to stifle competition by existing markets or anything.

      Since de-regulation will never happen, I don't want to hear the US bitching anymore about their shitty broadband capability vs. the rest of the world.

      When corrupt lawmakers support the Broadband Mafia at the highest levels, we get what we fucking deserve.

    • But relaxing the existing rules to allow competition would be DE-REGULATION! Nobody wants that, right?

      The only truly stupid people are the proponents of regulation and the proponents of de-regulation. What regulation is or isn't applied needs to be assessed on very specific cases. But you're never going to get that kind of critical though applied to anything in the Un-united States of Red vs Blue

      by bigpat ( 158134 )

      But relaxing the existing rules to allow competition would be DE-REGULATION! Nobody wants that, right? It's not like regulatory capture is often used to stifle competition by existing markets or anything.

      "deregulation" is a meaningless buzz word which can distract from both the real important public interests being pursued with regulation and the real downsides that bad regulation can bring to the free market without meeting those legitimate public interest goals.

      I look at it as either good regulation that promotes competition and lowers barriers to entry while efficiently ensuring some public interest in health, safety or ensuring a level playing field in the free market.

      Or bad regulations that unnecessari

  • Yeah, how did "Don't be evil" work out for you?

    • oh it's not that. google just underestimated, again, how hard it can be to break into an industry with players deeply entrenched in all levels of government. they just kind of gave up, but you can't really blame them. big as they are, they are just one company against the several giants.

  • That’s what happens when you rely on a company that always half-asses things and due to its manic ADD it gets bored easily. They were never going to put in the full effort needed to take on Verizon, AT&T or Comcast.

      by pr0t0 ( 216378 )

      I believe this is true, and what happens when you allow a bunch of 20-somethings attempt to bring products to market. While it's possible they are reasonably intelligent, they lack vision, drive, wisdom, and long-term focus. Google isn't too bad at developing technologies, but they are utterly abysmal at delivering those technologies to consumers.

      It's an ethos that appears to driven by the Silicon Valley mentality of constantly throwing things at the wall. I recently heard that no one in the valley takes yo

      • As opposed to all the boomers in charge of all the legacy, monolithic companies that are raping the planet and your wallet all in the name of the next bonus check for the god emperor CEOs? There's nothing wrong with young people, you're just a Luddite.

        • Well, they had vision and drive! They should get something for their hard work. Stop complaining and start paying back your $150,000 of tuition, petunia.

          Phew, I can't believe I just used up all my sarcasm and snark for one day in just 3 sentences. Everybody ok?

    • Yeah, it's not that Google failed... it's that they didn't really try all that hard to begin with. They basically rolled out 4 or 5 test markets, realized that "Gee, this broadband stuff is hard!", and then took their ball and went home.

      We really need municipalities to try harder at rolling out faster broadband, since they are more vested in it's overall success.

      • We really need municipalities to try harder at rolling out faster broadband, since they are more vested in it's overall success.

        There are plenty of municipalities that would love to. That's why the incumbent ISPs have gone to state legislatures to ban municipal broadband.

    • It's not just that Google is manic. Google isn't big enough to be a national telecom.

      I've been saying it since they announced this shit, and I'll say it again: You need TRillions to be a national telecom, not billions. The existing infrastructure, the rights to it, the bribed officials at every level, and the existing laws that grant actual monopolies to existing ISPs are way more than Google has the ability to take on.

      If you try to put up an actual fight, the existing telecoms will lower price just enou

  • If it's google, and too good to be true, it probably is.

    Don't ever trust them to do anything but try to monetize you and your data/

    If you buy hardware, expect it to die, with little or no updates, and no extended support.

    If you allow them to become your Internet provider, prepare to be disappointed.

      by swb ( 14022 )

      I suppose the rule to follow is that Google's primary business is advertising, everything else is just about enabling advertising somehow and may not be persistent.

      I'm not exactly what Google's actual motivation was for fiber. Did they have some plan to sniff traffic to feed to their advertising platform somehow?

      I think there's a lot of projection on the part of people who think they were only in it to compete with traditional broadband providers because you know, more bandwidth for end users helps Google,

  • "broadband deployment remains a rough business. It's a business made all the rougher by state and local regulators and lawmakers who've been in the pockets of entrenched providers like Comcast for the better part of a generation.

    Well, the last part of that statement almost summed up the real issue; "been in the pockets of entrenched providers" is the PC-friendly way of saying that fucking greed and corruption have destroyed competition.

    If Google can't succeed, don't think for a fucking second ANY lesser company stands a chance. Not until the Broadband Mafia is deregulated.

    • What are these regulations you talk about? What regulations apply to ISP's today in the US?
  • Google Is a Faint Echo of the Disruption We Were Promised

    There! now you got it more correctly. You are welcome.

  • At least all of us hopeful early adopters in the Research Triangle got cool T-shirts. Still waiting for Google Fiber.
  • It's gotten the entrenched providers to upgrade their systems across the country. In Dallas, I have no option for Google Fiber, but have 70 mb/s speeds from Spectrum.
  • I've had Time-Warner and AT&T internet service, and Google Fiber is easily the best in terms of speed, uptime, and, importantly, customer service and the customer-facing website that you use to configure the service. As others have stated, Google Fiber has forced the other players in the area (Time-Warner, AT&T, and Grande) to lower their prices and improve their offerings. I've had Google Fiber gigabit Internet now for a couple of years and I haven't contacted tech support even once. So, yeah, Go

  • People still don't get... (Score:4, Informative)

    by XSportSeeker ( 4641865 ) on Monday March 05, 2018 @10:37AM (#56210255)

    ...how much of the US was pretty much given on a silver plate to the current ISP monopolies, and how much ISPs are still paying politicians for things to remain that way... it's just sad.
    For anyone thinking this is Google's fault, you really need to search around and read articles that explains it from the company's side.

    To put it very simply, it was taxpayer money that paid the entire infrastructure to handle the Internet, rights to it was haphazardly given up to ISPs, now everytime Google needs to pass fiber through existing infrastructure (which sometimes is the only way), it needs to gently ask permission to the likes of AT&T and Comcast to do so, which of course will do everything not to let them, including suing Google when the local government tries to expedite the whole thing.

    Google Fiber failed because the government gave US infrastructure on a silver platter to existing ISP monopolies. That's why. It's the same reason why the FCC is working the way it is right now. You guys have an effective telecommunications mafia up there and it's gonna stay that way.

    It's why Google caved in and started working on the next high speed transmission technology instead of wasting time and money in something that won't work out. Don't take it from me though, just search around for the information.

  • Google has tried to accelerate these deployments via something called "microtrenching" (machines that bury fiber an inch below roadways)

    I don't know how roads are in the U.S.A. but if you try to bury anything only one inch below roadways in Canada, you can kiss whatever you buried goodbye, it will only last a few months.

    • In much of the US, we can bury shallow. Heck, most homes around here (Ventura County) are just slab with 12" footers. Not having frost-lines (those are up in the mountains around us) means things stay pretty safe underground. Unless there's an earthquake, but then any depth at all doesn't protect you buy simply makes it more expensive to repair/replace (have to dig deeper). That's the benefit we have compared to our Neighbors to the North: no permafrost! :)

    • The cable company told the city that they had buried all their wires 12" deep. I cut their cable at 4" deep with my shovel in my backyard.

  • I'm posting this through my $60 100Mb/100Mb AT&T fiber connection from my small town. Should we not credit Google Fiber for rattling the cages of the giants ISPs through competition threat to get them to move forward on products like these? I do.

  • I work in Nashville... (Score:4, Informative)

    by MetricT ( 128876 ) on Monday March 05, 2018 @11:56AM (#56210737)

    The city is largely bending over backwards to try to help Google Fiber. The problem is our state legislature, which is flaming red and never misses an opportunity to fellate AT&T for more bribes, sorry, "campaign contributions". Our legislature has never seen a broadband bill favoring AT&T that they didn't like, nor a broadband bill helping Google or municipalities/utilities that they wouldn't go out of their way to squash.

    The people living in cities are being held political hostage by the people in rural areas who voted (R) without thinking. I'd imagine Kansas is in a similar predicament.

  • Pretty much everything is a "try".

    And past some arbitrary point, they just stop trying...

  • There is no Google Fiber offering where I live, but just the thought of them persuading a city 130 miles away forced local ISPs to step up their game. I'm now on symetrical gigabit fiber from CenturyLink because of what Google pushed. Google wasn't about overtaking ISPs nation wide, they were all about showing that gigiabit internet could be provided and still profitable. They succeeded in this, and forced the hands of ISPs who were lying all along about the cost of doing business. Overall, they did indeed

  • If Google wants to drive the adoption of high speed fiber Internet then why don't they develop an application that requires it? You don't need gigabit speeds to stream Netflix.

    I guess chasing away all the people who were actually developing products in favor of SJWs is beginning to backfire.

