Google Fiber Is a Faint Echo of the Disruption We Were Promised (vice.com) 131
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: Some eight years on and Google Fiber's ambitions are just a pale echo of the disruptive potential originally proclaimed by the company. While Google Fiber did make some impressive early headway in cities like Austin, the company ran into numerous deployment headaches. Fearing competition, incumbent ISPs like AT&T and Comcast began a concerted effort to block the company's access to essential utility poles, even going so far as to file lawsuits against cities like Nashville that tried to expedite the process. Even in launched markets, customer uptake wasn't quite what executives were expecting. Estimates peg Google Fiber TV subscribers at fewer than 100,000, thanks in large part to the cord cutting mindset embraced by early adopters. Broadband subscriber tallies (estimated as at least 500,000) were notably better, but still off from early company projections. Even without anti-competitive roadblocks, progress was slow. Digging up city streets and burying fiber was already a time-consuming and expensive process. And while Google has tried to accelerate these deployments via something called "microtrenching" (machines that bury fiber an inch below roadways), broadband deployment remains a rough business. It's a business made all the rougher by state and local regulators and lawmakers who've been in the pockets of entrenched providers like Comcast for the better part of a generation.
Well, that's how we would like to see it...
Yeah, we've not been that in years now.. Sadly.
Why should they. They have their little monopolies. So they are kings of their empires. Better off giving crappy products, but crappy in a different way so you can show how you are better then the competition, compared to everyone being equal and high quality, where you are just competing on price alone.
Why should they. They have their little monopolies. So they are kings of their empires. Better off giving crappy products, but crappy in a different way so you can show how you are better then the competition, compared to everyone being equal and high quality, where you are just competing on price alone.
And that, ladies and gentlemen, is why we need to enact legislation rendering internet access essential infrastructure and mandating a 5- to 10-year transition period between private and public ownership. Too bad we're going in the wrong direction with that - we're already ceding things that are and should be public, (schools, prisons, healthcare, etc.), to private ownership and control.
Privatization works when there is competition and choice on the individual level. Issues where if a company fails, then we don't need someone to rush up and give them a helping hand, because there is no alternatives for their services.
If I don't like my ISP, I should have appropriate substitutions to choose from. If I don't then it should be a well regulated industry, where I as a consumer have a place to express my feelings towards the service, Even if it means talking to my elected official.
The problem is, many of don't have that level of choice with their ISP, or anywhere near that. If we all did, we'd all be bitchin' about how much we had to pay for our paltry 500Mbps download speeds. So we should give them a choice. We give them a reasonable timeframe to surrender their de facto monopolies (both ISPs and the relevant government officials) or they get to spend 5-10 in prison. We present it as a win-win for them. "Hey look, we're being agreeable here. We've decided not to just kill you, yet.
If I don't like my ISP, I should have appropriate substitutions to choose from. If I don't then it should be a well regulated industry, where I as a consumer have a place to express my feelings towards the service, Even if it means talking to my elected official.
Your elected representatives, at least the ones who take 'campaign contributions' from the big boys will tell you "You have plenty of competition. Look, you have Comcast cable. Or AT&T u-verse. Or Verizon cell service, because a cell phone connection is totally like home Internet broadband. They're totally the same. So you have T-Mobile and Sprint and all these other carriers. Oh, and look, we found an ISP willing to do some sort of over-the-air point to point thing to your location -- TOTALLY the same
Healthcare has been mostly private ownership and control for most of our history. Nothing was ceded to them.
Right. CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Security, no I don't know where the other 'M' went to) is private. For very unusual definitions of the word.
Why can't we all just get along and all the companies get together to combine their funds to roll out 1 super fibre connection to every home etc between them then sell access to it that way they all get a cut.
We basically had that for a while when ILECs were forced to allow other DSL providers to colocate their equipment at the telco Central Office and resell the underlying line as DSL. Ultimately, the market collapse, however.
Broadband access with different technologies seems fine, but if we're going to re-roll fiber everywhere it probably means a massive government ownership of the lines. That said, the availability of "good enough" broadband over wireless technologies in a large chunk of the US changes some o
too bad the cost of deployment is more than years of revenue you will get.
That would seem to be the best argument, but the story says that even in those densely populated cities Google Fiber only has a half million subscribers.
Maybe going to the remote towns across the midwest would give better return after all.
The answer to those rural areas is 600MHZ [phonescoop.com] or Band 71 wireless service. This requires some cooperation between providers and those previous users who are abandoning [spectrumgateway.com] the bands.
NYC will not get a realistic Band 71 deployment until WRNN-TV abandons the band, and now they plan to move in 2023, though that is not easily independently confirmed.
Rural areas are much more difficult. Small governments (Where the mayor also works in an auto garage) who cave in towards the might of a big business and cannot deal with the lawyers from these big companies.
Re:Google doomed because of Google, nothing more (Score:4, Interesting)
I actually think, in a different way, this is why Google Fiber failed. I believe entrenched telecom interest ended up influencing (effectively controlling) Google from the board & investor perspective, and (with help) forced the creation of Alphabet. That effectively broke up Google allowing investors to have an ala-carte platter of knobs to turn, whereas when Google was monolithic they didn't get to have that level of insight or control. It isn't hard to win investor support on the idea that Google Fiber is a bad short term investment (it's a fact!), and with the facts exposed more clearly as they are now, that put a nail in the coffin.
If you look at how Google bifurcated, its more difficult now for the cash cow (Google) to provided the nearly unlimited funding Google Fiber would take to deploy. There's no question that down the road, Google Fiber would become hugely profitable... but that wasn't allowed to happen and there will be no competition for AT&T/Comcast/etc. I'm not sure Google wanted to have all these shell companies, it just became the political fallout of them having tried to take on a number of really big enemies, and those enemies fighting back hard.
Re: Google doomed because of Google, nothing more (Score:3)
Spot on. Google tipped thier hand by publicly declaring that they wanted to make internet and phone service universal and free. They met the enemy
I'm not interested in Google's definition of "free", i.e. censored.
Um...my other options are Time Warner and AT&T. If you think Google is evil, you really haven't looked into those two.
Um...my other options are Time Warner and AT&T. If you think Google is evil, you really haven't looked into those two.
THIS
The topic is how evil the companies are. Not what their service is like.
My service has improved drastically since the transition
They fuck up DNS resolution every other day. Some genius decided that they would shut off their name servers every so often. Probably in an attempt to force people to not hard-code their name servers. Problem is said genius failed to account for the length of DHCP leases when calculating that shutdown schedule. So every other day, DNS resolution breaks until the router fetches a new DHCP lease.
Dergulation? (Score:3)
But relaxing the existing rules to allow competition would be DE-REGULATION! Nobody wants that, right? It's not like regulatory capture is often used to stifle competition by existing markets or anything.
Counterpoint: The Airline Deregulation Act [wikipedia.org] of 1978. Air fares have fallen, there are dozens more options for consumers, and competition keeps things generally lower cost and more flexible. More people are flying for less money.
As far as Standard Oil - that wasn't "deregulation" that hurt, it was a monopoly acting like a monopoly. Deregulation has NOTHING to do with Standard Oil, it was a Government-ordered break of a monopoly [wikipedia.org], nothing else.
In fact, Standard Oil was already losing market share to its competition when it was busted up. They peaked in 1879 when they were refining 90 per cent of US oil, after starting up in 1870 with just 4 per cent. During that time, the consumer price of kerosene dropped from 26 cents to 8 cents a gallon. Pretty good customer service for a supposedly evil monopolist.
The UK model (Score:2)
The wires in the ground are mostly owned by the former Telecoms monopoly, but it has to allow ISPs to have boxes in its exchanges, as well as having to allow access to the network. The result is many ISPs competing effectively on price and service.
It's more of Shelbyville idea.
But relaxing the existing rules to allow competition would be DE-REGULATION! Nobody wants that, right? It's not like regulatory capture is often used to stifle competition by existing markets or anything.
Since de-regulation will never happen, I don't want to hear the US bitching anymore about their shitty broadband capability vs. the rest of the world.
When corrupt lawmakers support the Broadband Mafia at the highest levels, we get what we fucking deserve.
Almost all regional monopolies ended in the 1990s and 2000s. Most of them were originally granted with a time limit. Do you even live in the US?
Oh wait...you believe legal monopolies are the cause of there being no competition in broadband. Clearly you do live in the US and used our lovely education system.
Here you go [consumerist.com]. Government (local, in most of these cases) granted monopolies. You get a choice of one provider. Remove the local monopoly grant and you'd find lower prices and more services. The problem in most of the US is the local Government granted monopoly.
Here in Ventura, CA you can have either Cox or Spectrum - depending upon where you live. Verizon is available in some neighborhoods, AT&T in the others. It's all sliced-and-diced up and maintained that way by the cable companies who work with
Government (local, in most of these cases) granted monopolies
Wrong. They have a monopoly. It is not a government-granted monopoly. Just like Standard Oil had a monopoly without the government granting them their monopoly.
They currently have a monopoly because long ago they did have a government-granted monopoly. That government-granted monopoly expired, and now they use the power of incumbency to maintain their monopoly.
Anyone else can already roll out competing service. If the country was actually covered by government-granted monopolies, it would be illegal fo
This is a lie. It is not illegal.
Educate yourself [wired.com]. Local governments almost always grant exclusive monopolies to providers in exchange for fat paybacks - either increased tax revenues, big political donations, or often both. If you just bothered to RTFA, you would have learned that often Google was prevented from using PUBLIC poles via Government-granted monopolies to existing carriers.
Deregulation will allow others to compete with comcast and verizon and provide better, cheaper service.
Did you even glance at TFSummary?
Google, with giant piles of cash, could not roll out competitive service. They do this by doing things like delaying moving their equipment so that Google can't roll out new wires. "Oh...You need us to move our cables on the power company's poles so you can compete with us? Ok....We'll get right on that. Honest!!".
That's why TFSummary brings up Nashville. One touch make ready would have allowed competitors to actually roll out service because the incumbent ISPs couldn't
But relaxing the existing rules to allow competition would be DE-REGULATION! Nobody wants that, right?
The only truly stupid people are the proponents of regulation and the proponents of de-regulation. What regulation is or isn't applied needs to be assessed on very specific cases. But you're never going to get that kind of critical though applied to anything in the Un-united States of Red vs Blue
But relaxing the existing rules to allow competition would be DE-REGULATION! Nobody wants that, right? It's not like regulatory capture is often used to stifle competition by existing markets or anything.
"deregulation" is a meaningless buzz word which can distract from both the real important public interests being pursued with regulation and the real downsides that bad regulation can bring to the free market without meeting those legitimate public interest goals.
I look at it as either good regulation that promotes competition and lowers barriers to entry while efficiently ensuring some public interest in health, safety or ensuring a level playing field in the free market.
Google (Score:2)
oh it's not that. google just underestimated, again, how hard it can be to break into an industry with players deeply entrenched in all levels of government. they just kind of gave up, but you can't really blame them. big as they are, they are just one company against the several giants.
Google gets bored too easily. (Score:2)
That’s what happens when you rely on a company that always half-asses things and due to its manic ADD it gets bored easily. They were never going to put in the full effort needed to take on Verizon, AT&T or Comcast.
Re: (Score:3)
I believe this is true, and what happens when you allow a bunch of 20-somethings attempt to bring products to market. While it's possible they are reasonably intelligent, they lack vision, drive, wisdom, and long-term focus. Google isn't too bad at developing technologies, but they are utterly abysmal at delivering those technologies to consumers.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, they had vision and drive! They should get something for their hard work. Stop complaining and start paying back your $150,000 of tuition, petunia.
Phew, I can't believe I just used up all my sarcasm and snark for one day in just 3 sentences. Everybody ok?
You can’t “breed in some competition” when your effort is half-assed like Google’s. The big players knew they could just ride things out until Google got bored.
Yeah, it's not that Google failed... it's that they didn't really try all that hard to begin with. They basically rolled out 4 or 5 test markets, realized that "Gee, this broadband stuff is hard!", and then took their ball and went home.
We really need municipalities to try harder at rolling out faster broadband, since they are more vested in it's overall success.
We really need municipalities to try harder at rolling out faster broadband, since they are more vested in it's overall success.
There are plenty of municipalities that would love to. That's why the incumbent ISPs have gone to state legislatures to ban municipal broadband.
It's not just that Google is manic. Google isn't big enough to be a national telecom.
I've been saying it since they announced this shit, and I'll say it again: You need TRillions to be a national telecom, not billions. The existing infrastructure, the rights to it, the bribed officials at every level, and the existing laws that grant actual monopolies to existing ISPs are way more than Google has the ability to take on.
Here's a good rule to follow, (Score:2)
If it's google, and too good to be true, it probably is.
Don't ever trust them to do anything but try to monetize you and your data/
If you buy hardware, expect it to die, with little or no updates, and no extended support.
If you allow them to become your Internet provider, prepare to be disappointed.
I suppose the rule to follow is that Google's primary business is advertising, everything else is just about enabling advertising somehow and may not be persistent.
I'm not exactly what Google's actual motivation was for fiber. Did they have some plan to sniff traffic to feed to their advertising platform somehow?
The Broadband Mafia (Score:1)
"broadband deployment remains a rough business. It's a business made all the rougher by state and local regulators and lawmakers who've been in the pockets of entrenched providers like Comcast for the better part of a generation.
Well, the last part of that statement almost summed up the real issue; "been in the pockets of entrenched providers" is the PC-friendly way of saying that fucking greed and corruption have destroyed competition.
If Google can't succeed, don't think for a fucking second ANY lesser company stands a chance. Not until the Broadband Mafia is deregulated.
Re: The Broadband Mafia (Score:2)
In the majority of the US, the entrenched telecoms have been given government mandated regional monopolies by buying off politicians.
This is actually false.
Monopolies were originally granted in order to get someone to offer service. Most of those those monopolies were granted with a time limit. That time limit has expired in the vast majority of the US.
Competition is not being stifled by legal monopolies. It is being stifled by the incumbent ISPs legally and physically getting in the way of competitors. That's why Nashville is in TFSummary - one touch make ready was an attempt to get the incumbents to stop physically blocking competi
In the majority of the US, the entrenched telecoms have been given government mandated regional monopolies by buying off politicians.
This is actually false.
Monopolies were originally granted in order to get someone to offer service. Most of those those monopolies were granted with a time limit. That time limit has expired in the vast majority of the US.
Competition is not being stifled by legal monopolies. It is being stifled by the incumbent ISPs legally and physically getting in the way of competitors. That's why Nashville is in TFSummary - one touch make ready was an attempt to get the incumbents to stop physically blocking competitors. Also, incumbent ISPs have gotten several state legislatures to ban municipal broadband.
Oh, it's actually false, but then it's actually completely true? You do realize you're agreeing that existing telecoms have government-enforced monopolies, right? You're saying they're "legally and physically getting in the way of competitors", and that they "have gotten several state legislatures to ban municipal broadband".
They've bribed officials at every level and essentially own the wires, the right to run them, the right to access poles, the right to be an ISP, etc.
So while not an explicit monopoly it is effectively a government granted monopoly since no one else can legally provide service in the area...
Anyone else can legally provide service in the area. Anti-competitive behavior by the incumbent ISPs make it impractical to provide service in the area.
Nothing says a new ISP has to use the existing power polls to run their cables. It'll just cost 1000x more to roll out.
Fixed it for you (Score:2)
There! now you got it more correctly. You are welcome.
Cool T-shirt (Score:2)
Actually, it's done a heck of a lot (Score:2)
I'm A Google Fiber Customer And... (Score:1)
People still don't get... (Score:4, Informative)
...how much of the US was pretty much given on a silver plate to the current ISP monopolies, and how much ISPs are still paying politicians for things to remain that way... it's just sad.
For anyone thinking this is Google's fault, you really need to search around and read articles that explains it from the company's side.
To put it very simply, it was taxpayer money that paid the entire infrastructure to handle the Internet, rights to it was haphazardly given up to ISPs, now everytime Google needs to pass fiber through existing infrastructure (which sometimes is the only way), it needs to gently ask permission to the likes of AT&T and Comcast to do so, which of course will do everything not to let them, including suing Google when the local government tries to expedite the whole thing.
Google Fiber failed because the government gave US infrastructure on a silver platter to existing ISP monopolies. That's why. It's the same reason why the FCC is working the way it is right now. You guys have an effective telecommunications mafia up there and it's gonna stay that way.
It's why Google caved in and started working on the next high speed transmission technology instead of wasting time and money in something that won't work out. Don't take it from me though, just search around for the information.
One inch?! (Score:2)
I don't know how roads are in the U.S.A. but if you try to bury anything only one inch below roadways in Canada, you can kiss whatever you buried goodbye, it will only last a few months.
The cable company told the city that they had buried all their wires 12" deep. I cut their cable at 4" deep with my shovel in my backyard.
Looking at it another way..... (Score:2)
I work in Nashville... (Score:4, Informative)
The city is largely bending over backwards to try to help Google Fiber. The problem is our state legislature, which is flaming red and never misses an opportunity to fellate AT&T for more bribes, sorry, "campaign contributions". Our legislature has never seen a broadband bill favoring AT&T that they didn't like, nor a broadband bill helping Google or municipalities/utilities that they wouldn't go out of their way to squash.
The people living in cities are being held political hostage by the people in rural areas who voted (R) without thinking. I'd imagine Kansas is in a similar predicament.
Par for the course for Google (Score:2)
Pretty much everything is a "try".
And past some arbitrary point, they just stop trying...
No Google Fiber Here (Score:2)
There is no Google Fiber offering where I live, but just the thought of them persuading a city 130 miles away forced local ISPs to step up their game. I'm now on symetrical gigabit fiber from CenturyLink because of what Google pushed. Google wasn't about overtaking ISPs nation wide, they were all about showing that gigiabit internet could be provided and still profitable. They succeeded in this, and forced the hands of ISPs who were lying all along about the cost of doing business. Overall, they did indeed
Stop putting the cart before the horse (Score:2)
If Google wants to drive the adoption of high speed fiber Internet then why don't they develop an application that requires it? You don't need gigabit speeds to stream Netflix.
I guess chasing away all the people who were actually developing products in favor of SJWs is beginning to backfire.