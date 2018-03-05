Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Levi Strauss Replaces Human Sanding With Automated Lasers (bloomberg.com) 197

_Sharp'r_ writes: Stressing jeans used to require 300 to 400 workers with sandpaper all day. Now Levi Strauss does a better job by shooting their new jeans with computer-guided lasers in intricate patterns generated in CAD systems. Along the way, they save water and "will cut the number of chemicals it uses to produce jeans from 1,000 to a few dozen," reports Bloomberg.

  • The video is cool (Score:5, Interesting)

    by _Sharp'r_ ( 649297 ) <sharperNO@SPAMbooksunderreview.com> on Monday March 05, 2018 @05:26AM (#56209279) Homepage Journal

    If you want to see the process on video [youtu.be].

    One of the cooler parts is that using software, they can now make reproducible artistic designs, designs to emphasize different body parts, text/image messages, whatever someone can dream up.

    • It blows my mind that people of this generation are so lazy that they won't go out and do things that get their jeans worn.

      They have to pay people to fake wear on their clothes so that other people think that the owner did things that made their clothes get worn.

        This generation is hardly the first to buy pre-stressed denim.

          Hey GP, if your jeans aren't stiff and flat as cardboard with an edge that could slice a watermelon, they're pre-stressed. You practically have to go to a specialty store to find stuff that isn't.

          • I didn't think my Levis 502s were pres-stressed, and I bought them mostly because they did not appear to be.

            They have a uniform color, no edge, and if I dry them mechanically they are not stiff. Stiffness like that lasts for about a half hour anyways.

            My jeans usually last me several years, which is pretty good. MY work slacks are usually worsted wool, a terribly old-fashioned fabric that wears like iron if you treat it moderately well. Most synthetics have disappointed me, and I no longer purchase them.

      • There's little to do with making people think they've done something (and they likely don't have TIME, nevermind laziness). Everything to do with the fact that, unless you only own a couple sets of pants, it can take a very long time to get them to where they look and feel "right".

        by ph0rk ( 118461 )

        It blows my mind that people of this generation are so lazy that they won't go out and do things that get their jeans worn.

        We can thank the boomers for preworn denim. What the hell do you think stone and acid washes were?

      And here's the original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com] - American innovation strikes again.

  • Worn or Indigo removed? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Errol backfiring ( 1280012 ) on Monday March 05, 2018 @05:29AM (#56209289) Journal

    Imagine managing 300 to 400 people who do nothing for eight to 10 hours but to load a mannequin and then with sandpaper on their hands to begin the destruction process to remove the indigo.

    Do the lasers still damage the fibres or do they just remove the indigo or even just its colour?

    Indigo is a plant chemical that takes a specific chemical reaction to form, and needs special treatment to adhere it to the fibres. The fact that it does not adhere perfectly is what causes the specific worn look on jeans. If the fibres can be kept intact but the indigo selectively removed, you could have a pair of jeans that looks used but also can still be used for a long time.

  • Helps them survive the trade war.

  • And 300-400 workers less (Score:5, Interesting)

    by gweihir ( 88907 ) on Monday March 05, 2018 @05:31AM (#56209301)

    Not that I am complaining. This process is better for (almost) everybody. But it shows how it goes with automation: A few hundred jobs lost, a few highly qualified gained. That is basically how this will work in most places. And the jobs are gone and are not coming back in some other form.

      Not that I am complaining. This process is better for (almost) everybody. But it shows how it goes with automation: A few hundred jobs lost, a few highly qualified gained. That is basically how this will work in most places. And the jobs are gone and are not coming back in some other form.

      The standard slashdot response to this is along the lines of "well they should re-train as programmers and earn $300k like I do." Overlooking the fact that programming is surely one of the most easily replaced jobs once we have something even slightly close to real AI.

        by MrKaos ( 858439 ) on Monday March 05, 2018 @06:01AM (#56209381) Journal

        Overlooking the fact that programming is surely one of the most easily replaced jobs once we have something even slightly close to real AI.

        Programming isn't the hard bit, figuring out what the humans want, is.

          by PolygamousRanchKid ( 1290638 ) on Monday March 05, 2018 @06:58AM (#56209493)

          Programming isn't the hard bit, figuring out what the humans want, is.

          Common IT customer complaint, when a product is delivered:

          "Yes, that's exactly what I asked for . . . but it turns out, that it is not what I need."

          Now that's the really difficult part . . . convincing customers that what they are asking for will not really help them . . .

          . . . without losing the customer!

            by MrKaos ( 858439 )

            Programming isn't the hard bit, figuring out what the humans want, is.

            Common IT customer complaint, when a product is delivered:

            "Yes, that's exactly what I asked for . . . but it turns out, that it is not what I need."

            Now that's the really difficult part . . . convincing customers that what they are asking for will not really help them . . .

            . . . without losing the customer!

            Thank goodness AI is here to help us with all the difficult problems!!!

      • ... "well they should re-train as programmers ..." ...

        Just like all the buggy whip makers did.

        by gweihir ( 88907 )

        Having AI doing coding is completely infeasible at this time, and not even on the distant horizon. It is unclear whether it will ever work and it is quite possible that it will not. However, there is no large need for coders. In fact, there are already far too many coders and most of them are bad. Remove the bad ones and the good ones do not get bogged down in fixing their mistakes and can easily do all coding that is needed. And that will happen sooner or later.

        • I still recalling a professor telling me I was screwing up by not pursuing a PhD and focusing on engineering, that AI would replace me in 15 years. That was 20 years ago. It's still 15-20 years away from doing that kind of stuff.

            by gweihir ( 88907 )

            Well, I did an engineering PhD and I have kept current on AI for something like 30 years now. In actual reality, AI being able to do that is getting farther away. Realistically, "most certainly not in the next 50 years" (the answer a senior engineer in the Watson team gave me recently) is a lower bound. It may well be centuries away or not happening at all. It is also not true/strong AI that is threatening these jobs. It is dumb automation that could not empty a bucket of water unless specifically programme

    • The jobs will come back in other forms the trick is you need a different skillset. As automation continues the cost of automation will drop, and with that comes something new. Just in time, localized manufacturing.why have massive plants, and distribution. Centers when you can have a local automated maufacturing site producing only parts that are going to sell. That shortens the supply chain and saves money.

      Not all items will work for this. But most consumer goods will.

        by gweihir ( 88907 )

        They will not. These jobs are gone. And the ones doing them cannot "retrain" upwards or they would not have been doping these bad jobs in the first place.

        • Despite saving on manufacture costs with the laser etching, the retailers will still sell the distressed jeans for $100+.

          Perhaps a new market will open for hand-sanded distressed jeans that start at $200+. DIY [youtube.com]

            by gweihir ( 88907 )

            Hehehehe, possibly.

            by sjames ( 1099 )

            And there's part of the problem. Supposedly, the chronic underemployment is to be solved by super cheap consumer goods. But the goods keep not getting cheaper and salaries keep not going up. The work week keeps not getting shorter.

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          And the ones doing them cannot "retrain" upwards or they would not have been doping these bad jobs in the first place.

          Experience suggests that isn't the case. A lot of the time the limiting factor is not something like innate intelligence or skill, but lack of opportunity. Particularly opportunity to learn skills, but also to access better jobs.

          A lot of people seem to assume that when someone finishes school or university that's it, that's the limit of their learning capability and their career will be dictated by that. But in reality people learn in different ways, at different times in their lives. How many of us have sw

          • And the ones doing them cannot "retrain" upwards or they would not have been doping these bad jobs in the first place.

            Experience suggests that isn't the case. A lot of the time the limiting factor is not something like innate intelligence or skill, but lack of opportunity. Particularly opportunity to learn skills, but also to access better jobs.

            I'm an aggressive person, born into a family that wasn't far from poverty. By sheer force of will, I worked myself up several "classes" on the social ladder.

            While you are correct that lack of opportunity is one of the reasons that some folks don't do better, i can assure you that on the way up the ladder, I used my assertiveness a lot more than my opportunities. And I took advantage of every opportunity that came my way.

            In this world, we have a strange dichotomy in that people are supposed to rely on

        • They will not. These jobs are gone. And the ones doing them cannot "retrain" upwards or they would not have been doping these bad jobs in the first place.

          Exactly. Too many people have swallowed the concept that "I can be anything I want if I only try hard enough". Usually spouted by people of extraordinary abilities or teachers lying to students. Nope, everyone has limitations.

          There are a lot of people in this world who are doing well to tie their shoes in the morning.

          Whether these blue jean sanders are operating at their mental capacity, or are lacking the drive to perform a more intricate or mentally involved job is irrelevant. You can't increase capac

            by gweihir ( 88907 )

            Very true. I also think a lot of that "there will be new jobs" is people that are likely to get hit putting their heads in the sand.

            Now, I am nowhere saying this is a good development. But it is an inevitable development.

          • The drive can be increased with medication. That's what the psychostimulants do.

        • Agreed. And any possible jobs created by this technology won't be lateral-shifts for the folks whos resumes are highlighted with "5 years - sanded pants."

      • The jobs will come back in other forms the trick is you need a different skillset.

        I hear this a lot. We have to keep in mind that the stated intent of present day automation is eliminating jobs

        The hat trick will be eliminating jobs, then eliminating whatever jobs are created by the automation, then having as close to no humans employed as is possible..

        The question is can humans do this? Certainly in a lot of the Western World, working is a core value, and having a job is considered a measure of a person's worth.

        Can society adjust to a state where most people are not performing any

    • Workers surviving to the personnel reduction will be cut by the laser beam.

    • Vocations die out all the time, but work never ends, such has been the case for ever and such will be the case for foreseeable future, automation changes nothing here the same way it has changed nothing in this respect since the start of industrial revolution. Do the pants sanders have to find a new job now, yes, is it a bad thing in any way, no. It just means that there is one more stupid task humanities collective manpower need not be wasted on, in this case sanding pants. There is no limit to human greed

      by jrumney ( 197329 )
      That's 300-400 fewer American jobs that will be lost when the rest of the world puts a tariff on US made jeans.

    • (a) It's "fewer" not "less" [grammarly.com]

      (b) Those worker would probably get laid off anyway when the EU adds tariffs on Levi's jeans [bbc.com] in retaliation to Trump's Steel/Aluminum tariff's -- though, I (and others) are speculating that he will reconsider imposing them just after the special election in Pennsylvania's 18th District (which has some steel/aluminum mills) on March 13.

      It's interesting, though, that Levi's will go directly to using automation with the lasers rather than using sharks.

  • Ahh, sanded jeans. (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Lisandro ( 799651 ) on Monday March 05, 2018 @05:45AM (#56209323)

    For my life, i can't understand why people are willing to pay a premium for pre-worn out clothing.

    • Endemic in the idiot class who desperately need to believe themselves to be worthwhile. By contrast us geeks KNOW we are worthwhile, don't bother to indulge in fashion - and don't get any girl friends... So in Darwinian terms, slavery to fashion is probably a good strategy.

    • People like the old/worn look on denim because it implies that clothes have been used, that they have a history and that the wearer has an actual life. However, buying them pre-worn is just faking it.

      by ph0rk ( 118461 )
      What? Someone who doesn't get fashion on Slashdot?

      The short short version: The US is a classless society, thus we are all bootstrappy working folk at heart. We want to relax in our well-worn worker clothing, even if we don't actually have the time or patience to wear in said clothing ourselves. Or if in fact said clothing is made with ultra light stretchy material instead of heavy cotton duck and wouldn't survive long enough to look right, anyway.
    • Back in my day, we wore our own holes into our own jeans and we liked it! Now, GET OFF MY LAWN! **presses play on a cassette deck loaded with the Nevermind album**

  • I thought they hired poor people to wear the jeans for six months kneeling and stuff.

    Fraud!

  • Human Sanding (Score:3)

    by mentil ( 1748130 ) on Monday March 05, 2018 @06:01AM (#56209383)

    Sanding down humans is SO 20th century. Now they can be ablated with lasers!

    • Sanding down humans is SO 20th century.

      Denim is out, too. I wear jeans made out of the skin of human sanders.

      It has a natural feel, and reduces the global warming caused by the CO2 normally produced by human sanders.

  • Last week I was looking at jeans in a store. It seems that this pre-worn stuff is all that's offered now anymore. Does anyone know if/where one can get actual new and un-wrecked jeans?

  • Could not imagine they produce this faded patterns like that in 2017. Sad.

  • great! (Score:5, Funny)

    by sad_ ( 7868 ) on Monday March 05, 2018 @06:26AM (#56209425) Homepage

    Now that these expensive 300-400 workers have been removed from the total cost of producing said jeans, the consumer price will surely drop.

      by Shimbo ( 100005 )

      Now that these expensive 300-400 workers have been removed from the total cost of producing said jeans, the consumer price will surely drop.

      Unless you live in the EU: Trump trade row: EU considers tax on Levi jean imports [bbc.co.uk]

    • Your post suggests that all productivity improvements go only into corporate coffers and no real price decreases. However here is how it works in the real world. There is still inflation, the costs of making jeans will rise due to other factors and, yes, for a short time the company may reap increased profits, in the long run it will be forced to keep its prices lower than it would have otherwise or lose market share. Also it could be that buying the lasers and developing the tech will mean that it may b

    • Now that these expensive 300-400 workers have been removed from the total cost of producing said jeans, the consumer price will surely drop.

      You were going for funny, but when I look at the cost of Jeans now compared to 20 years ago there has been a steady drop in the cost of quality clothing over the years.

    • Now that these expensive 300-400 workers have been removed from the total cost of producing said jeans, the consumer price will surely drop.

      It may, actually. Depends on the competition out there, and the willingness (or not) of customers to pay the same prices.

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      If those salaries represent a significant fraction of the product's cost, the price should tend to drop, even for jeans made by different companies.

      To see why do this thought experiment. Suppose nothing had changed; could Levis increase it's profits by raising the price on its jeans? It certainly would raise the per unit profit sold profit, but it would sell fewer jeans. The price represents what the manufacturer believes is the optimal compromise between unit profit and quantity sold.

      Now if jeans were a

    • Unless Levi has a monopoly on washed jeans, their profit will actually increase if they use the reduced cost of production to lower their price to consumers. The lower price's reduction in profit per unit is more than offset by the increase in the number of units sold (at the expense of their competitors' jeans).due to the lower price.

      That's the way economics works. Make a graph with price on the x-asis, and total profit on the y-axis. If you set the price at your production cost, you sell lots of uni

        by HiThere ( 15173 )

        The mistake in your reasoning is that "stressed Jeans" is a luxury item. Notice that a lot of work went into the ability to alter the wear patterns in an artistic manner. That means the software was made a lot more complex than it had to be, and that costs.

        What this is about it letting them sell artistically designed brands. IOW, it's a luxury good. And that means that they are sole source for each design. Now they need to create a design that will catch on and they can sell at a huge markup.

        They may n

  • How much does it cost to keep and train the sharks to hold still?

  • I remember a report (no idea where and when) about young people in Turkey who got serious health problems because they where sandblasting jeans and the sand got into their lungs.

    • Here you go [bbc.com]. Looks like it's been banned and 'legit' jeans companies don't allow it, but it's hard to control and there are illegal "jeans sand blasters" because it's so much cheaper to do it that way.
  • More evidence AI is taking our jobs. My dad was a jeans distresser and so was my grandad. I was a jeans distresser. I have now been replaced by AI jeans distressers. What am I supposed to do, retrain as a jeans bleacher? No one even wears bleached jeans in 2018.

  • prefer to 'relic' them myself... (Score:3)

    by advocate_one ( 662832 ) on Monday March 05, 2018 @07:35AM (#56209569)
    just like I do my Guitars...

    • As well as jeans I don't understand the whole 'relic' thing with guitars, either. Yes it's sort of nice picking up a genuine vintage instrument and seeing the scrapes and dings, buckle rash, cigarette burns etc and wondering what sort of life it had. Knowing that someone picked a brand new instrument off the shelf and beat the crap out of it to get the same effect just turns me cold.

  • According to many here, from what has been posted in the past, this is not an issue as they all just will take a job as "laser maintenance and repair" person.
    Or this is somehow different to people who will lose their job when cars start to become self driving.

  • I always used to buy my jeans from Levi's, and many years ago they were some of the most consistently manufactured jeans around - in particular, when most of their manufacturing was done in the USA. Much more recently I went to buy two pairs of (theoretically) identical jeans - same cut, same waist, same inseam, differing only by color - and they could have hardly been less similar when I tried them on. Then I checked the tag and realized one pair was made in South America and the other in Southeast Asia - again on the rack they differed only in color. Yet one was uncomfortably tight to button and the other was so loose in the waist that it would nearly fall off of me without a belt.

    Their customer service has not been terribly useful either.

  • Will it cut the volume of chemicals used or just the variety?

  • Then you won't need to have someone sand your jeans for you.

  • last Saturday and it was a pair of Levis Big Bang phat pants. Wore them to an old school Acid Techno/House rave.

