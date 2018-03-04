2M Americans Lost Power After 'Bomb Cyclone' (apnews.com) 81
An anonymous reader quotes the Associated Press: Tens of thousands of utility workers in the Northeast raced to restore power to more than 1.5 million homes and businesses just days after a powerful nor'easter caused flooding and wind damage from Virginia to Maine... Flood waters had receded in most areas, but Friday's storm had taken huge chunks out of the coastline in Massachusetts and other states... Residents in other areas, meanwhile, bailed out basements and surveyed the damage while waiting for power to be restored, a process that power companies warned could take days in some areas.
Power outages on the East Coast dipped by about 500,000 from a peak of 2 million earlier Saturday, but officials said lingering wind gusts were slowing repair efforts. The storm's aftermath also was still affecting travel, with airports from Washington, D.C. to Boston reporting dozens of delays and cancellations, while service was slowly returning to normal on rail systems throughout the region... The death toll from the storm increased by four, with authorities saying at least nine people had lost their lives.
Airlines canceled more than 2,800 flights, according to the Associated Press, while Amtrak suspended service along the northeast corridor (though it's saying they should all return to service on Sunday).
CNN reported roughly 1 in 4 Americans were in the storm's path, facing winds as high as 50 mph, while the Associated Press reports gusts up to 90 mph on Cape Cod.
My thoughts exactly. (Score:1)
Crazy cops that shoot each and every one once the words 'Shots fired!' are heard. People 'living' in plastic tents in the outskirts; people running around without healthcare and then – the fucking cables hanging around everywhere. Once this goes wrong, they simply put up new cables in the same spot, so that people can enjoy the next outage...
This 'driving against the wall' mentality has degraded large portions of the states into t
Like this storm I never heard about.
Do you live under a rock, Anoymous Coward? This storm was all over the news - CNN, ABC, CBS, CBC, BBC, NYT, WaPo - Everywhere. It was a huge deal.
If not on Fox it never happened.
1) The United States spent 20 percent of the federal budget on defense in 2011. All told, the U.S. government spent about $718 billion on defense and international security assistance in 2011 — more than it spent on Medicare.
Jan 7, 2013
Never changes for the better, thus likely gotten worse.
For 2015, it goes like this:
Food and Agriculture:4%
Given that defense of the country is the one of the few responsibilities of the federal government specified in the U.S. Constitution, it seems like 16% isn't enough. Also, it's interesting that people ignore the states and pretend that the American population isn't taxed or spending on other programs just because it is not in the federal budget.
Fake news alert (Score:2)
The United States spent 20 percent of the federal budget on defense.. more than it spent on Medicare.
Note how they are comparing the entire "federal budget on defense" to a fraction of the budget spend on healthcare (Medicare); conveniently ignoring Medicaid and the huge tax collected in the form of Obamacare premiums.
Faker news alert (Score:2)
Note that you need to take the advertised imperial spending amount and double it. [motherjones.com] Hundreds of billions of money spent on imperialism is counted separately, and dishonestly in other parts of the budget. Like the Department of Energy managing nuclear weapons, interest on past imperial debt, t
But surely THIS is the last time a storm will blow down the powerlines and leave millions in the dark!
Pretty much all the power has been restored. No big deal.
Except for anyone who had solar panels blown off their roof, they have a far more expensive problem.
Don't those people also have power lines to their houses?
As for the solar panels
... that's what homeowner's insurance is for. We're thinking of getting panels put up. The saleperson reminded us that we need to let State Farm know so that they can adjust (increase) our homeowner's policy.
And, yes, we will still have power lines to the house, even though I hope to be independent of the power company for 7 months of the year. (I hope to get on-site battery backup for nights and cloudy days.)
As for the solar panels
... that's what homeowner's insurance is for.
Don't confuse "insured" or "subsidized" with lower cost. The cost is the same, the only difference is who pays the bill.
I've seen the power company restore the same lines at least five times over the years. When does it become more economical to accept the upfront investment of burying cables, like all the more advanced countries have been doing for a couple of generations?
And go to three-phase for all homes, for that matter...
Maybe those tunnel boring machines can be useful after all
You have to avoid existing buried telephone, internet, cable, water, sewer, and gas lines.
That's an opportunity to use those. Smart companies make chutes that can fit extras, and then burying becomes even easier than stretching overhead cables. And even where there are old buried cables, they can often be replaced with newer cables that can carry both the old and new infrastructure. This is how many homes got their fiber hookup[*] - the old copper was pulled out, trailing new cables that had both copper and fiber.
[*]: At least in parts of the world where true fiber connections are offered, a
Economical (Score:1)
I've seen the power company restore the same lines at least five times over the years. When does it become more economical
How are you going to keep so many union line workers employed unless you deploy a lot of infrastructure you know will need regular work?
A "huge expensive job" that you hardly ever need to do beats constantly repairing overhead power lines and trimming trees by a, well, hugely expensive amount.
Cancelled flights? (Score:2)
This just shows the differences in levels of preparedness for certain weather conditions of different airports. It takes some serious weather to bring down air infrastructure in North America.
In Europe on the other hand, temperature is below 0deg, there's this very subtle white powder falling from the sky, CLOSE EVERYTHING!
Facetiousness aside as climate change is expected to bring about more extreme weather conditions it's time the European airports looked across the ocean for tips on how to cope with a lit
That depends a lot on where you are in Europe.
It doesn't really because the airports most affected by this include the 4 biggest European hubs: Heathrow, Schiphol, Charles de Gaulle and Frankfurt. Only Istanbul is alone in the top 5 that hasn't imposed runway restrictions due to weather multiple times in the past few years, each time with quite a bit of ensuing chaos throughout all of Europe.
All 4 of those are in a zone that has average temperatures above 0 year-round. They experience 0-5 snow days a year. The cost of the occasional closure due to a snowstorm will be less than buying and maintaining an army of snowplows, deicers etc. of the calibre used by airports that see 3 solid months of snow each year.
That's why this area has trouble with snow: it's too rare to bother preparing for.
Another Casualty of This Weather - 1 SpaceX Rocket (Score:2)
SpaceX are scheduled to launch a rocket on Tuesday, 05:33 UTC. Weather should be fine for the launch by then, but the sea states off shore are another matter.
They were going to recover the first stage on a floating platform, but the ships that would have taken it out should have left are still in port, with only 43 hours left to go - they'd take 42 hours flat out to even get there.
The reason for this seems smple - 14 foot seas. Even a 100 meter long platform isn't going to stay still enough in that. So it
The reason for this seems smple - 14 foot seas. Even a 100 meter long platform isn't going to stay still enough in that.
That's because they're doing it wrong. If they want stability, they have to go semi-submersible.
And yet...
Number of people affected by the storm: ~80 million,
Number of people who lost power as a result of the storm: ~2 million.
Number of deaths attributed to the storm: 9.
Compared to Katrina, not all that big a deal. IOW, what's the fuss about? Slow news week?
Trump's fault (Score:1)
Trump didn't get to the latest school shooting and confront the shooter because it was over before he could get on AF One, but surely he could have faced this storm off.
Crappy reporting (Score:2)
Is America's infrastructure that delicate? (Score:2)
Actually power losses during storms are quite common in the US northeast. That's because our infrastructure is old. More recently electrified places use underground electric distribution, here the last mile is overwhelmingly carried on poles.
What's more installing and servicing overhead electric distribution is cheap; not just the labor but the materials. So the economic calculation, while not requiring god-like abilities, does involve a net present value calculation.
2 milllion or one in four Americans? (Score:2)
Sissy Storms (Score:2)
Just going by random street views on google maps, the trees look pretty short down there. I see many without tops. Those frequent winds you get sort of keeps the problem at bay. Up here winds like these are rare, so the trees keep growing up and up with nothing to stop them. When the winds do come they are tall and break or fall over. It is rare enough that disruptions like this are tolerated.
As for building codes, things like hurricane ties are now a requirement here. But the problem with this storm is not