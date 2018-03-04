Apple To Release a Cheaper MacBook Air Later This Year (9to5mac.com) 37
According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities, Apple doesn't appear to be axing its MacBook Air line, despite it being on the market for ten years. Kuo says Apple is planning to release a 13-inch MacBook Air "with a lower price tag" during the second quarter of 2018, which should help push MacBook shipments up by 10-15 percent this year. 9to5Mac reports: Details on the new MacBook Air are sparse, but this report from KGI corroborates a similarly vague report from Digitimes earlier this year. The MacBook Air line has been largely stagnate in recent years as Apple has shifted focus towards the 12-inch MacBook and MacBook Pro. Currently, Apple sells the 13-inch MacBook Air starting at $999, and KGI seems to think it will get even cheaper this year. Despite its neglect by Apple, the MacBook Air remains a popular choice for college students.
I never saw the purpose of these (Score:2)
They release a much slower laptop that just happens to be thin. It's too expensive to fill the purpose intended. I'd much rather have a MacBook Pro if I were going that route at all, but I can get a modern high speed laptop almost as thin for $800 that plays games at high resolution. The only draw is the Apple name and OS at that point.
Re: (Score:2)
And put a headphone jack, but make it one of those olde-style ones that's as thick as a pencil.
Re: (Score:2)
If it's just marketing, funny how no other tech company has figured out how to do it. It's almost like...the hipster is you.
Re: (Score:2)
Too expensive to fill what purpose, exactly? Not everyone needs an expensive and powerful MacBook Pro.
What makes no sense to me is the MacBook. Sure it's thinner than the Air, it has a retina IPS display, but the keyboard is crap, the CPU gets throttled because it overheats because of the passive heatsink and there's only one USB-C port which makes no sense unless we were in 2028.
I hope they make the new replacement for the MacBook Air something that will also be good enough to be sold for a decade.
One LT USB C port will never make sense (Score:2)
It won't make sense then, either.
Like TFS says (Score:2)
It's also not pre installed with 3000+ crapware programs to slow the thing down. Seriously, if we could just get PC manufacturers to stop doing that their computers could hang with Apple on performance & stability. I ended up buying my kid a Macbook and taking her Windows laptop because she said it kept cras
Re: (Score:2)
As stated, it's easy to carry around a lot of laptops that are similarly as thin. I do think the Mac OS is nice, and agree that the install from the manufacturer screws up Win 10 pretty bad, but still don't have a justification for a $1k plus price tag.
Four four years? (Score:2)
As stated, it's easy to carry around a lot of laptops that are similarly as thin.
That will last for four years? I don't think so, from the thin Windows laptops I've seen and the reports of the Microsoft Surface (which also are not that cheap).
I'd be pretty sure a MacBook Air could manage four years.
With the Air dropping in price how many other thin ceraptops can survive? At $800 it starts to compete against upper tier Chromebooks because it's so much more functional even if more expensive.
Re: (Score:2)
I guess the Lenovo Yoga Book at under $600 would be comparable.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The only draw is the Apple name and OS at that point.
In particular, the ability to run Xcode.
MacNetBook Air (Score:2)
Dongles... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
As usual, a dumbfuck fanboi like you thinks that THEIR use case is the only use case.
Let's see. I travel with my laptop. Recently, I've used a USB port on the laptop to:
(1) charge my phone (basically, the laptop's battery is bigger than the phone's)
(2) connect an external drive
(3) connect digital photography equipment and transfer data
What would it cost Apple to install a few ports? $10 per laptop? Not like they're strapped for cash or wanting for profit.
Also, USB ports break. It would be nice to ha
Re: (Score:2)
Almost as obnoxious as the dumbfuck hatebois who act as if Zombie Jobs is holding a gun to your heads to get you to buy stuff. If it doesn't do what you want for what you're willing to pay - don't buy it, pretty simple. When Samsung released the first large-screen smartphone, I had no use for something that large but I didn't break out my fainting couch over it.
The MacBook Air is dead! (Score:2)
Long live the MacBook SE!
At least one USB 3.0 type A port, if they ditch magsafe then one USB-C for power/etc. Same headphone/microphone port, better display (1080p, IPS would be nice but is too costly), more recent CPU, 8GB RAM standard with a 16GB option, same 128GB SSD, same keyboard as before (no butterfly 1 or 2), SDXC card reader would be nice.
Lower price on top of that?
Sold.
Re: (Score:2)
Since the MacBook is now thinner than the MacBook Air, it makes no sense to try and remove ports to make it thinner, but a name change will be needed since it could very well change the form factor. A return of the 11" display to lower the cost even more, maybe?
Re: (Score:2)
At least one USB 3.0 type A port, if they ditch magsafe then one USB-C for power/etc. Same headphone/microphone port, better display (1080p, IPS would be nice but is too costly), more recent CPU, 8GB RAM standard with a 16GB option, same 128GB SSD, same keyboard as before (no butterfly 1 or 2), SDXC card reader would be nice.
Lower price on top of that?
Sold.
Unless they pull something very good out of the hat or if you're really only interested in OSX, there are easily better options out there at the moment.
Re: (Score:2)
USB 3.0 type A ports? Sure. I don't get Apple's obsession with ditching USB type A so early in the game, especially when the CPUs they use can't handle more than one or two USB-C ports anyway but could handle one or two USB-C and two or more USB-A ports on top of that.
Built-in ethernet? Nope, use an adapter. If you're connecting an ethernet cable that means you're not mobile anymore, so a dongle is not a huge inconvenience.
DVD drive? Nope. Apple is never going to go back on that decision for their laptops,
Re: (Score:2)
Also, the old slot-loading Apple DVD drives were terrible, jam-prone things that broke in 6 months or if you looked at them wrong...
Ethernet would still be nice. You might need it at an off-site location that's Ethernet only or has poor wifi, no need to worry about forgetting your dongle.
don't expect surprises (Score:2)
probably they are going to ship a quite old processor with just 4gb of ram (lucky if you get 8) for $899.
Re: (Score:2)
Stagnaged? (Score:2)
The "2017 update" [everymac.com] actually just replaced the Broadwell CPU with another Broadwell CPU that's 0.2 GHz faster (and was available in 2015). You'd think they could've at least updated to Sky Lake (available late 2015) or Kaby Lake (available late 2016/early 2017). But apparently they didn't want to go through the effort of designing a new
Love the current Air (Score:2)
I love the current MacBook Air. Just the right size screen, good resolution, enough USB3 slots, a card slot for camera cards.
If they could just update the processor, solid state drive, and ram every year or so, that would be all I would ask for.
Re: (Score:2)
If they could just update the processor, solid state drive, and ram every year or so, that would be all I would ask for.
That’s how I felt about the 2015 13” MacBook Pro... but you saw what they did to that product line.
Based on recent history - if they do update the Air, you’ll probably see
- Newer generation processor, but clocked the same
- “Upgraded” to the new crap keyboard they’re putting in every Mac laptop now
- One Thunderbolt 3 port
- No SD Card slot
- No headphone jack
- A four-minute Jony Ive video telling you how great it is that they’ve removed most of the functional ports and