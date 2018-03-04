Amazon's Jeff Bezos Called Out On Counterfeit Products Problem (cnet.com) 99
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CNET: Here's the scenario. A small company designs and creates a product and puts it up on Amazon. Things go well. People really like it. They post hundreds of positive reviews. Sales build -- and keep building. Everything is going great. And then, boom, things go south in a hurry. Another company has created a counterfeit version of the product and is selling it under the same name only it's selling it for less, stealing all the sales. That's exactly what happened to Portland-based Elevation Lab, its founder Casey Hopkins said, accusing Amazon of being "complicit with counterfeiting" in a blog post.
The Anchor, Elevation's popular under-desk headphone mount, has been getting flooded with counterfeits, Hopkins said, noting the situation certainly isn't unique to his company. "The current counterfeit seller, Suiningdonghanjiaju Co Ltd (yeah they sound legit), has been on there for the past 5 days and taken all the sales," Hopkins wrote. Adding further insult to injury, he said Elevation has paid Amazon a "boatload of money" to advertise the product that it has "built, invested in, and shipped." Amazon has now purged the Suiningdonghanjiaju listing, which is noted in our cart as "no longer available from the selected seller." It instead defaults to Elevation's own stock. Hopkins told CNET that counterfeiters have been purged at least five times in recent weeks only to return a week later under a different seller name "to hijack the listing." He said it takes Amazon 5 days to remove the seller. "If you have a registered brand in the Brand Registry and don't sell the product wholesale, there could be one box to check for that," Hopkins wrote. "And anyone else would have to get approval or high vetting to sell the product, especially if they are sending large quantities to FBA [Fulfillment by Amazon]. I imagine there are some algorithmic solutions that could catch most of it too. And it wouldn't hurt to increase the size of the Brand Registry team so they can do their work faster." Hopkins took a final poke at Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, saying: "If you're reading this, come on, this is Day 2 activity."
This has plagued Amazon for the longest time, and what makes it worse is when the counterfeits get sent to Amazon's warehouse for shipping. People trust items that go under "Prime" and don't realize they may be marketplace items. I've gotten several fake batteries and other items, and while Amazon has refunded me, I know not everyone is so discerning.
Even worse Amazon pools them in with products they sell. So you may think you're buying razor blades from Amazon, but it's the counterfeit ones that Amazon sends you because they have the same packaging and UPC.
Amazon does not care. Sure you can get refunded if you complain, but the problem continues.
Amazon should end marketplace sales unless the seller is confirmed and not some shell Chinese company.
More than Amazon doesn't care, Amazon has no reason to care. I'm sure they get paid the same/similarly whether the product is the real deal or not.
Several years ago, I made the mistake of buying a MicroSD card for my phone from them. (Hey, I got burned, it doesn't happen often.) I got an 8GB card in a 64GB Samsung-branded package that looked like a 14-year-old's first attempt at making a fake ID, and I had to *fight* with Amazon to get the charges reversed. The seller even had the gall to demand that I send
Anyone want to bet that there will be not a single counterfeit Alexa device on their site, but counterfeit memory and headphone hooks are fair game!
Its going to turn into eBay if they do not fix this fraud vector. Business moves at the speed of trust.
I wonder if it's because my Amazon account was opened in 1998, and been Prime since it came about, but they don't fight me on refunds at all. I have several items that weren't showing as delivered (APO to middle east), and I messaged them to tell them they had in fact been delivered, and they apologized and gave me a $5 credit. WTF? I think they see such an old account and just give in to anything, lol
Could be true. I do feel that Amazon kisses my ass way-too much as well. I hear some have been able to exploit the return policy to yield millions of dollars in profit.
Hell, a couple times they've refunded and replaced an order in response to my contacting them about a shipping issue, only to have the original shipment arrive the next day (and before they shipped the replacement). Both times, I contacted them
Interesting on a few fronts.. you are close to markham and had a counterfit samsung.
I've had the same deal, bougt a 64gb, clearly fake. after contacting the seller they toyed with me for a bit until i told them i was leaving negative feedback, contacting amazon, and my credit card company to reverse the charges.
i agree, they need to do something with the marketplace sales.
As time goes on i find amazon is turning into aliexpress (chinese imports), but with really fat margins in exchange for reduced shipping
Does Amazon have a "report" option for buyers to flag fraudulent vendors?
It affects search so much that I don't go there if I can help it. Otherwise I have to wade through pages of counterfeits and knockoffs and "related products" before I find the actual product I explicitly searched for.
It's not like adding "genuine" to the search helps either - that just tends to exclude the real product, while generating hits for "genuine cable for [insert brand}". (It's a genuine cable, as opposed to a painted rope, I take it.)
They need to add standard search options, like -genuine would remove all products with genuine in the listing.
Yeah, the batteries are really starting to piss me off, and I would say they are by far the biggest issue. The batteries have destroyed about $1,200 worth of electronics and badly damaged a $1,000 desk for me in the past two years.
I am happy to get the random Chinese bike lights (my bicycle looks like a Christmas tree), because they get stolen constantly, but I do buy a proper main light retail from a trusted store.
But now if it is anything expensive (or really cheap) I think twice about buying from Amazon
America needs the Chinese a lot more than the Chinese needs America. China sells to a lot more countries, which combined dwarf what the US buys. But the opposite is not true - the US depends on Chinese production to a very high degree.
With the dollar based oil economy being on its last leg, the US will lose more and more control, and protectionism will do more harm than good. Already, the rest of the world can go on without the US a heck of a lot better than the US can go on without the rest of the world
No, the problem is that US businesses aren't competitive, and need subsidies and government protections like import tariffs to stay alive. As a manufacturer, why would I want to (or should I be forced to) have to pay more to get inferior American steel than I'd pay for higher quality Swedish steel? And as a retailer or consumer, why would I want to (or should I be forced to) buy inferior products made with American steel instead of higher quality steel? That's what happened in the Eastern Bloc, where
With that kind of logic the US would have never stopped being a colony of the UK. Exporing raw materials and importing manufactured goods. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
If we stop labeling them with words like "republican" then perhaps we will see these people for who they really are?
I'll tell you the name of one such company: Samsung.
This kind of talk is why trade wars (and wars in general) start in the first place. Everyone gets focused on who would "win", when in fact even the "winner" gets hurt. Trade, done properly, can benefit both parties. Trade wars, consequently, hurt both parties.
Not true (Score:2)
A large amount semiconductors are indeed manufactured in South Korea and Taiwan. This means that if war broke out in that region, the world would be literally screwed for several years at least. But the machine tools for those factories are actually manufactured in Europe, the US, and Japan, so it's actually less dire than what it may seem at first glance.
You are correct. This war started decades ago. I wonder what action spawned this reality?
Canada, Mexico, China, & Japan.. order of biggest buyers of US goods. Japan buys 1/2 as much as China. China buys 1/2 as much as CA & MX.
US, Hong Kong, Japan, S Korea... order of biggest buyers of Chinese goods. The US buys 2.5x SK.
The only winners when two partners who are highly reliant on each other, wage war.... is no one; not even everyone else.
Believe it or not, even with the unemployment where it was in 2010, the US does not have the labor force to produce at the level of the Chinese. We wou
"You Americans"
Please identify a single country on earth that doesn't do the same thing and buy cheap Chinese manufactured goods.
"ou Americans need to pull your heads out of your asses and fix your fucking society so you don't NEED to buy cheap Chinese shit."
We know and we are trying to figure out how to do it. We elected Trump to speed along the process. It has so far gone nicely. We have to deal with Trump but any catalyst for a change in direction was game--and so it had to be done. Get the popcorn.
It's a hook to hang your headphone so it doesn't take up desk space.
Actually looks liker a nice product, I think I'll buy one.
It's a hook to hang your headphone so it doesn't take up desk space.
Actually looks liker a nice product, I think I'll buy one.
Yeah, I don't care about the bad parting lines on the Amazon knockoffs...
(LOL - Just kidding. I'll get the real ones, from the manufacturer's site, I wouldn't trust Amazon to sell me cigarette butts.)
They are charging $12 for an injection molded silicone rubber hook.
"They are charging $12 for an injection molded silicone rubber hook."
Exactly! And if somebody sells something similar for $1.50 they cry us a river and throw a tantrum like the content mafia.
Well, you should do what a self-respecting nerd would do: make your own.
As for whether the price should be based on the marginal unit production cost, by that argument the price for proprietary software should be zero.
If you sell things, the production cost is just part of the costs you have to accrue. You have development and marketing costs too, and overhead. After all that you have to pay yourself. For low volume items the costs of these things is a big fraction of the retail cost.
Now if somebody jus
This looks like something that I could ALMOST use.
Except that my desk is custom built by me and the keyboard drawer slides back so far as to make this thing useless.....
I know - I'll get a regular coat-hook for $0.99 at Ace Hardware, screw it into the side of the drawers that way it will be out of the path of the keyboard tray, serve the same purpose, not need adhesive, and not violate any I.P.
But then it won't have the brand name obnoxiously embossed down the front!
Be a little more innovative or sell for less $ (Score:2, Insightful)
Maybe if your product wasn't a 12 cent piece of plastic that you sell for $12 you wouldn't have such a hard time with counterfeits. What does your product do that the counterfeit product does not? It's a stupid plastic hook with a piece of double-sided tape on it. If I see one for $3 and one for $12 then I doubt I am going to give your company my money just so you can afford to show me even more stupid ads to inflate the price of your plastic crap.
straight free market capitalism working as intended.
It's a little of both. There is definitely a problem when someone is selling a branded product and a competitor jumps on the same listing with an unbranded knockoff and sells it as genuine. That is bad on Amazon. It's also a problem when you are trying to sell a silicon rubber hook for $12 in anything resembling a competitive environment.
I actually hate the program that Amazon runs with its "partners" like Elevation. It's something of a puzzle now to try and find the cheapest version of what you are looking
A lot of time the cost of the product is in R&D and creating a market by making people aware that it exists. If your competitor just makes an exact clone their only cost is tooling and manufacturing which will be considerably less than yours.
You're basically saying it would be fine for a chinese company to clone an iphone and use Apples software.
A lot of time the cost of the product is in R&D and creating a market by making people aware that it exists. If your competitor just makes an exact clone their only cost is tooling and manufacturing which will be considerably less than yours.
You're basically saying it would be fine for a chinese company to clone an iphone and use Apples software.
The Apple analogy is a poor one. That's pretty much what Chinese and Korean companies have been doing: replicating the hardware design and styling the software to look like what Apple produces. Have you SEEN the Apple Watch clones? The difference is Apple is the big dog, and has the clout to take them to the mat in court.
What you pay for is likely a patent.
(Which in my opinion should never have been granted; with under-table purse hooks being around for a century, the man on the Clapham omnibus would see it as obvious that large ones can also be used to hang headphones from.)
Then sell it for $10.70 or $9.99. Really, this company is making a piece of formed plastic that would take me all of 15m in a CAD program and I'm not even a CAD designer. You can get a shipping container or about 100,000 units for $2000 shipped to your nearest port or get it 3D printed for ~$5.
The problem here is the company is trying to rest on its laurels after it had one successful product. As history has proven, to run a business, you need to keep innovating and selling new products. This company would
Apple did that, then they expanded it out into the GUI that they didn't design, and then sued all of Microsoft's competitors in the x86 GUI market out of Microsoft's way, assuring that only the 500 pound gorilla (Windows) and Apple with a boutique product would exist. Yes, Apple insured that only a huge company could prevail against their Look-n-feel lawsuits, so we are now stuck with just Windows now.
Are you talking about windowing environments? I don't know what lawsuit you are referring to, but Apple isn't what kept OS2 from succeeding. Or GEOS. Or Amiga. Or X Windows. Honestly I'm having trouble coming up with a dead soldier by the hand of Apple rather than Microsoft. Apple barely survived itself.
For a second there, I thought you were talking about Apple!
The problem is that the copy has the same name as the original, it even has the nerve of calling itself "the original" in the Amazon listing.
I have no problem in people making cheaper versions of popular products, but they have to stand by their own merit.
Also, if you look closely, on the left product, presumably the copy, the double-sided tape is thinner and doesn't fit properly, the molding marks are more noticeable too. It means that they didn't even bother paying the whole 12 cents required to get to th
If they're using a similar name and logo then that is probably trademark infringement, passing off, or the like, and as such would probably be against the law in most places in the West. If it's a registered trademark, that would surely be the case.
If they're producing a similar product but without any implication that it comes from the OP's business, those restrictions wouldn't apply. Other things being equal, that's just plain ordinary competition.
If there are other IP rights involved -- most likely paten
With no more knowledge of the original company than having purchased one of their products direct, I picked up the phone and gave the company a call. Because it was a small British company at the time, the person who answered the phone turned out to be one of the owners... and we got talking. It turns out that he'd taken a phone call from Amazon one day, with the Amazon person saying something to the effect of,
"We've got a solid demand for your product, people asking us for something exactly like your current model range and enough to provide about £100,000 of orders. We're going to buy your product in bulk and sell it, and here are the terms you're going to agree to..." [ I'm exaggerating to make the point].
The small British company decided that they did not want to sell through Amazon, but, believe it or not, ensuring that this happened ended up taking a court case which - despite the win - cost this company a *vast* amount of time and money. In response, Amazon went out and started to purchase rip-off clones from a Chinese manufacturing supplier... Amazon are still selling the rip-off model on their site... This sort of scenario is going to be applicable in every case, of course.
By now, Amazon will know that some of the products they are selling infringe on original product designs from other companies, but in some cases there may be more to the story than Amazon simply being an innocent victim.
Is that a rip off (Score:2)
Now that said, I do think we ought to start thinking (and doing something) about the scenario where Amazon eats the world. Once everyone else is out of business it won't end well for us working stiffs.
What is the actual infringement here though?
Is there some patented tech that makes the tripod work better than others, which was copied? Or did they put a fake logo on it, which is subject to trademark protection?
Because if it's just an aesthetic design then there probably isn't that much they can do to stop other people making similar ones. The copies aren't fake unless the misrepresent themselves as being the original. And personally I actually like that people make cheaper but 90% as good versions of pop
Sounds like normal capitalism at work here. Was there a trademark issue? Was there a patent violated? The thing is what most people call counterfeit and infringing is nothing of the sort. There's nothing stopping me creating something that looks like something else and selling it at half the price providing there's no trademarks or patents being infringed on. That is why big companies are so strict on their IP and part of the reason why they attempt to impose some level of DRM.
If your small British company
Oh grow up. NoScript is blocking 13 sites on Slashdot. Get with the program.
Amazon is being gamed by all (Score:3)
Chinese counterfeit products are known all over the world and people are wary of them. America is so insulated and well protected in the past by good law enforcement from fake products and infringements. So in some sense most American consumers are naive, unfamiliar to such scammers. Amazon is the big enabler and the race to the bottom will be very fast. Soon most Americans will learn not to be so trustful of the vendors.
There are companies that set up a storefront, collect orders and forward the order to another company, pure arbitrage play. The seller is busy making and selling product. This arbitrage guy comes in lists the same product at multiple price points and advertisement and marketing scenarios.
Chinese counterfeit products are known all over the world and people are wary of them. America is so insulated and well protected in the past by good law enforcement from fake products and infringements. So in some sense most American consumers are naive, unfamiliar to such scammers. Amazon is the big enabler and the race to the bottom will be very fast. Soon most Americans will learn not to be so trustful of the vendors.
Amazon is selling products which are listed as made by the original manufacturer and shipped and sold by Amazon.com, with a picture of the original product, but what you receive looks materially different from the picture, and is either counterfeit or the brand trying to destroy themselves. They sure do have arbitrageurs shipping me knockoff crap from China, and I do intentionally order from them when I don't want to wait a month for something to get to me via packet post. But that case is a far cry from
Chris? Is that you?
It is a plastic hook (Score:2)
Selling a hook is not the problem. Using someone else's brand name to do it...is.
Selling a brand name at an inflated price when the customer wants a hook is the problem.
You mean, like Apple products? Apple sells a brand name at an inflated price, when the customer just wants a good cell phone or computer that works.
I agree, inflating prices is an issue. But it doesn't give others the right to lie and pretend that their product is the same brand, when it isn't.
Bad Article (Score:2)
"Nice except the $500 American version paid for patents, marketing, American jobs, American taxes, social security, etc. The Chinese one had none of those inbuilt costs. That's why tariffs are supposed to exist to ensure that globalism doesn't become a one way street for money and goods to flow out of a country but never back in. Without proper trade regulations and tariffs it's just a system to bleed a country dry. Fortunately it seems like we're finally coming to our senses." --AC
Go for it. When the half assed main bearings go south, good luck doing anything but tossing it. If you're just cutting up a 2 x 4 on occasion, no big deal to wait a week to buy another $60 wondersaw. If you actually need to use it on a regular basis, well, not so much.
Lots of 'home owner' tools out there. Black and Decker / Harbor Freight and a couple of others have been selling this crap for years. A main line manufacturer will give you decent main bearings, guide fences strong enough to actually cut
Second-hand account: A government organization purchased a large quantity of cheap network cards. The reason they were so cheap was that it was a mass-produced knockoff, where all the network cards were identical down to the MAC address. This resulted in a MAC address conflict that brought down the local network, and the counterfeit company ran off laughing with their money.
If you see a cheap knock-off, it is likely to be a cheap knock-off that will caus
Quite simple - sue Amazon (Score:2)
Morons. (Score:2)
I could have designed that thing in under 5 minutes in SolidWorks and had it printed up in about an hour and a half.
Companies like this need to fuck off and die.
Doesn't Amazon do this already? (Score:2)
"If you have a registered brand in the Brand Registry and don't sell the product wholesale, there could be one box to check for that," Hopkins wrote. "And anyone else would have to get approval or high vetting to sell the product
I've seen exactly this happen. Amazon restricts some brands or even whole categories until you provide paperwork showing you've either bought it from a reputable supplier or have written permission from the brand owner.
i knew this sort of thing was happening (Score:2)