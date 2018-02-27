Amazon Buys Smart Doorbell Maker Ring For a Reported $1 Billion

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


hyperclocker shares a report from CNBC: Amazon is buying smart doorbell maker Ring, a deal that will allow the company to expand its home security and in-house delivery services. In an email statement to CNBC, Ring's spokesperson confirmed the deal, saying: "We'll be able to achieve even more by partnering with an inventive, customer-centric company like Amazon. We look forward to being a part of the Amazon team as we work toward our vision for safer neighborhoods." Amazon is expected to keep Ring as an independent business, much like it has with its other acquisitions, like Zappos and Twitch, according to GeekWire, which earlier reported details of the deal. Financial details of the move were not disclosed, but Reuters reported it could be worth more than $1 billion, making it one of the largest acquisitions in Amazon's history.

  • Scraping the bottom for ideas.
  • very cool, i remember seeing them on shark tank a couple years back!

  • What kinda analytics from the smart toilet paper Amazon'll be selling soon (after they buy a smart TP startup named Wipe for $eleventy billion)?

    Ewwww

  • Amazon hasn't done well with its cloud cameras and key systems. I'd hope that they don't make Ring just as bad.

  • they match with amazon quite nicely, it will be instraesting to see if they can combine with the company they bought before (who actually did smart chips) called blink

    now there is no way that blink/ring/flavour of the month actually add any value beyond easy install

    IF they produced a version that worked OFFLINE (sent the video to a internal server rather than NOT JUST AWS ) THEN they might actually have something but in truth doing that is actually hard...

    pushing things to the "cloud" and letting AWS churn

    • Your grammar and phrasing is atrocious, which makes your thoughts difficult to parse.

      You seem smart. Improve.

  • Now I can kill annoying neighbors no matter where I am

  • Huge installed base. With their money they could sell it for $50. The number one reason I think they want it is delivery confirmation. Both regular and groceries. It would reduce primarily Fraud and secondarily people stealing from doorsteps. That alone is worth the investment. But I hope their either get rid of the cloud video BS and let you store locally or make it totally free.

    If they expand to security cameras and resell security patrols.... (think plain clothes and plenty of cameras) talk about Big Bro

      Facial recognition of everyone at the home. Voice print too. Great for knowing who is who on the mic later.

  • Would have been a bit cheaper. But seriously, I'm baffled by mergers and acquisitions. It seems like Amazon could have come up with their own device for a lot less money. Further, General Mills just bought out Blue Buffalo pet food for something like $8 billion. You mean to tell me that General Mills couldn't come up with their own "natural" pet food for less money? But the thing that really pisses me off is that in many cases, a company flat out steals somebody else's idea instead of buying them out.

    • Not buying the dog food recipe. They are buying the Blue Buffalo brand. 100% marketing 0% dog food.

      • So developing your own brand costs more than $8 billion? Yeesh.

          > So developing your own brand reputation costs more than $8 billion?

  • Perhaps Bezos thought he was buying the One Ring [wikipedia.org].

  • Maybe Amazon is just keeping Ring out of the hands of other companies, it probably doesn't NEED it. But all the patents and the customer base are now under Amazon's umbrella and not a competitors. Think of it as a high tech cockblock.

    I don't have any need for a Ring, but I know a lot of people that think it's a great idea, especially non-technical types that are convinced that it will make their house safe and will gladly pay the recurring monthly fees to access stuff completely contained on a propriet

