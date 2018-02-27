Amazon Buys Smart Doorbell Maker Ring For a Reported $1 Billion (cnbc.com) 51
hyperclocker shares a report from CNBC: Amazon is buying smart doorbell maker Ring, a deal that will allow the company to expand its home security and in-house delivery services. In an email statement to CNBC, Ring's spokesperson confirmed the deal, saying: "We'll be able to achieve even more by partnering with an inventive, customer-centric company like Amazon. We look forward to being a part of the Amazon team as we work toward our vision for safer neighborhoods." Amazon is expected to keep Ring as an independent business, much like it has with its other acquisitions, like Zappos and Twitch, according to GeekWire, which earlier reported details of the deal. Financial details of the move were not disclosed, but Reuters reported it could be worth more than $1 billion, making it one of the largest acquisitions in Amazon's history.
How many more of these worthless investments are large firms going to make?
Jeff is the richest person in the world. Evidence suggests that you are not smarter than he is.
This. Despite motivation theories to the contrary, Jeff is just buying MacKenzie a a unique Ring to make up for a poor Valentine's Day showing.
Since when did your material wealth equate to smartness?
There are many types of smartness. The kind the GPP is talking about is judging the worth of business investments. That tends to correlate well with material wealth.
Any idiot can make money given sufficient start-up capital. See: Trump's "small loan of a million dollars".
a horrible, poorly conceived idea that only an idiot would buy
Idiot here. I have a Ring doorbell. I give it 2 out of 5 stars. The concept is ok, but the implementation is terrible. When someone rings the doorbell, I get a notification on my cell phone along with a snapshot of the visitor. The problem is that there is a latency of about 45 seconds, so by the time I get the notification, the visitor has already given up and left.
For the few visitors that stick around long enough, I can communicate with them thru my cell phone, which is nice if I am not home, or if I want more info before I open the door. But, again, the implementation is terrible. The speaker in the doorbell is weak and crappy, and there is a huge amount of latency in the audio. It is practically impossible to have a constructive conversation.
I can't see anything they have that would be worth $1B. The concept is nice, but obvious, so Amazon should be able to roll-their-own implementation. The only rationale that I can see is if Ring has some critical patents that Amazon can either use themselves, or use to block competitors.
the visitor has already given up and left
Unless you had your heart set on a spiritually-refreshing talk with a Jehovah's Witness or the opportunity to buy a magazine subscription, I fail to see the downside.
I can't see anything they have that would be worth $1B.
The main thing would be if they already have a lot of customers.
Why can't the just engineer a smart, climate controlled secure outside box? A better mailbox?
Great idea. Hopefully it's large enough for a meth-crazed, rabid, bubonic-flea infested wombat. Don't ask; it's a family thing.
What kinda analytics from the smart toilet paper Amazon'll be selling soon (after they buy a smart TP startup named Wipe for $eleventy billion)?
Ewwww
they match with amazon quite nicely, it will be instraesting to see if they can combine with the company they bought before (who actually did smart chips) called blink
now there is no way that blink/ring/flavour of the month actually add any value beyond easy install
IF they produced a version that worked OFFLINE (sent the video to a internal server rather than NOT JUST AWS ) THEN they might actually have something but in truth doing that is actually hard...
pushing things to the "cloud" and letting AWS churn
You seem smart. Improve.
Alexa, release the hounds (Score:2)
Now I can kill annoying neighbors no matter where I am
Huge installed base. With their money they could sell it for $50. The number one reason I think they want it is delivery confirmation. Both regular and groceries. It would reduce primarily Fraud and secondarily people stealing from doorsteps. That alone is worth the investment. But I hope their either get rid of the cloud video BS and let you store locally or make it totally free.
If they expand to security cameras and resell security patrols.... (think plain clothes and plenty of cameras) talk about Big Bro
I guess they didn't go to Jared (Score:2)
Would have been a bit cheaper. But seriously, I'm baffled by mergers and acquisitions. It seems like Amazon could have come up with their own device for a lot less money. Further, General Mills just bought out Blue Buffalo pet food for something like $8 billion. You mean to tell me that General Mills couldn't come up with their own "natural" pet food for less money? But the thing that really pisses me off is that in many cases, a company flat out steals somebody else's idea instead of buying them out.
Not buying the dog food recipe. They are buying the Blue Buffalo brand. 100% marketing 0% dog food.
So developing your own brand costs more than $8 billion? Yeesh.
> So developing your own brand reputation costs more than $8 billion?
FTFY
Maybe Amazon is just keeping Ring out of the hands of other companies, it probably doesn't NEED it. But all the patents and the customer base are now under Amazon's umbrella and not a competitors. Think of it as a high tech cockblock.
I don't have any need for a Ring, but I know a lot of people that think it's a great idea, especially non-technical types that are convinced that it will make their house safe and will gladly pay the recurring monthly fees to access stuff completely contained on a propriet