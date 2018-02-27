New Apple Patent Imagines an OLED Screen As a Keyboard For MacBooks (theverge.com) 58
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: The United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted Apple a patent titled "dual display equipment with enhanced visibility and suppressed reflections." The documentation for what is patent number 9,904,502 outlines a device that would use a second display as a dynamic keyboard. Two implementations of this design are described in the patent application, according to Patently Apple. The first utilizes a permanent hinge, while the second allows the screen to be removed and used separately, along the lines of Microsoft's Surface Pro range and other two-in-one computers. The patent documentation makes it clear that the implementation is not intended as an accessory that would allow two iPads to be paired together, with one serving as the keyboard. Additionally, illustrations associated with the application explicitly state that one screen is an OLED display, while the other is an LCD. A double-display set-up could provide easy access to a different keyboard layout language, context-sensitive controls, or even a large sketching surface to use in conjunction with something like an Apple Pencil. However, that flexibility would come at the cost of the traditional typing experience offered by a mechanical keyboard.
Seems like evolution of the TouchBar? (Score:3)
An external OLED screen you use as a configurable keyboard basically describes the TouchBar.
Maybe Apple means to make a larger version of it for desktops - one of my biggest gripes is that I actually LIKE the TouchBar and the features it offers across different apps, but I can't get used to them because I often use an external keyboard with my laptop in clamshell mode, and so I never really get used to use the TouchBar as there is no external keyboard that has one.
I find the touchbar is shit. If's different for every app
That is the point. The touchbar is customized for each app. It would make a terrible keyboard since there is no tactile feedback, but it works well for customization. An app can add not only custom keys, but slidebars, and pressure sensitive feedback.
I'm a power user
Real power users use external keyboards.
It would make a terrible keyboard
Then why did they use it to replace so many functions of the keyboard? There weren't enough keyboard keys as it was. They should have kept the keybaord keys and then added the touchbar on top if they wanted.
Real power users use external keyboards.
I'm on a computer all the time. I'll be damned if I'll be sitting at a desk my entire life. It defeats the point of getting a laptop.
NO! (Score:2)
This. Tactile feedback or GTFO.
Now don't get me wrong. I can see this as being a great thing for audio or video production, where this may be better than an "Avid keyboard" or the tablets that people add to their setup [youtube.com] to improve workflow. But even then, it's more useful as an external keyboard, not the built-in keyboard where it would be in exactly the wrong place.
For programming it's a clear loss. Right now, the lack of a tactile escape key is slowing me down when I'm not on an external keyboard, and that
Meh, you'll be wanting a headphone jack next. This is Apple being brave. Remember how much fun it was to type on a Sinclair ZX81? Now Apple are bringing those days back, and it's the future baby.
Typing would be a nightmare (Score:3)
I already have trouble with the low-profile keyboards on the new MacBooks.
A touchscreen would make it even worse.
Re:Typing would be a nightmare (Score:4, Insightful)
Exactly what I came here to say. As if their existing keyboards aren't bad enough.
The people creating apps sold to Apple consumers use very different computers.
Touchscreen keyboard... (Score:2)
combined with rotation detection, if you accidentally put your laptop down upside down, no need to turn it over!
and mac laptops will be banned from the bar test (Score:2)
and mac laptops will be banned from the bar test if they do this.
I think the patents (Score:2)
Remember the Optimus Maximus keyboard? (Score:3)
Prior Art (Score:1)
http://www.thinkgeek.com/product/9836/ [thinkgeek.com]
https://store.artlebedev.com/for-programmers/objects/optimus-popularis/ [artlebedev.com]
Not entirely.
The first 21 claims are based on a claim of the device having two display separated by a hinge.
The last ones describe some kind of anti-reflective set up for an oled display, but it's in patent-speak so it's not very well described.
So pretty much the Optimus Tactus integrated in to a laptop with a bunch of polarizing filters to stop reflections.
I guess in a laptop formfactor, you'd get a large reflection from the main screen on the keyboard.
Nintendo DS? (Score:2)
The first 21 claims are based on a claim of the device having two display separated by a hinge.
What in the claims distinguishes this invention from Nintendo DS?
Except part of this patent is to specifically stop reflections. Or you'd end up with overhead lights and the main screen making the keyboard hard to read.
Now that I've typed that out, why the hell do you need to read a keyboard? You don't have eyes on your fingers unless you're Beetlejuice's mate.
They should include a pair of these: https://www.ebay.com/itm/Licen... [ebay.com]
Holy crap (Score:2)
The firewall at my office doesn't let me see that website due to "Adult Themes"
That just makes me want to see it more.
Two iPads glued to a hinge (Score:2)
Is anyone genuinely surprised? (Score:2)
Apple won't be happy until they've turned Macbooks into a useless slab of semi-translucent plastic whose only real difference with the future iPad is that you'll be allowed to run apps you've signed with your own key, instead of being restricted to running only apps already-approved and downloaded from Apple's store.
OLPC had this idea in 2008! (Score:2)
http://wiki.laptop.org/go/XO-2 [laptop.org]
The OLPC XO-2 did have two identical displays, maybe having one be OLED makes it novel enough to call their own...
Probably has more rounded corners too!