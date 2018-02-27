Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


New Apple Patent Imagines an OLED Screen As a Keyboard For MacBooks (theverge.com) 58

Posted by BeauHD from the two-is-better-than-one dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: The United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted Apple a patent titled "dual display equipment with enhanced visibility and suppressed reflections." The documentation for what is patent number 9,904,502 outlines a device that would use a second display as a dynamic keyboard. Two implementations of this design are described in the patent application, according to Patently Apple. The first utilizes a permanent hinge, while the second allows the screen to be removed and used separately, along the lines of Microsoft's Surface Pro range and other two-in-one computers. The patent documentation makes it clear that the implementation is not intended as an accessory that would allow two iPads to be paired together, with one serving as the keyboard. Additionally, illustrations associated with the application explicitly state that one screen is an OLED display, while the other is an LCD. A double-display set-up could provide easy access to a different keyboard layout language, context-sensitive controls, or even a large sketching surface to use in conjunction with something like an Apple Pencil. However, that flexibility would come at the cost of the traditional typing experience offered by a mechanical keyboard.

  • Seems like evolution of the TouchBar? (Score:3)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Tuesday February 27, 2018 @06:45PM (#56197355)

    An external OLED screen you use as a configurable keyboard basically describes the TouchBar.

    Maybe Apple means to make a larger version of it for desktops - one of my biggest gripes is that I actually LIKE the TouchBar and the features it offers across different apps, but I can't get used to them because I often use an external keyboard with my laptop in clamshell mode, and so I never really get used to use the TouchBar as there is no external keyboard that has one.

    • I find the touchbar is shit. If's different for every app so it's impossible to get used to, and it takes multiple presses now to get the same thing done, such as volume up and down. I'm a power user but no I'm not into dicking around with such crap that I can't use efficiently any way because there is no tactile feel to these buttons that are moving all around. F1 was always in the same place. The volume down was always in the same place. How the fuck is this better? Maybe I could somehow go through

      • I find the touchbar is shit. If's different for every app

        That is the point. The touchbar is customized for each app. It would make a terrible keyboard since there is no tactile feedback, but it works well for customization. An app can add not only custom keys, but slidebars, and pressure sensitive feedback.

        I'm a power user

        Real power users use external keyboards.

        • It would make a terrible keyboard

          Then why did they use it to replace so many functions of the keyboard? There weren't enough keyboard keys as it was. They should have kept the keybaord keys and then added the touchbar on top if they wanted.

          Real power users use external keyboards.

          I'm on a computer all the time. I'll be damned if I'll be sitting at a desk my entire life. It defeats the point of getting a laptop.

  • NO! (Score:2)

    by Kenja ( 541830 )
    DO NOT WANT!

    • This. Tactile feedback or GTFO.

      Now don't get me wrong. I can see this as being a great thing for audio or video production, where this may be better than an "Avid keyboard" or the tablets that people add to their setup [youtube.com] to improve workflow. But even then, it's more useful as an external keyboard, not the built-in keyboard where it would be in exactly the wrong place.

      For programming it's a clear loss. Right now, the lack of a tactile escape key is slowing me down when I'm not on an external keyboard, and that

    • Meh, you'll be wanting a headphone jack next. This is Apple being brave. Remember how much fun it was to type on a Sinclair ZX81? Now Apple are bringing those days back, and it's the future baby.

  • Typing would be a nightmare (Score:3)

    by imgod2u ( 812837 ) on Tuesday February 27, 2018 @06:48PM (#56197379) Homepage

    I already have trouble with the low-profile keyboards on the new MacBooks.

    A touchscreen would make it even worse.

    • Re:Typing would be a nightmare (Score:4, Insightful)

      by maglor_83 ( 856254 ) on Tuesday February 27, 2018 @06:53PM (#56197423)

      Exactly what I came here to say. As if their existing keyboards aren't bad enough.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Greyfox ( 87712 )
        Yup. Really, this is a trivial patent. If no one's patented it yet, it's because it's stupid. It's already infuriating having to switch between an Macbook keyboard at work and an actually good keyboard at home. It'll just be that much worse if the Macbook doesn't actually have any keys to press. However, I still hope they do this as it should make it that much easier to convince management that Macbooks are shit for development work.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by jecowa ( 1152159 )
      I'm not a doctor, but I think a touchscreen-based keyboard could cause repetitive strain injuries. I think the springs in keyboards act as shock absorbers. Typing on an un-moving keyboard does not sound comfortable at all.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      Consumers are expected to consume on Apple products with voice and by clicking.
      The people creating apps sold to Apple consumers use very different computers.
  • Soon to be followed with iOS Pro as the only OS available for the Macbook. The iPhonification of the Mac line is nearly complete!

  • and mac laptops will be banned from the bar test if they do this.

  • on these [youtube.com] might have expired. I mean, if the goal is to make a crappy keyboard, why stop at half measures?

  • Remember the Optimus Maximus keyboard? (Score:3)

    by cjellibebi ( 645568 ) on Tuesday February 27, 2018 @07:09PM (#56197501)
    At least that [wikipedia.org] was a proper keyboard with pressable keys and all. Each key had it's own display.
    • I was going to bring that up, but for the life of me couldn't remember the name of it! It seems there must be a solution somewhere in the middle. You would think with screen tech being as advanced as it is, that mass producing little key screens wouldn't be that hard.

    • Not entirely.
      The first 21 claims are based on a claim of the device having two display separated by a hinge.
      The last ones describe some kind of anti-reflective set up for an oled display, but it's in patent-speak so it's not very well described.

      So pretty much the Optimus Tactus integrated in to a laptop with a bunch of polarizing filters to stop reflections.
      I guess in a laptop formfactor, you'd get a large reflection from the main screen on the keyboard.

      • The first 21 claims are based on a claim of the device having two display separated by a hinge.

        What in the claims distinguishes this invention from Nintendo DS?

  • Holy crap, that will be typing hell. My hands drift on the keyboard all the time on the flat key keyboard as it is. I hope they don't do that on laptops that developers are supposed to be using. That would be just as awful as removing the headphone jack. But courage right.... or maybe another $500 on wireless headphones and a keyboard.
  • That's what this sounds like. No thanks, I prefer an actual keyboard.

  • Apple won't be happy until they've turned Macbooks into a useless slab of semi-translucent plastic whose only real difference with the future iPad is that you'll be allowed to run apps you've signed with your own key, instead of being restricted to running only apps already-approved and downloaded from Apple's store.

  • http://wiki.laptop.org/go/XO-2 [laptop.org]

    The OLPC XO-2 did have two identical displays, maybe having one be OLED makes it novel enough to call their own...

    Probably has more rounded corners too!

