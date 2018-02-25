Tesla Deploys Over 300 Powerwalls To Give Hawaiian School Kids AC

Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Fred Lambert reports via Electrek: As part of a state initiative, Tesla deployed over 300 Powerwalls in schools to cool down hot classrooms in Hawaii. Hawaii has a problem with hot temperatures in public classrooms that is affecting students negatively. The problem was so significant that the Hawaii State Department of Education had to intervene. They put together a $100 million fund, which has already helped cool down 1,190 classrooms to date, with contracts set for more than 1,300 classrooms, according to The Garden Island. In order to roll out the program without significantly increasing energy costs for public schools, they partnered with Tesla to pair Powerwalls with solar power to reduce the impact of running the air conditioners in classrooms across the state. It also resulted in an interesting learning opportunity about renewable energy and energy storage for students.

  • Hawaii has a problem with hot temperatures in public classrooms that is affecting students negatively.

    For sure? Have studies been done? Is Hawaii hot? Wow, new info for me!

    But seriously, this is the kind of stuff that will keep giving back to Tesla, they may be "giving away" a lot of stuff, but they are actually building the network that will be the foundation for the future and they are getting their foot in the door before GE or some other huge infrastructure company gets a foothold on the technology.

  • Nice PR move, but .... (Score:3)

    by King_TJ ( 85913 ) on Sunday February 25, 2018 @10:58PM (#56185831) Journal

    These Powerwalls just don't add up as truly economic solutions if you're a regular customer buying at Tesla's asking price.

    Same problem Tesla has with those solar roof shingles. The estimated cost to cover the average size roof on a home makes them totally non-competitive with regular panels.

    I really hope I'll see this change in my lifetime, and even better if it's fairly quickly. But battery technology really hasn't evolved at that fast of a pace. Much of the gains we've seen in how long you can go before needing to recharge a laptop or a phone have more to do with CPUs and other components increasing their efficiency.

    Plus, the whole battery making process is REALLY environmentally dirty. The more batteries we use, the more negative environmental impact that production creates -- and right now, companies like Tesla are really trying NOT to address that issue. (It's nice to promise all the "feel good" things about batteries being able to be recycled over and over whenever they wear out, but many, many NEW batteries need to be manufactured to meet the needs for battery powered automobiles and power capture for PV solar. We're FAR from a point where all the batteries we'd ever need already exist can can just be re-used on demand!)

  • sooo let me get this right, to save a few dollars on power, they spent a shitload on powerwalls that will never pay for themselves? or did Tesla give them a special deal so that they aren't economically unviable
    • They don't have maths classes in Hawaii. They only teach one math.

    • Why would you care? Unless you've had a lot to say about fossil fuel subsidies totalling $5.3 trillion (more than 6% of the entire planet's GDP), you should probably just relax about a few bucks going to solar power, especially when it keeps getting cheaper and cheaper to install and use.

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Energy_subsidies

      • it is just sad to see such wastage. Nothing wrong with solar, though better solutions are probably geo thermal in that region. Solar with net feed to the grid would be far better, Powerwalls suck balls cost wise, they are purely waste, they only have benefit where connectivity to the grid is expensive or the grid is inherently unreliable.

        • TFA isn't clear, but a lot of the state doesn't really have a grid. It would be good to know how many of those walls will wind up in places like Kauai, where they still provide power to buildings by running diesel generators.

