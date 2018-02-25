Tesla Deploys Over 300 Powerwalls To Give Hawaiian School Kids AC (electrek.co) 46
Fred Lambert reports via Electrek: As part of a state initiative, Tesla deployed over 300 Powerwalls in schools to cool down hot classrooms in Hawaii. Hawaii has a problem with hot temperatures in public classrooms that is affecting students negatively. The problem was so significant that the Hawaii State Department of Education had to intervene. They put together a $100 million fund, which has already helped cool down 1,190 classrooms to date, with contracts set for more than 1,300 classrooms, according to The Garden Island. In order to roll out the program without significantly increasing energy costs for public schools, they partnered with Tesla to pair Powerwalls with solar power to reduce the impact of running the air conditioners in classrooms across the state. It also resulted in an interesting learning opportunity about renewable energy and energy storage for students.
School happens primarily during the day. Heat is primarily a problem when the sun is shining brightest. The schools already have an electrical connection to the grid.
Explain again why they needed power-wall batteries for each installation instead of just using the solar power directly when it was needed the most (on hot, sunny days, which generate the most solar power) and relying on a little bit of to/from grid action at other times if necessary?
This sounds an awful lot like a publicity stunt, i.e. kids + batteries + renewable science, now everyone sing kumbaya!!!
Heat is primarily a problem when the sun is shining brightest.
It's Hawaii, man. It's hot all day. Additionally, buildings function as heat sinks.
School is about seven hours, Hawaii gets 14.5 hrs of near-equatorial sun in June. That's 7.5 hrs of storage, assuming the AC is set back outside of school hours.
Also, power is crazy-expensive in Hawaii which is one of the reasons so many people there do solar.
In other words, there's plenty of solar energy available exactly when it's needed to cool the class rooms.
So, as GP asked, what's the point of the batteries?
14.5 hours of solar during 7.5 hours of school, hard to do without the batteries.
Easier (and cheaper) to do it without the batteries. Just feed excess power into the grid, and draw out to cover peak demand.
I can't see how batteries make any sense at all for this application. The only plausible explanation is that it is all a stupid PR stunt funded by the taxpayers.
The grid is unreliable/too remote
The local net energy metering situation sucks
The local net energy metering situation sucks
Bingo. This is the situation in Hawaii. Power retails for 42 cents/kwhr, about 4 times the highest mainland rate. Solar is currently about 10 cents/kwhr, and federal subsidies push that even lower. So Helco doesn't want to give up 42 cents to get something worth 10 cents. They no longer allow any new net metering installations.
This is, of course, stupid. But from Helco's point of view it makes sense, since they are in the business of maximizing profit from their monopoly market, not serving the public
Heat lags peak solar by several hours. Hawaii's grid can't absorb the excess generated at nonn, and strains to supply the need as consumption ramps up just as solar is starting to fall. Some storage to time shift the produced solar power by a few hours is pretty much mandatory, once solar starts to be a large fraction of the total supply. You also need the storage to smooth out sudden dips likes a storm blowing in. Solar production can drop by 80% in a fraction of an hour. That's not a problem if solar is o
1 aircon unit = 300 bucks installed. (Score:2)
thats thai pricing, roughtly. enough for a room.
1000 gets you an office space/bigroom luxus model.
basically those school systems pay off themselves in 30 years. I really have to think that tesla is starved for buyers for the powerwall. which is a stupid fucking name anyways. Tesla powerBANK would be a better one, since it would lead to less disappointment about what it actually is.
free air conditioning
Except for one thing, you forgot the $100,000,000.
The only way I see this making any sense is if the current Hawaiian electrical infrastructure simply can not supply the demand of these added air conditioners. Otherwise it is just a publicity stunt all while Tesla once again sucks away on the tit of the taxpayer funded government.
Consider, fuel for generators comes from the mainland. Grid electricity is expensive in Hawaii.
Meanwhile, solar is highly effective in Hawaii.
Consider, fuel for generators comes from the mainland. Grid electricity is expensive in Hawaii.
Meanwhile, solar is highly effective in Hawaii.
I'm sure the coal lobby is desperate to start doing investigative mining.
If they're not successful, they'l be more than happy to ship coal from the mainland...
/s
They do not get that their work is absolutely critical for the future of a nation. Or rather those that decide the budget and staffing of education departments do not get that and place 2nd and 3rd rate people there and give them too little budget to do the job well in addition. The underlying problem is that politicians cannot see or plan beyond the next election and bad education has an effect that is delayed by 10 years or so and then only ramps up over time. That bad education continues to have a negati
Hawaii has a problem with hot temperatures in public classrooms that is affecting students negatively.
For sure? Have studies been done? Is Hawaii hot? Wow, new info for me!
But seriously, this is the kind of stuff that will keep giving back to Tesla, they may be "giving away" a lot of stuff, but they are actually building the network that will be the foundation for the future and they are getting their foot in the door before GE or some other huge infrastructure company gets a foothold on the technology.
These Powerwalls just don't add up as truly economic solutions if you're a regular customer buying at Tesla's asking price.
Same problem Tesla has with those solar roof shingles. The estimated cost to cover the average size roof on a home makes them totally non-competitive with regular panels.
I really hope I'll see this change in my lifetime, and even better if it's fairly quickly. But battery technology really hasn't evolved at that fast of a pace. Much of the gains we've seen in how long you can go before needing to recharge a laptop or a phone have more to do with CPUs and other components increasing their efficiency.
Plus, the whole battery making process is REALLY environmentally dirty. The more batteries we use, the more negative environmental impact that production creates -- and right now, companies like Tesla are really trying NOT to address that issue. (It's nice to promise all the "feel good" things about batteries being able to be recycled over and over whenever they wear out, but many, many NEW batteries need to be manufactured to meet the needs for battery powered automobiles and power capture for PV solar. We're FAR from a point where all the batteries we'd ever need already exist can can just be re-used on demand!)
Why would you care? Unless you've had a lot to say about fossil fuel subsidies totalling $5.3 trillion (more than 6% of the entire planet's GDP), you should probably just relax about a few bucks going to solar power, especially when it keeps getting cheaper and cheaper to install and use.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Energy_subsidies
TFA isn't clear, but a lot of the state doesn't really have a grid. It would be good to know how many of those walls will wind up in places like Kauai, where they still provide power to buildings by running diesel generators.