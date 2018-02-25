'Memtransistor' Brings World Closer To Brain-Like Computing 32
the gmr writes: According to a recent article published in the journal Nature, researchers at Northwestern University's McCormick School of Engineering have developed a "memtransistor," a device that both stores information in memory and processes information. The combined transistor and memory resistor work more like a neuron and purports to make computing more brain-like. The new "memtransistor" would use less energy than digital computers and eliminate the need to run memory and processing as separate functions while also being more brain-like. Lead researcher Mark C. Hersam clarified the brain-like efficacy of the memtransistor: "...in the brain, we don't usually have one neuron connected to only one other neuron. Instead, one neuron is connected to multiple other neurons to form a network. Our device structure allows multiple contacts, which is similar to the multiple synapses in neurons... [but] making dozens of devices, as we have done in our paper, is different than making a billion, which is done with conventional transistor technology today." Hersam reported no barriers to scaling up to billions of devices. This new technology would make smart devices more capable and possibly more seemingly-human. The devices may also promote advances in neural networks and brain-computer interfaces, new technologies also recently reported at Futurism.
For those unfamiliar with memristors... (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:3)
The problem with the passive components is the same as it's always been, and why Von Neumann idealized state machines as computing elements. Adding a state value helps, but causes multiple concurrent states.
Memtransistors don't have checksums, and their state isn't arbitrated in such a way as to give them the capacity to be shared without other active components. Because there is no checksum or CRC easily possible, coupled to the logic that sets (and checks) their value, means that they have limited archite
Did you write that or are you a bot? (Score:2)
I have the distinct impression that the above jibberish spew was composed by a buzz word compliant hidden markov model.
Re: (Score:2)
Yea I found this summary pretty sensational. I've heard the term you used, "memristors," and how HP was working on them a few years back. I might have understood the concept wrong though. Typically memory is where you store data and registers are units on the processor that act on that data (add, subtract, bitshift, or more complex instructions).
As I understood it, memristors would allow instructions to operate directly on memory without having to load or store. If you had enough memristors to load your pro
Re: (Score:2)
Except that a memresistor is not really a passive component as it has state. And there is no "missing" passive component either. I don't know why this obvious BS is being repeated and repeated all over the place. A great success for marketing nonsense, a great loss for actual truth in engineering.
Re: (Score:2)
So I suppose you think capacitors are not passive either, then?
Or do you think that retention of charge doesn't count as "state"?
You may find that your own definition of active vs passive components is not the same as the actual one.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, but because we're all stupid now Futurism has a to write the clickbait article as 'new magic component will lead to ELECTRONIC BRAINS'. As if the problem of AI is going to be solved by some low level component as opposed to understanding the high level organisation.
Re: Is Slashdot broken or something? (Score:2)
Yep, same.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yes. Just timeouts, but lots of them for the last several days. At first I suspected a ddos, but then they went down for maintenance, and when they came back up it was worse. Maybe someone's mining bitcoins on the site.
Re: (Score:2)
Perhaps they're using a new server that runs on memristors.
"Okay, what's two plus two?"
-thinks- "... two."
"What happened to the other two?"
"... I forgot about it.
Re: (Score:2)
Terminators are made with conventional resistors, and one is enough. Please hand in your geek-card.
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed. But the Neuro-"sciences" are full of cretins that make grand claims and cannot back them up. Remember how start-of-the-art Neuroscience modelling cannot model a C64? (For reference, a C64 is roughly in the complexity of a single neuron to a very small group of neurons.) Most of these people should be stripped of their PhDs for doing gross damage to the credibility of their field.
And claiming one memresistor + one transistor is "close to a neuron"? That is just a direct, shameless lie.
The only thing
Re: (Score:2)
Courtesy of following links in the Wikipedia RRAM page, I find this [mouser.com], an Panasonic 8 bit CPU with embedded RRAM memory. According to Wikipedia, this was around in mid 2016. (RRAM = resistive RAM, a more general term which would include HP's memristor.)
Re: (Score:2)
Here [adestotech.com] is another. Late 2016, low power EEPROM (electronically erasable programmable read only memory) using RRAM technology. In this case, it looks like they are pushing low power consumption as their niche.
And another fine nonsensical headline (Score:2)
Nobody knows how the brain works. In fact, the closer we look and the more we know, the more mysterious its workings become. Claiming to bring anything "closer" to its working is a direct lie.
Welcome to 2008 (Score:2)
How is this different than HPs memristor from a decade ago?
Re: (Score:2)
Completely different. This is a memTrANSistor