AI Hardware Technology

'Memtransistor' Brings World Closer To Brain-Like Computing 32

Posted by BeauHD from the real-time dept.
the gmr writes: According to a recent article published in the journal Nature, researchers at Northwestern University's McCormick School of Engineering have developed a "memtransistor," a device that both stores information in memory and processes information. The combined transistor and memory resistor work more like a neuron and purports to make computing more brain-like. The new "memtransistor" would use less energy than digital computers and eliminate the need to run memory and processing as separate functions while also being more brain-like. Lead researcher Mark C. Hersam clarified the brain-like efficacy of the memtransistor: "...in the brain, we don't usually have one neuron connected to only one other neuron. Instead, one neuron is connected to multiple other neurons to form a network. Our device structure allows multiple contacts, which is similar to the multiple synapses in neurons... [but] making dozens of devices, as we have done in our paper, is different than making a billion, which is done with conventional transistor technology today." Hersam reported no barriers to scaling up to billions of devices. This new technology would make smart devices more capable and possibly more seemingly-human. The devices may also promote advances in neural networks and brain-computer interfaces, new technologies also recently reported at Futurism.

'Memtransistor' Brings World Closer To Brain-Like Computing

  • For those unfamiliar with memristors... (Score:5, Informative)

    by jouassou ( 1854178 ) on Sunday February 25, 2018 @08:30PM (#56185659)
    I recommend checking out e.g. Wikipedia's summary of the theoretical motivation behind them [wikipedia.org]. It's not just about making "computers more like brains", it's rather that memristors are the fourth passive electronic component (the first three being the resistor, capacitor, and inductor). Once we've got a full set of passive electronic components, perhaps a lot of circuits that today have to be built using active components (transistors, op-amps, etc.) could be replaced by smaller and more efficient passive equivalents.

    • The problem with the passive components is the same as it's always been, and why Von Neumann idealized state machines as computing elements. Adding a state value helps, but causes multiple concurrent states.

      Memtransistors don't have checksums, and their state isn't arbitrated in such a way as to give them the capacity to be shared without other active components. Because there is no checksum or CRC easily possible, coupled to the logic that sets (and checks) their value, means that they have limited archite

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by SumDog ( 466607 )

      Yea I found this summary pretty sensational. I've heard the term you used, "memristors," and how HP was working on them a few years back. I might have understood the concept wrong though. Typically memory is where you store data and registers are units on the processor that act on that data (add, subtract, bitshift, or more complex instructions).

      As I understood it, memristors would allow instructions to operate directly on memory without having to load or store. If you had enough memristors to load your pro

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Except that a memresistor is not really a passive component as it has state. And there is no "missing" passive component either. I don't know why this obvious BS is being repeated and repeated all over the place. A great success for marketing nonsense, a great loss for actual truth in engineering.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mark-t ( 151149 )

        Except that a memresistor is not really a passive component as it has state.

        So I suppose you think capacitors are not passive either, then?

        Or do you think that retention of charge doesn't count as "state"?

        You may find that your own definition of active vs passive components is not the same as the actual one.

    • Yeah, but because we're all stupid now Futurism has a to write the clickbait article as 'new magic component will lead to ELECTRONIC BRAINS'. As if the problem of AI is going to be solved by some low level component as opposed to understanding the high level organisation.

  • Nobody knows how the brain works. In fact, the closer we look and the more we know, the more mysterious its workings become. Claiming to bring anything "closer" to its working is a direct lie.

  • How is this different than HPs memristor from a decade ago?

