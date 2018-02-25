Automated Cars Are Not Able To Use the Automated Car Wash (thetruthaboutcars.com) 65
schwit1 shares a report from The Truth About Cars: [T]he simple task of washing a self-driving car is far more complicated than one might expect, as anything other than meticulous hand washing a big no-no. Automated car washes could potentially dislodge expensive sensors, scratch them up, or leave behind soap residue or water spots that would affect a camera's ability to see. According to CNN, automakers and tech firms have come up with a myriad of solutions to this problem -- though a man with a rag and some water appears to be the most popular. Toyota, Aptiv, Drive.AI, May Mobility, and Uber have all said they use rubbing alcohol, water, or glass cleaner to manually wash the sensors, before carefully finishing the job with a microfiber cloth. While it's more than just a little ironic that these automated vehicles require gobs of attention and pampering from human hands just to function correctly, some companies are working on a way around it. General Motors' Cruise has said it will design and implement sensor-cleaning equipment in production vehicles.
For full self-driving you need some mechanism to clear the sensors if they get obscured. That usually means wipers for rain/snow and heaters for frost/snow.
Waymo seems to have developed something for their sensor package to operate in snow. Tesla only has heaters.
Who's going to wipe the mud of everything?
Most likely the vehicle owner will hose it off periodically, which is good enough. I have had my minivan for 19 years. This is the number of times I have take it to a carwash: 0.
Acetone (Score:1)
Does this mean a quick acetone wipe will assure that fine driving machine is driven by somebody paying attention?
just add to the to do list (Score:1)
But how they're going to know sensor cleaners are doing their job right, sensor diagnostics haven't failed, or what to do if dust, rain, or slush levels exceed safe driving conditions.
That's easily solved. Most people never run out of fuel, because there's a gauge to tell them that they need to fill it up. If cars had an idiot light that says "Refill wiper fluid now" that goes on when it is at the 25% mark, nobody would run out of wiper fluid, either. Car companies don't add that sensor that because wiper fluid isn't a critical safety feature. If it becomes one, they presumably will do so.
Cars have had "complicated plumbing of antifreeze" for decades now. All you have to do to activate it is pull forward on that same little stick that operates the wipers.
So WTF happens in the rain? (Score:2, Insightful)
If it can't handle a car wash at low velocity that lasts a few minutes, how's it going to handle hours and hours of rain with entrained road grime at highway speeds?
You are not supposed to ask that question. You risk excommunication.
Car washes put more physical stress on the sensors than rain and road grime. I mean, surely you can't read this and think, "Oh, so these cars' sensors fall off in the rain." The issue is the indiscriminate srubbing of automated car washes.
And like some others have pointed out, it's an easy issue. Don't take your car to a car wash. They're the very definition of a first world market.
Winter (Score:5, Insightful)
they use rubbing alcohol, water, or glass cleaner to manually wash the sensors, before carefully finishing the job with a microfiber cloth.
Those people have never met snow or the salty sludge thrown around by passing cars.
Reminds me of an exchange from the movie Deal Of The Century involving a totally automated fighter aircraft: Haven't ya ever heard of RAIN? [imdb.com]
they use rubbing alcohol, water, or glass cleaner to manually wash the sensors, before carefully finishing the job with a microfiber cloth.
Those people have never met snow or the salty sludge thrown around by passing cars.
Silly, only flyover rubes get snow!
Ding Ding Ding (Score:2)
This vehicle has detected blocking of the LEFT FRONT UPPER optical sensor. This vehicle will now pull off the road in a safe location. Locate the OPTICAL sensor cleaning kit that was supplied to the registered owner of this vehicle and employ it in the method shown on the center console screen. Use of any cleaning product or method different from the specified product may invalidate your warranty. Have a nice day!
That's if the vehicle software is written by a car maker. From Silicon Valley, you'll get the more concise form
"ERROR 506B -- Rebooting"
And you nervous Nellies worry we won't have jobs (Score:4, Funny)
See! All these advances in technology just create new jobs in new places! How many "Washer of High Tech Car" jobs were there 20 years ago? None!
Wifi Antenna Cleaner?
Robot repair?
Laser lens deduster?
3D Printer Nozzle Declogger?
I could go on. Relax you all.
Overwrought Concern (Score:2)
Do Teslas have this problem now? I remember when you use to have to put down your exterior antenna before going into a car wash. Yes, many of the current under-development cars have this problem. Once self driving cars really arrive there maybe a short period where you have to cover some special equipment in some cases for some brands -- but quite quickly the cars will evolve to not need this or car washes will evolve to accommodate. To propose this is the thing that will prevent adoption is foolish (or
Do Teslas have this problem now? I remember when you use to have to put down your exterior antenna before going into a car wash. Yes, many of the current under-development cars have this problem. Once self driving cars really arrive there maybe a short period where you have to cover some special equipment in some cases for some brands -- but quite quickly the cars will evolve to not need this or car washes will evolve to accommodate. To propose this is the thing that will prevent adoption is foolish (or wishful thinking) which I think is part of the suggestion behind this posting.
No, Tesla do not have this problem because Tesla has no self-driving cars. All they have a cars with a standard off the shelf lane-assist + cruise-control.
Teslas have do indeed have lane assist - to the point it van follow a curving road. They also maintain distance to cars ahead and can come to a complete stop, then move again, when the other cars do...
Teslas are quite a bit beyond having "cruise control". So you would think they would be equally impacted, but they are not I think because (a) they have a lot of cameras, and (b) the cameras seem fairly well protected. Other self driving cars on the road today have much more exposed sensors and cameras, wher
First world problem (Score:2)
First world problem. Guess we'll still need humans for something.
It's a prototype (Score:2)
robustness as zero-day freebie (Score:2)
Yeah, because every time society goes on another automation kick, robustness is a zero-day freebie.
While I understand virtue signalling, I'm still working on this conspicuous signalling of brain damage. Perhaps the intended message is mostly harmless, comparatively speaking, next to alcohol abuse, for whom
Unlike most of the U.S., we actually have heavy traffic here.
I'm from/live in Toronto, and all I can say is you're an idiot who apparently has never visited anywhere else on this planet.
They just need eyelids! (Score:3)
While going to work on an interstate in slushy weather, I was driving 65 in the fast lane which was separated from the oncoming lanes by a concrete barrier above headlight level. A truck in the oncoming lane hit a slush puddle and sent a wall of black slush over the barrier. It fully covered my windshield and side window. I couldn't see anything other than the fact that the car behind me got plastered too. So he couldn't see me either. I couldn't put my brakes on. I had to pray the car in front of me didn't stop, turn wipers and wash on, and wait to see again. It was a long few seconds. These things will happen.
A sensor could avoid being blinded in the same situation if it had something like eyelids with similar reflexes and speed.
The sensor processing should have a parallel path that does nothing but detect things coming at the sensor and send a signal to close the lid at just the right moment to block most of the debris. That combined with new technology to make the sensor windows hydrophobic should go a long way to keep them clean.
Redundancy is also important. I personally think they should explore audio sensing to augment the visual. It is cheap and can warn about threats that are out of sight. I prefer driving with my windows down in city environments because the noises give me a good 3D map of the traffic without taking my eyes from the road in front.
Of course we'll be careful with them. (Score:3)
I deal with Lidars a lot, on self-driving loaders in an underground mining environment. It's pretty much the worst place for them - dusty, wet, hot, lots of vibration, you name it. Even though they are sealed to IP67, with o-rings on sealing surfaces & etc, they get water in them on a regular basis - IP67 is no match for even the mild pressure from a garden hose, let alone a pressure cleaner. The recommendation from the manufacturer is to send them back to the factory when they get wet, we generally take them apart and dry them out because a visit to the factory costs upwards of $5,000 (and six weeks delay) for an $10,000 device.
They mostly need to be cleaned about once a shift if the conditions are average. They need to be cleaned hourly if conditions are terrible. Failure to clean them gives us missing portions of scans if a mud splatter hits the lens, or a general loss of distance if it's just grime. Both of those things upset the self-driving software eventually, and then it's tedious manual control until someone can go clean it.
A dirty lens used to give us a "pollution error", but we changed the settings in the firmware of the lidars to turn that function off because we were sick of regular halts for errors that had yet to make an impact on the machine's operation. That is, what the manufacturer thinks is a critical pollution fault is actually about halfway to being unusable.
Lenses on our machines typically last about a couple of thousand hours of operation - probably a year or so if you translate that to a passenger vehicle. And of course, when cleaning them the instructions say to use a mild detergent and a clean, lint free cloth, gently buffing to a sparkling result. In reality, that is usually windex (or contact cleaner if there's grease on the lens) and any sort of material that can be found to wipe it with - paper towel, the sleeve of your shirt, a thumb, etc. Needless to say, this generally transforms the finely polished plastic lenses into a hazy scratched mess fairly quickly, especially if people spray and then wipe the lens without actually rinsing the crud off. So expect this to happen to consumer gear as well. And you can't just directly hose them, because hey, they aren't that waterproof either.
As long as there's plastic lenses in use, there's not really much manufacturers can do about this, other than have a secondary, cheap, external covering that can be unclipped and swapped out quickly. Or something like peel-off stickers like motorbike riders have for their helmets. They could shift to proper glass lenses, but even though they'd be much more durable, they would also be much more expensive to make.
(And what's going on with your backend, Slashdot? Heaps of timeouts and errors today.)
Why the heck would someone put a plastic lens on a sensor intended for use in a high-dirt environment? Even glass isn't hard enough. They should be using sapphire crystal, at an absolute minimum. That's a pretty big design mistake.
Sensory Overload (Score:2)
Before reading the article, I had originally had images of a the car AI freaking out the same way that a smal child does when the machinery starts moving past the car giving that slightly uneasy fealing that the car is actually moving. That paired with the sudden movement and noise freaks any 3 year old out. How would a car handle it.
Unfortunately, the article was about sensor care, which disappoints me greatly. I would have assumed that autonomous vehicles would just disappear from the driveway for a fe
dealer will become the only approved way to wash (Score:2)
dealer will become the only approved way to wash your car and that will be $100 a pop forced each X days
Oh well (Score:2)
