Data Storage Earth Space

Putting Civilization in a Box For Space Means Choosing Our Legacy (space.com) 53

Posted by msmash from the tough-choices dept.
When SpaceX's record-breaking Falcon Heavy rocket made its first test launch in early February , the craft didn't just hurl Elon Musk's shiny red roadster and spacesuit-clad mannequin to space. It had another, smaller payload, which at first glance seems much less impressive: a 1-inch-wide (2.5 centimeters) quartz disc with Isaac Asimov's "Foundation" trilogy encoded in laser-etched gratings . From a report: The famous science fiction series is only the beginning of the discs' planned contents. At a time when traditional hard drives are just breaking into the terabyte range, the quartz medium can hold up to 360 terabytes per disc. It also boasts a life span of 14 billion years. That's longer than the current age of the universe. This disc was symbolic; future devices will contain much more, and more useful, information. But the technology speaks to grander issues that humanity is now pondering: becoming a multiplanetary civilization, storing information for thousands or millions of years, and contacting and communicating with other intelligences (alien and Earthling).

So how should we record our knowledge and experiences for posterity? How should we ensure that this information is understandable to civilizations that may be quite different from our own? And, most importantly, what should we say? Humans have faced challenges like these before. Ancient civilizations built monuments like the pyramids and left artifacts and writing, sometimes deliberately. Later researchers have used this material to try to piece together ancient worldviews. However, in the modern era, we've set our sights much further: from centuries to millennia, from one planet to interstellar space, and from one species to many.

  • First thing to store on everlasting Quartz Disc (Score:5, Funny)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Sunday February 25, 2018 @04:05PM (#56184957)

    Page 1: How to construct a Quartz Disc Reader

    • Page 0: How to obtain a PDF reader.

  • I figure at best we've got 200-300 years left on this planet before a major collapse of civilization. We used it up before we were able to go elsewhere. We blew it.

    • Re: I'm sorry, but I just don't see it happening. (Score:4, Insightful)

      by c6gunner ( 950153 ) on Sunday February 25, 2018 @04:48PM (#56185159)

      300 years ago we were still 100 years away from developing the steam locomotive ... but you think that we won't "go elsewhere" in the next 300 years?

      That's adorable.

    • I figure at best we've got 200-300 years left on this planet before a major collapse of civilization. We used it up before we were able to go elsewhere. We blew it.

      And you know this how? To put it another way, since this statement could have been made with equal predictive power at the collapse of Rome, at the time of the Black Death, or at the time of peak child mine labor in the nineteenth century, what is special about this time that makes your prediction more certain right now?

      But let's assume you're right. 200-300 years is not only plenty of time to get civilization started elsewhere, but in several different elsewheres.

      • Where is the elsewhere you expect us to go? We landed on the moon almost 50 years ago and haven't made it back since. By what technology could we get there in less than 300 years? By what political will and economic power will we get there? We're so hung up on our petty squabbles about which color of skin is the best, which form of government is best, whether science is any better than any other means of achieving advancement in our knowledge, and etc., that we can't form policies that look beyond 3-6 m

  • Whatever is stored will need a whole lot of uncompressed material as examples of the sorts of things on the medium, and as a stepping stone to reading the on-media documents that explain how to decode any compressed materials, and even those compressed files should have copious amounts of uncompressed metadata.

  • every one of Trumps speeches (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    To show why we are not a thriving interstellar culture.

    • Nice try, but the Bushes, Clintons, and Obama are the ones who killed space ventures - Trump is working on a Moon base.
      • Um, Trump says we're going back to the Moon, just like Obama said we were going to an asteroid and then to Mars, and Bush 43 said we were going to the Moon and then to Mars...nice words from all of them, but not much commitment of money or legislative priority. (Well, let's be fair -- Obama actually had a rover prototype in his inauguration parade.) "No bucks, no Buck Rogers."
        • Well, we'll see what happens, Trump is the only politician in my life to actually stick to his campaign promises so I have more faith in him at this point.

        • Maybe instead of looking to politicians to lead us to the stars, we should look elsewhere. Unlike Obama and Trump, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are getting stuff done.

  • There are far better literary works out there, sci-fi or otherwise, even by Asimov himself. Quite frankly, it's clearly something that he would concoct month by month, with too many disconnects down the line. I guess it must be somebody with clout's night-table book of choice.

  • I mean, I love literature, including Asimov, but why spend all that bandwidth on one work? Would aliens realize it's fiction, or even know what fiction is? Wouldn't it be more appropriate to show our achievements in science or math, or maybe our wide range of cultures or languages?

  • One terabyte? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by pmsr ( 560617 ) on Sunday February 25, 2018 @05:36PM (#56185287)

    Sorry, but which year does this come from: "At a time when traditional hard drives are just breaking into the terabyte range"? Because traditional hard drives have broken the terabyte range 10 years ago. And we're talking mainstream.

  • What tripe! (Score:3)

    by Picodon ( 4937267 ) on Sunday February 25, 2018 @05:57PM (#56185367)

    Ancient civilizations built monuments like the pyramids and left artifacts and writing, sometimes deliberately.

    I doubt that ancient rulers cared much (if at all) about their “legacy”. Ancient artifacts and monuments were produced for many reasons: religious, political, practical, artistic, etc., all of which had relevance in their present. Concerns about the future mostly had to do with the afterworld. What we find today by chance is not because of smart planning by our elders, it is because we still have smart people who find the study of our past valuable and enlightening.

    As for those who are trying today to concoct some “legacy”, they are pompous, vain and clueless fools. They have no idea what will survive (or how long), what will be found, what will be judged valuable and significant. They’d sure love to make decisions for the rest of humanity. And, hey! Shooting a CD into space is a lot easier than achieving something actually so useful to humanity that it would be remembered for many ages.

    Or, may be they are not really fools and, like a few rulers of the past, the “legacy” stuff they make is merely there to impress their contemporaries. In short, yes, just more bloody advertising.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by waveclaw ( 43274 )

      Or, may be they are not really fools and, like a few rulers of the past, the “legacy” stuff they make is merely there to impress their contemporaries. In short, yes, just more bloody advertising.

      You could always sell copies to doomsday prepers and people dreaming of becoming backyarders.

      On the other hand it might take a few cycles of civilization collapsing and being rebuilt before we get a good test of how to build and what to include.

      But then on the third hand I'm hoping that humanity isn'

  • 360 Terabytes should be more than enough storage for anyone.

  • ... the quartz medium can hold up to 360 terabytes per disc.

    And as this comes from Earth, 360 terabytes == 1 Terrabyte

  • Isaac Asimov's books are unlikely to mean anything to aliens, that will make the message quite hard to understand

    We could start with what we know about mathematics, physics and chemistry, as there are good chances a remote intelligent life form worked on that concepts too.

  • So, how much is that in Libraries of Congress?

