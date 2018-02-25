Putting Civilization in a Box For Space Means Choosing Our Legacy (space.com) 53
When SpaceX's record-breaking Falcon Heavy rocket made its first test launch in early February , the craft didn't just hurl Elon Musk's shiny red roadster and spacesuit-clad mannequin to space. It had another, smaller payload, which at first glance seems much less impressive: a 1-inch-wide (2.5 centimeters) quartz disc with Isaac Asimov's "Foundation" trilogy encoded in laser-etched gratings . From a report: The famous science fiction series is only the beginning of the discs' planned contents. At a time when traditional hard drives are just breaking into the terabyte range, the quartz medium can hold up to 360 terabytes per disc. It also boasts a life span of 14 billion years. That's longer than the current age of the universe. This disc was symbolic; future devices will contain much more, and more useful, information. But the technology speaks to grander issues that humanity is now pondering: becoming a multiplanetary civilization, storing information for thousands or millions of years, and contacting and communicating with other intelligences (alien and Earthling).
So how should we record our knowledge and experiences for posterity? How should we ensure that this information is understandable to civilizations that may be quite different from our own? And, most importantly, what should we say? Humans have faced challenges like these before. Ancient civilizations built monuments like the pyramids and left artifacts and writing, sometimes deliberately. Later researchers have used this material to try to piece together ancient worldviews. However, in the modern era, we've set our sights much further: from centuries to millennia, from one planet to interstellar space, and from one species to many.
First thing to store on everlasting Quartz Disc (Score:5, Funny)
Page 1: How to construct a Quartz Disc Reader
Lucas stole ideas from Asimov - everything from galactic empire, traders, rebels, to big ass space stations, etc. Whatever, today that stuff sucks donkey balls thanks to Disney.
Sure. And he stole his ideas from Gibbon.
And yes to the donkey balls.
Page 0: How to obtain a PDF reader.
I'm sorry, but I just don't see it happening. (Score:2)
I figure at best we've got 200-300 years left on this planet before a major collapse of civilization. We used it up before we were able to go elsewhere. We blew it.
Après nous, le déluge. C'est la vie.
Nice. I looked it up because I wasn't sure about "nous". Wiki added this tidbit: "adopted as the motto of the Royal Air Force 617 Squadron which carried out the "Dambuster" raids". Appropriate.
Er, I didn't just godwin the thread, did I?
Re: I'm sorry, but I just don't see it happening. (Score:4, Insightful)
300 years ago we were still 100 years away from developing the steam locomotive
... but you think that we won't "go elsewhere" in the next 300 years?
That's adorable.
We're terrible at predicting the future (Score:2)
We're terrible at predicting how an emerging technology will impact the future, but exceptionally good at finding novel ways to apply that technology in ways that nobody could have ever guess
I figure at best we've got 200-300 years left on this planet before a major collapse of civilization. We used it up before we were able to go elsewhere. We blew it.
And you know this how? To put it another way, since this statement could have been made with equal predictive power at the collapse of Rome, at the time of the Black Death, or at the time of peak child mine labor in the nineteenth century, what is special about this time that makes your prediction more certain right now?
But let's assume you're right. 200-300 years is not only plenty of time to get civilization started elsewhere, but in several different elsewheres.
Where is the elsewhere you expect us to go? We landed on the moon almost 50 years ago and haven't made it back since. By what technology could we get there in less than 300 years? By what political will and economic power will we get there? We're so hung up on our petty squabbles about which color of skin is the best, which form of government is best, whether science is any better than any other means of achieving advancement in our knowledge, and etc., that we can't form policies that look beyond 3-6 m
Uncompressed metadata (Score:2)
every one of Trumps speeches (Score:1)
To show why we are not a thriving interstellar culture.
To show why we are not a thriving interstellar culture.
Fuck you and your attempt to insert politics into the discussion, you worthless useless twerp.
qft. this is so boring. c'mon, ivan, up your game.
On the other hand, there are so many signs that today's culture to be preserved is grounded in bigotry, distrust of people who aren't like us, and war. If we send out a legacy of accomplishments in the arts, it would be lying to claim that was our culture.
On the other hand, there are so many signs that today's culture to be preserved is grounded in bigotry, distrust of people who aren't like us, and war.
That is all true, but is less so that at any other time in history. Humanity has never before been more tolerant, trusting and peaceful than we are today.
Things are getting better. Don't worry. Be happy.
how does that solve problem of his idiotic supporters?
You are aware that rednecks and NAZIs are the only ones to ever get to the Moon, right? Oh...you weren't?
The worthy, caring people are more concerned that we supply an ample number of disposable diapers to single parent families.
Maybe instead of looking to politicians to lead us to the stars, we should look elsewhere. Unlike Obama and Trump, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are getting stuff done.
The tardis translation matrix will handle it.
...after running it through the ST Universal Translator.
Asimov is highly worthwhile, but c'mon. Shakespeare is in another league. And don't forget a decent English dictionary such as American Heritage.
Nicely done.
Why The Foundation? (Score:1)
Why literature? (Score:2)
I mean, I love literature, including Asimov, but why spend all that bandwidth on one work? Would aliens realize it's fiction, or even know what fiction is? Wouldn't it be more appropriate to show our achievements in science or math, or maybe our wide range of cultures or languages?
One terabyte? (Score:4, Insightful)
Sorry, but which year does this come from: "At a time when traditional hard drives are just breaking into the terabyte range"? Because traditional hard drives have broken the terabyte range 10 years ago. And we're talking mainstream.
What tripe! (Score:3)
Ancient civilizations built monuments like the pyramids and left artifacts and writing, sometimes deliberately.
I doubt that ancient rulers cared much (if at all) about their “legacy”. Ancient artifacts and monuments were produced for many reasons: religious, political, practical, artistic, etc., all of which had relevance in their present. Concerns about the future mostly had to do with the afterworld. What we find today by chance is not because of smart planning by our elders, it is because we still have smart people who find the study of our past valuable and enlightening.
As for those who are trying today to concoct some “legacy”, they are pompous, vain and clueless fools. They have no idea what will survive (or how long), what will be found, what will be judged valuable and significant. They’d sure love to make decisions for the rest of humanity. And, hey! Shooting a CD into space is a lot easier than achieving something actually so useful to humanity that it would be remembered for many ages.
Or, may be they are not really fools and, like a few rulers of the past, the “legacy” stuff they make is merely there to impress their contemporaries. In short, yes, just more bloody advertising.
You could always sell copies to doomsday prepers and people dreaming of becoming backyarders.
On the other hand it might take a few cycles of civilization collapsing and being rebuilt before we get a good test of how to build and what to include.
But then on the third hand I'm hoping that humanity isn'
More than enough (Score:2)
360 Terabytes should be more than enough storage for anyone.
Nomenclature (Score:2)
... the quartz medium can hold up to 360 terabytes per disc.
And as this comes from Earth, 360 terabytes == 1 Terrabyte
Something that makes sense to aliens (Score:2)
Isaac Asimov's books are unlikely to mean anything to aliens, that will make the message quite hard to understand
We could start with what we know about mathematics, physics and chemistry, as there are good chances a remote intelligent life form worked on that concepts too.
How much is that in LoC's? (Score:1)
So, how much is that in Libraries of Congress?